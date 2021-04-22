Asia Broadband Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire High-Grade Gold Mine Property in Acaponeta Mexico

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire a historic production multiple mine property in the prolific mining region of Acaponeta in Nayarit, Mexico. The high-grade acquisition target that is located approximately 48 kms southeast from the city of Acaponeta and 3 kms from the town of El Carrizo, has two mine sites, existing infrastructure and a 200 ton per day processing facility. The Acaponeta gold project is another prospective high yield asset addition in the Company’s strategic expansion initiative to acquire gold production and increase the AABB’s physical gold holdings.

In the coming weeks, the Company will be conducting further due diligence and continuing its negotiations to acquire the economical $11 million property. AABB is expecting to confirm high grade assay results in the coming week from the Company’s initial due diligence activities on the property, as the mapping and rock sampling program continues. Company management is exhilarated with the Acaponeta project for its potential for rapid development, high production and low operating costs.

All efforts are underway to accelerate this tremendous potential acquisition to expeditiously advance AABB into production and begin an expansion program. The Company anticipates negotiating a definitive agreement to acquire the Acaponeta project in the very near future and will release additional location details, photos and mineralization information at that time.



About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. The Company has recently released its freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency AABB Gold token (AABBG) and strives to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is secured and trusted with gold backing, an outstanding quality relative to other cryptocurrencies.

