Conifer Holdings Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call/Webcast for May 12, 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNFR) announced today that it will host a conference call/webcast on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 8:30am Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company plans to release its first quarter financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.



Investors, analysts, employees and the public are invited to listen to the conference call via:

Webcast: CNFR Q1 2021 Financial Results Webcast or on the Event Calendar at IR.CNFRH.com Conference Call: 844-868-8843 (domestic) or 412-317-6589 (international)

The webcast will be archived and available for replay on the Conifer Holdings website at IR.CNFRH.com.



Individuals who listen to the call should refer to Conifer Holdings’ audited consolidated financial statements and related notes included in its annual form 10-K, filed on March 11, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

About Conifer Holdings

Conifer Holdings, Inc. is a Michigan-based insurance holding company. Through its operating subsidiaries, Conifer offers customized coverage solutions tailored to the needs of its specialty niche insureds. Across all 50 states, Conifer utilizes a variety of distribution channels, but largely markets through independent agents. Conifer is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market (Nasdaq: CNFR), and additional information is available on the Company’s website at www.CNFRH.com.

For Further Information:

Jessica Gulis, 248.559.0840

ir@cnfrh.com