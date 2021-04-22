Alico, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that the Company will release financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2021, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, before the market opens.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on May 5, 2021, at 8:30 am Eastern Daylight Time. Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing (877) 300-8521 in the United States and (412) 317-6026 from outside of the United States. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Listeners in the United States can dial (844) 512-2921 and International listeners can dial (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the playback is 10155547.

There also will be a simultaneous, live webcast available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.alicoinc.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Alico Land Management and Other Operations, which include environmental services, land leasing and related support operations. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: “ALCO”) at www.alicoinc.com.

