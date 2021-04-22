Kingsoft Cloud Releases First Environmental, Social and Governance Report

BEIJING, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced that it has published its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report (the “Report”). The Company delivered the Report within one year after it went public in May 2020, taking a leading position championing ESG values, which speaks to the great importance that the Company attaches to its ESG responsibility.



The Report refers both the ESG Reporting Guide 2.0 issued by the Nasdaq Stock Market and the ESG Reporting Guide consultation documents issued by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The Report identifies both strengths and opportunities for sustainable development, focusing on ESG topics, including privacy and data security, low-carbon operation, customer service, technological innovation, talent attraction, development and training, business ethics and anti-corruption, intellectual property rights protection and others. It provides an overview of the Company's ESG commitments, strategies and the solid progress made across all fronts in 2020.

Going forward, the Company will endeavor to contribute to the development of society and protection of environment by offering innovative products and services that leverage the cutting-edge technology, and actively addressing climate change by reducing its carbon footprint, all in an effort to contribute to the sustainable future of the planet.

To learn more about Kingsoft Cloud’ ESG efforts and to view the full report, please visit ﻿https://ir.ksyun.com/esg﻿.

About Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is a leading independent cloud service provider in China. Kingsoft Cloud has built a comprehensive and reliable cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud and enterprise cloud.



For more information, please visit: http://ir.ksyun.com.

