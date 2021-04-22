global in-vitro fertilization market in the year 2019

New York, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In-Vitro Fertilization Market: Focus on Products, Types, Procedures, and End Users, Country Data (16 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064679/?utm_source=GNW



• Product – Systems, Media and Reagents, Accessories and Consumables

• Type – Conventional IVF, IVF with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

• Procedure – Fresh Donor, Fresh Non-donor, Frozen Donor, Frozen Non-donor

• End User - Commercial Labs, Fertility Clinics, Hospital Systems, Other End Users



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S., Canada

• Europe – Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific – Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Rest-of-APAC

• Latin America – Brazil, Mexico

• Rest-of-the-World



Growth Drivers



• Growth in Median Age of First-Time Motherhood and Declining Fertility Rates

• High Success Rate of IVF Treatment

• Increasing Demand for Infertility Treatment to Support Aging Population

• Impact of Fertility Tourism



Market Challenges



• Unaffordable Cost of Assisted Reproductive Techniques (ART) and Genetic Testing in Low- and Middle- Income Countries

• Lack of Guidelines and Regulations, and Low Awareness of IVF Treatment in Some Under-Developed and Developing Nations

• Ethical Issues and Social Justice



Market Opportunities



• Technological Advancements of Time-Lapse Technology

• Advances in Embryo Biopsy and Genetic Screening



Key In-Vitro Fertilization Companies Profiled



Suppliers - Cooper Companies Inc., Vitrolife AB, Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Fujifilm Irvine Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GE Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., IVFtech APS, and Kitazato Corporation.



Service Providers - CARE Fertility, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Genea Limited, Natera, Inc., Invitae Corporation, Kaiser Permanente, Progyny, Inc., Boston IVF, and Monash IVF Group



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What is in-vitro fertilization?

• What are different types of systems, media, and reagents available in the market, and what are they used for? What are the key companies offering these devices and reagents? What would be the global market value for each of these systems, media, and reagents for the time between 2020 and 2030?

• Based on systems, which IVF system type is anticipated to witness a massive rise in the demand in the forecast period? Based on reagents, which reagent type is anticipated to witness a massive rise in the demand in the forecast period?

• What are the different testing services involved in IVF procedures, and what are the key companies offering them? What would be the global market value for services for the period 2019-2030?

• What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities of the global IVF market?

• What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?

• What are the leading companies dominating the global IVF market? What is the share of these companies in the global IVF market?

• What are the regulations pertaining to the global IVF market? What initiatives are implemented by different government bodies regulating the development and commercialization of IVF devices?

• By end-user type, what would the market value of the leading segments of the global IVF market be? By procedure type, what would the market value of the leading segments of the global IVF market be?

• How will each segment of the global IVF market grow during the forecast period, and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2030?

• How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2020-2030?

• What is the market scenario for the IVF services market in different regions?

• What are the key trends of different regions in the IVF market? Which country would contribute to the highest sales of the IVF market during the forecast period 2020-2030?



Market Overview



Infertility is a serious health issue worldwide, affecting approximately 8%–10% of couples worldwide. According to CDC, 2013 and Office on Women’s Health, 2019 reports, about 9% of men and 10% of women aged 15 to 44 reported infertility problems in the U.S., and according to the Reproductive Biological Endocrinology, 2015 report, around 48.5 million couples experience infertility, globally. In response to these issues, countries across the globe are striving hard to increase their fertility rates, thereby promoting high adoption of assisted reproductive technologies (ART). ART are cutting-edge technologies that help to treat infertility by manipulating sperm and/or eggs outside the human body.



The global in-vitro fertilization market consists of systems, media, and reagents, and pharmaceuticals used to carry out the entire procedure, from monitoring and stimulating a woman’s ovulatory process to the final implantation of the embryo into the concerned woman’s fallopian tube to bringing out a successful pregnancy. The increasing incidence of infertility owing to lifestyle changes, such as an increase in the median age of first-time motherhood, is a major factor contributing to the growth of the global in-vitro fertilization market.



Our healthcare experts have found in-vitro fertilization to be one of the most rapidly evolving techniques, and the global market for in-vitro fertilization is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 9.37% over the forecast period 2020-2030. An increase in the trend of delayed pregnancies, changing lifestyles in urban areas, and increased age of parenthood bolster the growth of the global IVF market. The following report presents the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the global IVF market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions. The market research study also offers a wide perspective of the different types of products and services available in the market and their impact on the healthcare sector by providing critical insights into the direction of its future expansion.



The global IVF market is largely dominated by companies such as The Cooper Companies Inc., Vitrolife AB, Cook Medical, Merck KGaA, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and other enterprises. Declining fertility rates, changing lifestyles in urban areas, and increased age of parenthood are expected to be the primary factors driving the growth of the global IVF market. Government funding encouraging infertility treatments in addition to the industrial revolutions and technological advancements in the ART field is further expected to accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period 2020-2030.



Based on region, Europe is the dominating region for the global in-vitro fertilization market in the year 2019.Low fertility rates and flexible government regulations are the two most prominent factors contributing to the growth of the IVF market in Europe.



In the Asia-Pacific region, China, Japan, India, Australia, and New Zealand are among the top five countries generating the highest revenues compared to other countries of the region.



Within the research report, the market is segmented based on product, services, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.



Competitive Landscape



The global IVF market is distributed among suppliers and service providers.Cooper Surgical, Vitrolife AB, Merck KGaA, and Cook Medical are some of the key suppliers to this market.



Among the service providers, companies like Progyny, Natera, and Invitae Corp. are the major service providers offering IVF diagnostic and testing services.



The global in-vitro fertilization market is currently dominated by Cooper Companies, Inc., followed by Vitrolife AB. The market dominance of Cooper Companies, Inc. can be attributed to a large product offering in media, reagents, and consumables segments. Merck KGaA holds the third largest share, owing to its diverse range of product offerings in consumables (including media, kits, and accessories) and systems.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• U.K.

• Netherlands

• Russia

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Australia

• Japan

• South Korea

• Singapore

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World

