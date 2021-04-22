Maple Leaf Green World Inc. Has Created Its Own Brand Name - Phoenix Crave

CALGARY, Alberta, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (“Maple Leaf” or the “Company”) (NEO: MGW, OTCQB: MGWFF) is pleased to announce it has developed its own unique brand name, PHOENIX CRAVE, for its high quality CBG products. A preview of the Phoenix Crave artwork can be viewed on the Company’s websites.



The Company is also pleased to announce the following new business developments:

New Distribution Networks

The Company has established a West Coast distribution network encompassing California, Oregon and Arizona. Two other distribution networks in Nevada and Florida are currently being set up. The Nevada agent is waiting on the results of a lab test to confirm there are no contaminants in the Company’s products as required by the Nevada State laws before launching its marketing campaign.

New Products Development Update

CBG Hemp Cigarette

The Company has completed and approved the packaging artwork with its joint venture partner, Hempacco Co. Inc. (“Hempacco”). The artwork will now be sent through Hempacco’s printing and packaging process to produce Phoenix Crave Gold and Phoenix Crave Gold Grape Flavor cigarette boxes. The initial batch will produce commercial ready sample packs to be sent to the Company’s distribution networks, partners and dispensaries. The two retail ready, 20-packs of CBG Hemp Cigarettes will also debut through the Phoenix Crave e-commerce platform that is currently in development.

CBG Pre-Rolls

The Company has also been packaging its own CBG Hemp Pre-rolls for purchase through its own sales network. The CBG Hemp Pre-rolls offer a high-end product that is a great alternative to tobacco cigarettes. Each pre-roll contains 1 gram of premium CBG hemp and less than 0.2% THC. These pre-rolls can be purchased individually or in packs of 2.

CBG Oil

The Company has also shipped a test sample of biomass to a lab in California to produce CBG Crude. The Company is pleased with the results and are currently selecting a processing facility to further refine the crude to manufacture CBG Oil and CBG Gel Capsules.

All Company products are currently available for viewing on their website at www.gsgreenworld.com and for sale by contacting sales@gsgreenworld.com. All products will be made available for online ordering after the official launch of the e-commerce platform.

For further information and updates regarding the Company, please visit https://www.mlgreenworld.com/.

For updates regarding the California CBG Hemp Project, please visit https://www.gsgreenworld.com/.

About Maple Leaf Green World Inc.

Maple Leaf is a public Canadian company that focuses on the cannabis and hemp industry in North America. The Company currently has cannabis and hemp projects in British Columbia and California. With over 10 years of extensive greenhouse management experience, the Company applies its eco-agriculture knowledge and cultivation technology to produce contaminant-free cannabis products. Maple Leaf’s long-term objective is to produce cannabis oil and to export its products to approved countries. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the Aequitas NEO Exchange Inc. under the symbol “MGW” and on the OTCQB market under the symbol “MGWFF.”

Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, and, more particularly, statements concerning: the Proposed Transaction and the timing thereof; When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by the Company that include, but are not limited to, the timely receipt of all required regulatory and third-party approvals, including approvals from NEO and from the shareholders of Maple Leaf. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties, and although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: regulatory and third party approvals, including approvals from NEO and from the shareholders of Maple Leaf, not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities. Please refer to the Company's annual information form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2018 and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") thereof for additional risk factors relating to the Company. The AIF and MD&A can be accessed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com .

Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:

Maple Leaf Green World Inc.

Raymond Lai, Chairman, President & CEO

+1(403) 452-4552

rlai@mlgreenworld.com

Billy Bewcyk, V.P. for Business Development

+1(403) 616-4877

wbewcyk@mlgreenworld.com