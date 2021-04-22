New York, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Zero Trust Security Market By Solution Type, By Authentication Type, By Organization Size, By Deployment Type, By Vertical, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064822/?utm_source=GNW

When a person wants to access a company’s network, that person needs to get verified from the systems. Zero-trust solutions help the security teams to place policies correctly in order to authenticate each connection attempt and all the gadgets to intelligently limit the access. Under the zero-trust models, each access request is seriously validated, authorized under the policy constraints, and examined the oddity before allowing access. Everything attached to the user’s identity to the application’s hosting environment is utilized to safeguard the network from breaches.



The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has shown a rapid shift in remotely working employees. With the given access through remote connectivity, the newly trained mobile workforce, and the prospects for restricted security reviews, cybercriminals are anticipated to get the benefits of the weak networks to get access to the internal networks. In recent years, zero-trust security has developed enormously, which uses an identity provider to get access to the applications and identifies the validation rights on the basis of the user & the gadgets. Basic authorization rights may include gadget & user identity validation to examine if the enterprise operates these gadgets.



Moreover, the growth of the market would be augmented by the increasing number of cyber vulnerabilities owing to the adoption of cloud-based services & rising digitalization. Along with this, government regulations like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) of the European Union and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) of California, the US are some of the reasons that would open the new growth avenues for the zero-trust security market. Additionally, the growth of the market would be hindered due to budget constraints of small and medium enterprises.



In recent times, the BFSI industry has faced many advanced & persistent attacks that include ransom ware, malware, social engineering & phishing attacks, rootkits, file-less malware, and injection attacks. The majority of the BFSI end users are opting for cloud in comparison to the on-premise infrastructure, which is resulting in the high adoption of zero-trust security solutions. Companies operating in the business domain are aiming for cutting-edge technology for making solutions that created new growth prospects for the market.



Solution Type Outlook



Based on Solution Type, the market is segmented into Data Security, Security Orchestration Automation & Response, Network Security, Security Analytics & Security Policy Management, Endpoint Security, API Security and Others. Data security category is expected to acquire a dominant share in 2019. Data security solutions help in safeguarding a company’s database & information like financial information, customer details, and employee database, and also some important business information of a company. There is a massive amount of data generated on a daily basis in a company across different business domains where efficient management & storing the business information is a major job for the IT & data security experts.



Authentication Type Outlook



Based on Authentication Type, the market is segmented into Single-factor Authentication and Multi-factor Authentication. The Single-factor Authentication market dominated the Global Zero Trust Security Market by Authentication Type 2019, growing at a CAGR of 17.7 % during the forecast period. The Multi-factor Authentication market is showcasing a CAGR of 20.8% during (2020 - 2026).



Organization Size Outlook



Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. Large enterprises would procure leading revenue share in the global zero-trust security market. These enterprises redefine the security policies & architecture to implement zero-trust to secure important information from different cyber-attacks. Large enterprises widely use zero-trust security technology to protect network, data centers, end-points, gadgets, customers, and applications from unapproved utilization & harmful ransom ware attacks.



Deployment Type Outlook



Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into Cloud and On-premise. Based on deployment, the cloud market category would exhibit promising growth as compared to the on-premise category over the forecast period. These zero trust security solutions are installed on-premises, and also deliver cloud capabilities depending on the business needs. The on-premises deployment mode helps companies to properly manage zero-trust security solutions like the next-generation firewalls & intrusion prevention system.



Vertical Outlook



Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into IT and ITES, BFSI, Healthcare & Social Assistance, Retail Trade, Utilities and Others. The government & defense sector is anticipated to acquire significant growth over the forecast period. The rising need to assure government data security, endpoint security, network security, and other infrastructure is likely to accelerate the adoption of zero-trust security solutions in this sector.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2019. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness a major growth during the forecast period. The growing adoption of internet banking & digital payments is estimated to propel the growth of the regional market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Google, Inc. and Microsoft Corporation are the forerunners in the Zero Trust Security Market. Companies such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Akamai Technologies, Inc., IBM Corporation are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Akamai Technologies, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NortonLifeLock, Inc., Google, Inc., FireEye, Inc., and McAfee, LLC.



Recent strategies deployed in Zero Trust Security Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Dec-2020: IBM joined hands with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Following this, IBM Security utilizes Amazon Web Services (AWS), developed to assist customers to streamline and extend their security visibility around AWS and hybrid cloud environments. The project consists of integrations with AWS security services, faster start deployment for main IBM Security technologies, and expert consulting and managed security services support.



Nov-2020: Google joined hands with Citrix Systems, an American multinational software company. Under this agreement, Citrix joined Google’s BeyondCorp Alliance, a partner network designed to promote and democratize zero-trust technology. The partners’ group also includes CrowdStrike Inc., VMware Inc., Symantec Inc. and Palo Alto Networks Inc. Applications offered by Citrix Workspace can take benefit of BeyondCorp’s access controls and policy enforcement.



Oct-2020: Check Point came into partnership with NVIDIA, an American multinational technology company. Together, the companies established a distributed model of security processing by combining Infinity Next Nano Agent Security into NVIDIA Smart Network Interface Cards (NICs) with Bluefield-2 Data Processing Units (DPUs).



Oct-2020: IBM collaborated with ABB, a Swedish-Swiss multinational corporation. Following the collaboration, ABB developed a new OT Security Event Monitoring Service that integrates ABB’s process control system domain expertise with IBM’s security event monitoring portfolio to assist in enhancing security for industrial operators.



Sep-2020: Akamai extended its agreement with AT&T, an American multinational conglomerate company. Under this agreement, AT&T business customers would continue to get global access to Akamai services as part of AT&T’s portfolio of cloud and network services. AT&T’s network and complete portfolio of business solutions integrated with Akamai’s edge platform offer the capabilities to fulfill the extraordinary demands of the unique environment.



Aug-2020: Microsoft came together with ThreatConnect, provider of the industry’s only intelligence-driven security operations solutions. Under this collaboration, Microsoft solutions integrated with the ThreatConnect Threat Intelligence (TIP) and Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Platform. The integration enabled customers to recover alerts, perform data enrichment, gain appropriate threat intelligence, and carry out incident response actions.



May-2020: FireEye collaborated with CipherCloud, a leader in cloud security. Under this collaboration, the companies announced a joint solution for delivering the industry’s first real-time protection of zero-day threats over all the enterprise, cloud, SaaS, and mobile environments. The solution also provides 360-degree visibility by accumulating and correlating risks from the enterprise network, cloud, SaaS, and mobile environments.



Feb-2020: Palo Alto Networks extended its partnership with NTT, a world-leading global technology services provider. Under this expansion, the companies provide a portfolio of intelligence-driven security products that helps customers to reduce risk by minimizing time to predict, detect, and respond to attacks.



Nov-2019: Microsoft joined hands with Infosys, an Indian multinational technology company. Under this collaboration, Infosys introduced Cyber Next, a Microsoft Azure Sentinel-powered platform providing improved enterprise security management services solutions. Both the companies are developing next-generation platform-based offerings that use Azure Sentinel to assist customers to streamline their security operations, and scale as they grow.



Oct-2019: Akamai entered into a partnership with Tech Data, an American multinational distribution company. The partnership focused on offering security and performance services tailored to fulfill customers’ IT security demands as their businesses evolve. The addition to Tech Data’s security portfolio offers a cloud- and data-center-agnostic delivery platform with a defense-in-depth approach, under which a series of defensive mechanisms are layered for utmost data protection.



Feb-2019: Check Point came into partnership with Infocyte, a cybersecurity company. The partnership focused on delivering incident response services and faster threat detection on compromised hosts.



Feb-2019: IBM collaborated with Bay Dynamics, a software company providing cybersecurity solutions. The collaboration aimed to integrate Bay Dynamics Risk Fabric cyber risk and UEBA platform with IBM Resilient’s Incident Response Platform (IRP) for complete risk identification, incident prioritization, and remediation.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Feb-2021: Akamai agreed to acquire Montreal-based Inverse. The acquisition would improve Akamai’s enterprise security capabilities and would expand its product line of zero trusts and secure access service edge solutions for IoT.



Feb-2021: Palo Alto signed an agreement to acquire Bridgecrew, a developer-first cloud security company. The acquisition enabled shift-left security, with Prisma Cloud becoming the first cloud security platform to provide security over the full application lifecycle.



Dec-2020: NortonLifeLock came into an agreement to acquire Avira from Investcorp Technology Partners. The acquisition will help the company to boost its international growth and expand its go-to-market model with a leading freemium solution.



Oct-2020: Cisco completed the acquisition of Portshift, a privately held company based in Tel Aviv, Israel. Following the acquisition, Portshift joined Cisco’s Emerging Technologies and Incubation (ET&I) Group. The acquisition helped Cisco to deliver customers with enhanced security on numerous cloud-based apps and various devices with a streamlined consumption model that includes cloud-first Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) capabilities.



Oct-2020: Akamai Technologies acquired Asavie, an indirect software-as-a-service (SaaS) company. Following the acquisition, Asavie helped Akamai’s carrier partners to recognize enterprise and mid-market customer demand for IoT and mobile device security and management services.



Sep-2020: Check Point took over the cloud-based technology that provides safe remote access created by Odo Security. Check Point integrated this technology with its Infinity architecture and enabled the easiest and safest solution for companies’ requirements to allow employees´ safe remote access to any application.



Mar-2020: McAfee took over Light Point Security, LLC, an award-winning pioneer of browser isolation. Through this acquisition, the Light Point Security team became a part of McAfee and began integrating its innovative technology into the cloud-native McAfee Secure Web Gateway and McAfee’s MVISION Unified Cloud Edge (UCE) offerings.



Dec-2019: Palo Alto Networks acquired Aporeto, a machine identity-based micro-segmentation company. This acquisition strengthened Palo Alto Networks’ Cloud-Native Security Platform delivered by Prisma Cloud.



Sep-2019: Akamai completed the acquisition of KryptCo, creator of multifactor authentication technology. KryptCo technology provides an authenticated and encrypted communication channel, protection against phishing, and offers a streamlined customer experience that does not need entering pin codes. It allowed companies to embed multi-factor authentication, an increasingly critical improvement to identity and access which are core tenets of zero trust, with the confidence the additional authentication factors are end-to-end verified and with reduced threats of phishing attacks.



Aug-2019: McAfee acquired NanoSec, a multi-cloud, zero-trust application and security platform. The acquisition enabled McAfee to enhance governance and compliance and to minimize the risk of their cloud and container deployments.



Jun-2019: Cisco acquired Sentryo, a pioneer in solutions dedicated to managing the cyber risk of M2M networks and industrial control systems. The acquisition maintains resiliency in their industrial networks and makes sure about the protection against security attacks.



May-2019: FireEye took over Verodin, the leader in validating the effectiveness of cybersecurity controls. The acquisition helped FireEye to add new capabilities to its portfolio by recognizing gaps in security effectiveness owing to equipment misconfiguration, changes in the IT environment, developing attacker tactics, and more.



Feb-2019: Symantec acquired Luminate Security, a privately held company. In this acquisition, Luminate’s Secure Access Cloud technology further extended the power of Symantec’s Integrated Cyber Defense Platform to customers as they access workloads and applications regardless of the places of deployed workloads or what infrastructure they are accessed through.



Jan-2019: Cisco took over Singularity Networks, provider of the software solution. The acquisition strengthened Cisco’s business by enhancing network performance.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Feb-2021: Check Point introduced Check Point Harmony, a unified solution. The solution enables safer connectivity to any resource anywhere and gives total endpoint protection for customers on any device. Harmony safeguards both corporate and BYOD devices, and Internet connections from known and zero-day attacks and also gives Zero Trust access to business applications in a single, easy-to-manage solution.



Jn-2021: Google Cloud released BeyondCorp Enterprise, its new zero trust identity, and security platform. This platform is designed to offer continuous and real-time end-to-end protection, scalable DDoS protection, and built-in, verifiable platform security. It also comes with agentless support delivered through Google’s Chrome browser that’s used by more than 2 billion users around the world.



Oct-2020: Palo Alto introduced Prisma Cloud 2.0. It includes four new cloud security modules, improving its standing as the industry’s only complete Cloud-Native Security Platform (CNSP). A CNSP is developed to safeguard multi and hybrid-cloud environments and cloud-native applications combining security across the full DevOps lifecycle.



Oct-2020: McAfee launched MVISION Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). The MVISION CNAPP offers consistent data protection, governance, threat prevention, and compliance around the cloud-native application lifecycle, including container and OS-based workloads.



Oct-2020: FireEye introduced Mandiant Advantage. It is the first SaaS-based offering by Mandiant Solutions to integrate its Threat Intelligence with data from the frontlines of its industry-leading cyber incident response engagements, delivered through an easy-to-use management platform.



Sep-2020: NortonLifeLock launched a dark web monitoring service in New Zealand. This service monitors and identity threats with a focus on protecting users’ personal information and devices. Dark Web Monitoring Powered by LifeLock can monitor the dark web, searching for over 120 personal identifiable information including email, phone number, physical address, credit card or bank account numbers, driver license number, and gamer tags.



Jun-2020: Cisco introduced Cisco SecureX, the broadest and most integrated cloud-native security platform. It consists of all Cisco Security products to streamline and improve the way customers manage security.



Apr-2020: Microsoft introduced a tool developed to help enterprises to look where they are in their journey to embed a zero-trust security model. The assessment tool helps organizations to assess readiness across identities, devices, apps, infrastructure, network, and data, and then offer go-dos and deployment guidance to help them reach key milestones.



Dec-2019: McAfee introduced Mvision Cloud for Containers. It combines with the vendor’s cloud access security broker (CASB) and cloud security posture management (CSPM) technology. This product utilizes NanoSec’s zero-trust offerings for container-based deployments in cloud environments.



Nov-2019: IBM launched Cloud Pak for Security. It features industry-first innovations to link with any security tool, cloud, or on-premise system, without transferring data from its source. The platform consists of open-source technology for tracking threats, automation capabilities to assist speed response to cyberattacks, and the ability to operate in any environment.



Aug-2019: FireEye launched FireEye Network Security 8.3 and FireEye Endpoint Security 4.8. These software are used for improving detection and investigation related to advanced attacks.



Jun-2019: Check Point unveiled CloudGuard Log.ic, a new security analytics solution. The solution aimed to deliver cloud-native security intelligence and threat protection.



Jan-2019: Check Point introduced Maestro, a hyper-scale network security solution. This solution delivers flexible cloud-level security platforms to businesses.



