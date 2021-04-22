Immunoprecipitation Market Size to Reach USD 922.26 Million in 2028; CAGR of 5.2%: Reports And Data

New York, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing research programs in the life sciences industry and technological advancements in immunoprecipitation techniques are supporting market growth

Market Size – USD 621.96 million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.2%, Market Trends – Rise in R&D collaborations between leading pharmaceutical companies and academic institutes worldwide

The global immunoprecipitation market size is expected to reach USD 922.26 Million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing number of research studies in the life sciences industry, surging need for identification of antigens related to autoimmune diseases, and increase in R&D collaborations between leading pharmaceutical companies and academic institutes. Technological breakthroughs in immunoprecipitation techniques, scientific developments in genetic and biological therapies, increasing R&D activities in immunotherapy, genomics, drug development, personalized medicine, and rising investments in biopharmaceutical research are other key factors driving revenue growth of the global immunoprecipitation market.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4000

Immunoprecipitation (IP) involves precipitation of a protein antigen using an antibody binding to that specific protein. It immobilizes a specific antibody to a solid support such as agarose resin or magnetic particles for the purification of antigens. This technique is widely used to isolate the target protein antigen and identify its structure, expression, and modification state. Immunoprecipitation is one of the most commonly used methods for separation of proteins and various other biomolecules. Some of the main immunoprecipitation types include individual protein immunoprecipitation, Co-immunoprecipitation (Co-IP), Chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP), and RNA Immunoprecipitation (RIP). In co-immunoprecipitation, the target antigen that has been precipitated by the antibody helps co-precipitate its binding partner. ChIP assays help identify the genomic regions of DNA-binding proteins such as histones and transcription factors. Moreover, RNA immunoprecipitation is similar to ChIP and identifies RNA-binding proteins using cDNA and RT-PCR sequencing processes. Other vital factors driving global market growth are increasing use of immunoprecipitation testing in treating cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and various central nervous disorders. However, certain disadvantages associated with co-immunoprecipitation, such as contamination of antibodies, are expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Immunoprecipitation Market, By Type (Individual protein immunoprecipitation, Chromatin Immunoprecipitation, Co-immunoprecipitation, RNA Immunoprecipitation, and others), By Product Type (Kits, Accessories, Primary Antibodies, Secondary Antibodies, Agarose Beads, Magnetic Beads, Buffers), By End-use (Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and others), and By Region Forecast to 2028; To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/immunoprecipitation-market

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

Based on product type, the reagents segment dominated other segments in this category in 2020, accounting for the largest market share. The extensive use of antibodies, buffers, and beads for immunoprecipitation, growing demand for advanced IP assays for isolation and purification of antigens, and surging demand for agarose and magnetic beads for protein purification are the key factors predicted to propel the growth of this segment.

Among the end-use segments, the academic & research institutes segment is projected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. This segment’s growth is majorly attributed to increasing research & development activities in the areas of genomics and molecular biology and rising research collaborations among academic organizations.

The North America immunoprecipitation market accounted for largest share in the global immunoprecipitation market in 2020. Considerable investments by governments and pharmaceutical companies in R&D activities, surge in research collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions, and augmented focus on personalized medicine are some key factors boosting market growth. Rapidly rising number of COVID-19 infections and deaths and surging use of advanced immunoprecipitation techniques in DNA-protein interactions and genome analysis is further expected to bolster North America market growth.





Major companies operating in the global immunoprecipitation market are:

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abcam

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Abbkine Scientific Co. Ltd.

Cell Signaling Technology

Rockland Immunochemicals

BioLegend

Takara Bio

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Geno Technology





Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/4000

For the purpose of this report, the global immunoprecipitation market is segmented based on type, product type, end-use, and region:

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Individual protein immunoprecipitation

Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP)

Co-immunoprecipitation (Co-IP)

RNA Immunoprecipitation (RIP)

Others

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Kits

Accessories

Reagents

Antibodies

Primary Antibodies

Secondary Antibodies

Beads

Agarose Beads

Magnetic Beads

Buffers

By End-user (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others

By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of the Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Browse similar research reports:

Cell-based Assays Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product & Service (Reagents, Microplate, Cell Lines, Assay Kits, Instrument & Software, Services), Application (Drug Discovery, Basic Research, Others), End-User (CROs, Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes), And By Region To 2028

NGS Sample Preparation Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product (Reagent, Workstations), Workflow (Library Preparation, Target Enrichment, Quality Control), Application (Infectious Disease, Cancer Diagnostics), Technology (SMRT, Nanopore, SBS, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing), End Use (Academic Institutes and Research Centers, Pharma and Biotech Companies, Hospital and Clinics), and by Region, Forecast To 2028

Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Products (Enzymes, Kits, Reagents, Instruments), by Application (Drug Discovery & Development, Diagnostics, Others), By End-use (Academic & Research Institutes, CROs, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies), And By Region, Forecast To 2028

Protein Expression Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Expression System (Prokaryotic, Mammalian, Yeast, Insect, Cell-Free, Others), By Products (Reagents, Competent Cells, Instruments, Services), By Application (Therapeutic, Industrial, Research), By End-Use Industry (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Cros, Others), And By Region, Forecast To 2028

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product (Kits & Reagent, Instrument), by Method (Column, Magnetic Beads, Others), By Type (Genomic DNA, Plasmid DNA, miRNA, Others), By Application (Drug Discovery & Development, Precision Medicine, Diagnostics, Others), By End-use Industry (Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CROs, Others), and By Region, Forecast To 2028

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.





Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com