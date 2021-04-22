Truxton Corporation Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

| Source: Truxton Trust Company Truxton Trust Company

Nashville, Tennessee, UNITED STATES

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. First quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $3 million or $1.06 per share compared to $2.5 million or $0.87 per share for the same quarter in 2020. Net income rose by 24% for the quarter while earnings per share rose by 22%.

“Truxton’s first quarter 2021 performance was very strong in both of our core businesses, wealth management and private banking,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “Wealth management benefitted from rising assets under management because of new client relationships combined with increasing equity prices in 2021. Private banking found new lending opportunities as the economy in our core Nashville market continues to improve following the past year’s coronavirus impacts. Low interest rates have pressured our net interest margin; however, strong balance sheet growth has supported earnings per share and returns on equity capital.”

Key Highlights

  • Non-interest income grew to $3.6 million in the first quarter, an increase of 8% from the fourth quarter of 2020 and 18% in comparison to the first quarter of 2020. Wealth management services constituted 96% of non-interest income in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Loans rose by 15% to $431 million compared to March 31, 2020, and were up 4% compared to December 31, 2020. Excluding loans made under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), loans rose by 7.9% compared to March 31, 2020, and 3.3% compared to December 31, 2020.
  • Total deposits increased by 5% from December 31, 2020 to $655.5 million, and increased by 53% in comparison to March 31, 2020. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location through superior deposit operations service and technology. As a result, occupancy expenditures and fixed asset investments are a fraction of typical peers.
  • Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 2.64%. A decrease of 31 basis points from the 2.95% experienced in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, and a decrease of 74 basis points from the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Cost of funds was 0.49% in the first quarter of 2021, up from 0.47% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, but down 0.71% from the quarter ended March 31, 2020. We continue to have excess liquidity as a result of the deposit growth we experienced in 2020 that has continued into the first quarter of 2021.
  • Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. Truxton had $2 million in non-performing assets at March 31, 2021, 100% of which was a single residential mortgage. Truxton had $9 thousand of charge-offs in the quarter and none in the trailing quarter, $2 thousand in the same quarter a year ago. All of these charge-offs are from small loans acquired from a housing not-for profit.
  • Allowance for loan losses was $4.6 million, $4.5 million, and $3.6 million at quarter end March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance was 1.05%, 1.07%, and 0.95%, respectively, of gross loans outstanding at period end.
  • Tax expense increased by 26% from the December 31, 2020 quarter and by 4% from the March 31, 2020 period. Effective tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2020 was favorably impacted by certain loans, funded late in the year, for which Truxton receives a direct credit against state income tax based on the year-end balance of the loan. Truxton believes that the effective tax rate of approximately 19% of pretax net income will persist under current state and federal law. Truxton has several sources of lightly taxed income including yield on bank-owned life insurance, the earnings of the bank’s captive insurance company, and the interest income from the bank’s tax-exempt bond portfolio that cause its effective rate to be below the combined statutory rates.
  • The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.39% at March 31, 2021, 9.38% at December 31, 2020, and 11.21% at March 31, 2020. Book value per common share was $25.93, $26.77, and $23.19 at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively. During the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.14 per common share.

About Truxton Trust
Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor RelationsMedia Relations
Andrew MayTamara Schoeplein
615-515-1707615-515-1714
andrew.may@truxtontrust.com tamara.schoeplein@truxtontrust.com 


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(Unaudited)
    
 March 31,
2021*		December 31,
2020		March 31,
2020*
ASSETS   
Cash and due from financial institutions$11,352 $9,742 $6,864 
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 65,373  84,429  7,964 
Federal funds sold 4,923  169  2,038 
Cash and cash equivalents 81,648  94,340  16,866 
    
Time deposits in other financial institutions 2,187  2,687  4,659 
Securities available for sale 228,214  206,318  122,112 
    
Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) 408,232  395,106  379,072 
PPP Loans 27,593  24,522  - 
Allowance for loan losses (4,574) (4,490) (3,592)
Net loans 431,251  415,138  375,480 
    
Bank owned life insurance 10,236  10,185  10,026 
Restricted equity securities 3,221  3,214  2,605 
Premises and equipment, net 468  507  376 
Accrued interest receivable 2,500  2,653  1,865 
Deferred tax asset, net 352  -  802 
Other assets 6,333  6,576  6,767 
    
Total assets$766,410 $741,618 $541,558 
    
    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Deposits   
Non-interest bearing$179,883 $170,251 $120,269 
Interest bearing 475,616  453,774  309,032 
Total deposits 655,499  624,025  429,301 
    
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,533  17,673  38,262 
Federal Funds purchased -  -  - 
Subordinated debt 14,554  14,529  - 
Deferred tax liability, net  479  
Other liabilities 6,016  8,254  8,648 
Total liabilities 691,602  664,960  476,211 
    
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Additional paid-in capital 31,745  31,651  30,362 
Retained earnings 40,761  41,433  35,151 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,302  3,574  (166)
    
Total shareholders' equity 74,808  76,658  65,347 
    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$766,410 $741,618 $541,558 
    
*The information is unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
       
 Three Months Ended 
 March 31,
2021*		 December 31,
2020*		 March 31,
2020*		 
Non-interest income      
Wealth management services$3,430 $3,101 $2,742 
Service charges on deposit accounts 59  59  79 
Securities gains (losses), net -  -  - 
Bank owned life insurance income 51  53  54 
Other 16  65  148 
Total non-interest income 3,556  3,278  3,023 
       
Interest income      
Loans, including fees$4,202 $4,616 $4,177 
Taxable securities 660  646  534 
Tax-exempt securities 379  347  196 
Interest bearing deposits 62  79  109 
Federal funds sold 0  1  14 
Other interest income 20  35  12 
Total interest income 5,323  5,724  5,042 
       
Interest expense      
Deposits 525  451  732 
Short-term borrowings -  -  - 
Subordinated debentures 198  194  - 
Long-term borrowings 77  115  91 
Total interest expense 800  760  823 
       
Net interest income 4,523  4,964  4,219 
       
Provision for loan losses 92  228  185 
       
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,431  4,736  4,034 
       
Total revenue, net 7,987  8,014  7,057 
       
Non interest expense      
Salaries and employee benefits 3,106  2,872  2,928 
Occupancy 221  219  199 
Furniture and equipment 46  46  26 
Data processing 347  319  263 
Wealth management processing fees 176  163  124 
Advertising and public relations 39  66  43 
Professional services 127  112  168 
FDIC insurance assessments 42  52  15 
Other 228  168  264 
Total non interest expense 4,332  4,017  4,030 
       
Income before income taxes 3,655  3,997  3,027 
       
Income tax expense 574  457  550 
       
Net income$3,081 $3,540 $2,477 
       
Earnings per share:      
Basic$1.07 $1.25 $0.88 
Diluted$1.06 $1.23 $0.87 
*The information is unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. 


Truxton Corporation
Selected Quarterly Financial data
At Or For The Three Months Ended
(000's)
(Unaudited)
    
 March 31, 2021*December 31, 2020*March 31, 2020*
    
Per Common Share Data   
Net income attributable to common shareholders, per share  
Basic$1.07$1.25$0.88
Diluted$1.06$1.23$0.87
Book value per common share$25.93$26.77$23.19
Tangible book value per common share$25.93$26.77$23.19
Basic weighted average common shares2,794,1752,768,2702,728,667
Diluted weighted average common shares2,806,8562,794,4612,761,139
Common shares outstanding at period end2,885,2332,863,6712,817,354
    
    
Selected Balance Sheet Data   
Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio9.76%10.34%12.07%
Average loans$428,864$420,106$368,017
Average earning assets (1)$709,535$683,594$510,886
Average total assets$743,462$719,206$538,336
Average stockholders' equity$77,851$73,764$65,434
    
    
Selected Asset Quality Measures   
Nonaccrual loans$2,007$2,017$0
90+ days past due still accruing$0$11$0
Total nonperforming loans$2,007$2,017$0
Total nonperforming assets$2,007$2,017$0
Net charge offs$1$12$2
Nonperforming loans to assets0.26%0.27%0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total assets0.26%0.27%0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate0.46%0.48%0.00%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans1.05%1.07%0.95%
Net charge offs to average loans0.00%0.00%0.00%
    
    
Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)   
Tier 1 leverage9.39%9.38%11.21%
Common equity tier 113.99%14.10%13.41%
Total risk-based capital14.92%15.05%14.21%
    
Selected Performance Ratios    
Efficiency ratio53.62%48.74%55.65%
Return on average assets (ROA)1.68%1.96%1.85%
Return on average stockholders' equity (ROE)16.05%19.09%15.22%
Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE)16.05%19.09%15.22%
Net interest margin2.64%2.95%3.38%
    
*The information is unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. 
    
(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, investment securities and restricted equity securities.


Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
              
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
              
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2021* December 31, 2020* March 31, 2020*
 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields
(%)		Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields
(%)		Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields
(%)		 Interest
Income/
Expense
              
Earning Assets             
   Loans$428,864 3.65 $3,861 $420,106 3.75 $3,957  $368,017 4.55 $4,159
   Loan fees$0 0.32 $342 $0 0.63 $665  $0 0.04 $34
      Loans with fees$428,864 3.97 $4,203 $420,106 4.38 $4,622  $368,017 4.58 $4,193
   Mortgage loans held for sale$96 2.90 $1 $78 3.33 $1  $122 3.23 $1
   Federal funds sold$2,173 0.05 $0 $2,581 0.14 $1  $3,143 1.75 $14
   Deposits with banks$66,900 0.37 $62 $77,539 0.41 $79  $24,224 1.82 $109
   Investment securities - taxable$149,117 1.77 $660 $127,864 2.02 $646  $87,665 2.44 $534
   Investment securities - tax-exempt$62,385 3.29 $379 $55,425 3.39 $347  $26,939 3.93 $196
      Total Earning Assets$709,535 3.10 $5,305 $683,593 3.39 $5,696  $510,110 4.03 $5,048
Non interest earning assets             
   Allowance for loan losses (4,541)     (4,359)    (3,411)   
   Cash and due from banks$10,346     $11,611    $9,399    
   Premises and equipment$460     $500    $1,728    
   Accrued interest receivable$2,209     $2,573    $1,651    
   Other real estate$0     $0    $0    
   Other assets$19,614     $20,416    $16,829    
   Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities 5,839      4,871     2,028    
      Total Assets$743,462     $719,205    $538,334    
Interest bearing liabilities             
   Interest bearing demand$36,530 0.39 $35 $30,668 (0.08) ($6) $32,868 0.69 $56
   Savings and Money Market$530,414 0.35 $464 $487,041 0.34 $415  $368,211 0.66 $605
   Time deposits - Retail$8,291 0.73 $15 $8,538 1.13 $24  $10,497 1.46 $38
   Time Deposits - Wholesale$24,299 0.19 $11 $22,451 0.31 $18  $5,488 2.38 $32
      Total interest bearing deposits$599,534 0.36 $525 $548,698 0.33 $451  $417,075 0.71 $732
   Federal home Loan Bank advances$15,981 1.93 $77 $17,738 1.92 $87  $20,950 1.72 $91
   Subordinated debt$14,798 5.34 $198 $14,629 5.19 $194  $0    
   Other borrowings$1,456 0.61 $0 $31,730 1.10 $28  $1,456 0.04 $0
      Total borrowed funds$31,918 3.44 $275 $64,097 1.88 $309  $22,405 1.61 $91
      Total interest bearing liabilities$631,452 0.51 $800 $612,795 0.49 $760  $439,480 0.75 $823
Net interest rate spread 2.59 $4,505  2.90 $4,936   3.28 $4,225
   Non-interest bearing deposits$28,242     $24,645    $27,470    
   Other liabilities$5,916     $7,787    $5,938    
   Stockholder's equity$77,851     $73,764    $64,434    
      Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity$743,462     $718,991    $538,323    
Cost of funds 0.49    0.47    0.71  
Net interest margin 2.64    2.95    3.38  
              
*The information is unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.        
              
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.

Tags
BANKING EARNINGS TRUX
Related Links