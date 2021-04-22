GreenBox POS Partners with Elliptic for Anti-Money Laundering Monitoring for Cryptoassets

SAN DIEGO, CA, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX ("GreenBox", the "Company")), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, announced it has partnered with Elliptic, a leading provider of cryptoasset risk management and blockchain analytics solutions, to implement anti-money laundering (AML) monitoring systems for cryptoassets.



Elliptic’s products Navigator and Lens help financial institutions and businesses detect and prevent financial crime in the cryptocurrency world. Their monitoring systems will allow GreenBox to quickly scale up their AML and sanctions compliance. Elliptic’s crypto transaction monitoring capability detects high-risk crypto transactions and identifies high-risk customers based on activity, source of funds and destination tracing, and an audit trail of accurate crypto transaction records.

"Ensuring safe, instant settlement across the currency spectrum is of the utmost importance to GreenBox POS,” said Fredi Nisan, Chief Executive Officer of GreenBox POS. “By integrating with Elliptic’s crypto monitoring and compliance solutions, we add yet another layer of protection and accountability to our blockchain based ecosystem.”

“In choosing Elliptic, GreenBox POS has demonstrated their commitment to compliance,” said Simone Maini, CEO of Elliptic. “With Elliptic’s blockchain analytics tools, GreenBox POS can mitigate financial crime challenges in crypto and continue to grow with confidence.”

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, reducing fraud and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set out in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Mark Schwalenberg

MZ Group - MZ North America

312-261-6430

GBOX@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

About Elliptic

Elliptic is the global leader in cryptoasset risk management solutions for crypto businesses and financial institutions worldwide. A WEF Technology Pioneer, Elliptic is backed by investors including Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, SBI Group, and Santander Innoventures, and has assessed risk on transactions worth several trillion dollars, uncovering activities related to money laundering, terrorist fundraising, fraud, and other financial crimes. Elliptic is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Singapore, and Tokyo. To learn more, visit www.elliptic.co and follow us on LinkedIn, Medium, and Twitter.

Media Contact

Sacha Lowenthal