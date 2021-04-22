ProPhase Labs to Provide COVID-19 Testing for Oyster Bay Township in New York

ProPhase Labs Will Offer State-Of-The-Art Testing to Aid Oyster Bay Community in Reopening

GARDEN CITY, NY, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRPH), a diversified medical science and technology company, today announced that it has been awarded and signed a contract with The Town of Oyster Bay, New York, to provide reliable COVID-19 testing. The contract was awarded after a competitive process where ProPhase Labs demonstrated its COVID-19 testing capabilities, including its accurate and reliable test offerings and fast turnaround times. The Oyster Bay Township, located in Nassau County, encompasses 36 villages and hamlets and nearly 300,000 residents.

This partnership will help bring COVID-19 testing to thousands of Oyster Bay residents, ensuring a safe and controlled reopening for the township. The Town of Oyster Bay will offer ProPhase Labs’ saliva-based, viral RT-PCR multiplex-testing, a type of test proven to quickly detect and identify COVID-19 and any of its 17+ current viral mutations. With labs in both Garden City, New York and Old Bridge, New Jersey, ProPhase Labs has the capacity to provide test results to individuals within 24 hours from the time when one of its labs receives and accepts a specimen.

“We are incredibly happy to partner with The Town of Oyster Bay in their tremendous efforts to combat this virus and get residents back to ‘normal life’,” said Ted Karkus CEO of ProPhase Labs. “The Town of Oyster Bay joins the growing list of healthcare providers, organizations and municipalities that have selected ProPhase Labs for their COVID-19 testing needs. Our fast turnaround times and dependable testing solutions continue to be reasons why ProPhase Labs is selected as a testing partner.”

The roll out will begin with a focus on testing for school students and faculty. ProPhase Labs will also provide testing for major school events this year, such as graduations, proms, and homecomings. Additionally, testing will be offered to municipal employees and the general public in the weeks ahead.

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino stated, “The Oyster Bay Town Board recently retained the services of ProPhase Labs with the goal of helping our residents get back to the things they enjoy most in life. From graduation ceremonies to classroom activities and athletic fields, the Town of Oyster Bay is first committed to helping students get back to normal as quickly as possible. In the coming weeks, we will expand eligibility to all residents so that families and seniors looking to attend a concert, dance at a wedding or simply get on a flight, can do so easily by accessing non-invasive COVID testing and obtain quick results.”

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ: PRPH) is a diversified medical science and technology company. The Company’s laboratory testing subsidiary, ProPhase Diagnostics, offers SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and COVID-19 viral mutation PCR tests through both saliva and nasal swab methods at its CLIA certified laboratories. ProPhase Diagnostics also provides Respiratory Pathogen Panel (RPP) Molecular tests including Influenza A and B and others. ProPhase Labs researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets and sells OTC consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements, including dietary supplements under the TK Supplements® brand. The Company actively pursues strategic investments and acquisition opportunities for other companies, technologies and products. For more information, visit www.ProPhaseLabs.com.

