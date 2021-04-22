New York, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hybrid Operating Room Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064678/?utm_source=GNW

• Application (Neurosurgical, Cardiovascular, Thoracic, Orthopedic, and Others)

• End User (Hospitals and Surgical Centers, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers)



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S., and Canada

• Europe – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Rest-of-Latin America

• Middle East and Africa



Growth Drivers



• Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgeries

• Growing Number of Surgical Procedures

• Increase in Regulatory Approvals



Market Restraints



• Large Space Requirements

• High Operational Costs



Market Opportunities



• Higher Adoption of Robot-Assisted Surgeries

• Growth in Emerging Economies



Key Companies Profiled



Alvo, General Electric Company, Getinge AB, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc, IMRIS, Mizuho Corporation, Medical Illumination, NDS Surgical Imaging, Koninklijke Philips N.V., STERIS plc, Stryker Corporation, Siemens AG, Skytron LLC, Canon Inc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What is the impact of COVID-19 on this market?

• What was the global hybrid operating room market size in 2019, and how is it expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global hybrid operating room market?

• What is the impact of each driver and challenge in the global hybrid operating room market?

• What was the market value of the leading segments of the global hybrid operating room market in 2019?

• How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the market players to sustain in the competitive market?

• What is the current market share of each of the companies in the global hybrid operating room market?

• Which application is expected to generate the highest revenue in the global hybrid operating room market during the forecast period?

• Which end-user segment is expected to be the highest revenue generator in this industry during the forecast period?

• What is the growth potential of the hybrid operating room market in each region, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa?

• What is the potential of the global hybrid operating room in key countries during the forecast period?



Key USPs of the Report



Following are some of the key contents of the report:

• Industry Analysis

o Ecosystem Analysis: Societies, Consortiums, and Associations in the Global Hybrid OR Market

o Regulatory Framework

o Patent Analysis



• Impact of COVID-19



This section of the report encompasses the following:

o Scenario Competitive Analysis (Pre-COVID-19 and Post-COVID-19)

o Effect on Competitive Landscape and Product Demand

o Regional Impact

o Future Perspective, Post-COVID-19 Scenarios, and Recommendations



In addition, the report provides:

• A detailed analysis and growth forecast (2021-2030) for different market segments

• Recent developments and trends in the global market landscape

• Factors promoting and inhibiting the market growth

• Company revenue share analysis for 2019



Expert Quote



“The hybrid OR market is expected to continue to grow on the backdrop of increasing demand for cardiovascular and neurological applications. As global healthcare continues its focus on reducing patient recovery time and decreased length of stay in hospitals, hybrid ORs are expected to be adopted across regions. Key market players continue to eye emerging countries as lucrative markets.”



Scope of the Global Hybrid OR Market



The primary goal of this report is to identify the main business opportunities for the hybrid operating room market, quantify these opportunities, and establish a roadmap for the various types of components used in the hybrid operating room that make up the hybrid operating room market.



The research report constitutes an in-depth study of the global hybrid OR market, including a thorough analysis of revenues generated from the use of hybrid OR in professional healthcare settings.The report includes forecast terms of value for the period 2021-2030 and assesses the opportunities related to hybrid operating rooms.



The analyst has also analyzed the product/market strategies of leading companies in this space.



