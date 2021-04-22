Global Space Tourism Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Airbus, Bigelow Aerospace and Space Island Group Among Others

Dublin, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Space Tourism Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the space tourism market and it is poised to grow by $ 5.16 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period. The report on space tourism market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased spending on travel and tourism and the prospect of pioneering the activity.



The space tourism market analysis includes type segment, technology segment, and geography. This study identifies the increasing investments in space tourism as one of the prime reasons driving the space tourism market growth during the next few years.



The report on space tourism market covers the following areas:

Space tourism market sizing

Space tourism market forecast

Space tourism market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading space tourism market vendors that include Airbus SE, Bigelow Aerospace LLC, Blue Origin Enterprises LP, The Boeing Co., Excalibur Almaz Ltd., Space Adventures Inc., Space Island Group, Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., and Zero 2 Infinity SL. Also, the space tourism market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

4. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

5. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

6. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Suborbital tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Orbital tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

7. Market Segmentation by Technology adopters

Market segments

Comparison by Technology adopters

Innovators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Early adopters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Early majority - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology adopters

8. Customer landscape

Customer landscape

9. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Airbus SE

Bigelow Aerospace LLC

Blue Origin Enterprises LP

The Boeing Co.

Excalibur Almaz Ltd.

Space Adventures Inc.

Space Island Group

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.

Zero 2 Infinity SL

12. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

