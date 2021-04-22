Global Space Tourism Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Airbus, Bigelow Aerospace and Space Island Group Among Others

Dublin, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Space Tourism Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the space tourism market and it is poised to grow by $ 5.16 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period. The report on space tourism market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased spending on travel and tourism and the prospect of pioneering the activity.
The space tourism market analysis includes type segment, technology segment, and geography. This study identifies the increasing investments in space tourism as one of the prime reasons driving the space tourism market growth during the next few years.
The report on space tourism market covers the following areas:
- Space tourism market sizing
- Space tourism market forecast
- Space tourism market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading space tourism market vendors that include Airbus SE, Bigelow Aerospace LLC, Blue Origin Enterprises LP, The Boeing Co., Excalibur Almaz Ltd., Space Adventures Inc., Space Island Group, Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., and Zero 2 Infinity SL. Also, the space tourism market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
4. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
5. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
6. Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Suborbital tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Orbital tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
7. Market Segmentation by Technology adopters
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology adopters
- Innovators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Early adopters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Early majority - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology adopters
8. Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
9. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
10. Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
11. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Airbus SE
- Bigelow Aerospace LLC
- Blue Origin Enterprises LP
- The Boeing Co.
- Excalibur Almaz Ltd.
- Space Adventures Inc.
- Space Island Group
- Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.
- Zero 2 Infinity SL
12. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
