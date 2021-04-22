Verus International Adds Second Distributor for New Hemp-Based Waffles Line

Gaithersburg, MD, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verus International, Inc. (“Verus” or the “Company”) (OTC Pink: VRUS) is pleased to report that it has signed a second distributor for its new hemp-based Waffles product line. The new distributor will begin with a 100-store pilot in the Orlando, Florida market, with the potential to expand into 1,000 plus stores in multiple states. Initial products consist of 2 SKUs in gummi and cartridge form featuring 4 flavors, and will be sold in gas station, convenience store and smoke shop locations.



Based on the positive results from its recent Orlando, Florida industry event, the Company plans to host its own booth at the upcoming CHAMPS Show in Las Vegas (July 27th-30th) and will begin to increase its sales efforts to support the new line.

“We have spent the last few months in a restructuring mode, concentrating mostly on rationalizing costs, so we are pleased to be finally getting back to creating growth,” explained Verus CEO Andy Dhruv. “In the past, nearly all of the Company’s revenue has come from the lower margin international food business, so developing sources of domestic, high margin revenue continues to be a priority. We believe the Waffles line has the potential to attract additional distribution partners, so we are anxious to see the results of this new pilot market.”

In addition to today’s announcement, the Company plans to provide a more detailed CEO update, which will be posted on the Verus International website in the next week. The update will explain the Company’s goals and strategy for 2021, and answer selected questions from investors.

