Global EPDM Market (2021 to 2026) - Development of Environment-Friendly Technology for EPDM Production Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global EPDM Market by Application (Automotive, Building & Construction, Plastic Modification, Tires & Tubes, Wires & Cables, Lubricant Additives) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global EPDM market was valued at USD 856 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,214 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.2% between 2021 and 2026.

EPDM rubber finds its application in automotive, building & construction, wire & cables, lubricant additive, and plastic modification.

The EPDM is market is expected to be driven by growth recovery in automotive sector during the forecast period. In automotive, EPDM rubber is utilized in weather stripping seals, hoses, gaskets O-ring, grommets, and other under-the-hood applications. Moreover, the growth of electric & hybrid vehicle will enhance the revenue opportunity for EPDM manufacturers. Eco-friendly production and bio-based EPDM are opportunities in EPDM market.

Automotive: the fastest-growing application of EPDM in the application segment

Automotive is the largest application segment for EPDM. EPDM rubber parts in vehicle includes weather strips, grommet, O-ring, hoses & gaskets and brake-clutch parts. The automotive sector is expected to recover during the forecast period. In China, one the significant market for automotive, is focused on developing new energy vehicles (NEVs). The technological shift in the automobile sector regarding electric vehicles (EV) & hybrid vehicles is growing progressively. The growth EV will further improve the market for EPDM.

APAC estimated to be the fastest-growing market for EPDM

APAC accounted for the largest share of the EPDM market in 2020, followed by North America and Europe. The EPDM market in the APAC region is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period. The market in this region is driven by the recovery of the automotive sector in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries. China is the largest importer of EPDM in the world, owing to the demand from automotive industry. Global automobile manufacturers are investing in APAC countries in establish their production plants to enhance their market presence in the region.

EPDM market declined in 2020

The EPDM market in 2020 declined by 12.9%, in terms of volume, compared to 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The automotive industry is a significant consumer of EPDM. The effect of COVID-19 on the automotive industry led to declining car sales and the layoff of employees. The production was halted due to disruption in the supply chain. With the declining production of automobiles, the demand for EPDM also decreased. Moreover, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and declining oil prices, the production of raw materials (ethylene and propylene) declined in 2020.

6 EPDM Market, by Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Automotive

6.2.1 Growth in Automotive Industry Will Drive the Market for EPDM

6.2.2 Impact of Disruptive Technologies in Automotive

6.3 Building & Construction

6.3.1 Growth in Roofing Application Will Drive Market in the Sector

6.3.2 Impact of Disruptive Technologies in Building & Construction

6.4 Plastic Modification

6.4.1 Increase in Demand from Automotive and Building & Construction Will Drive the Segment

6.4.2 Impact of Disruptive Technologies in Plastic Modification

6.5 Tires & Tubes

6.5.1 Demand for EPDM Blend & Tubes Will Drive the EPDM Market in this Segment

6.5.2 Impact of Disruptive Technologies in Tires & Tubes

6.6 Wires & Cables

6.6.1 Requirement of EPDM in High Temperature and High Voltage Application Will Drive Demand in this Segment

6.6.2 Impact of Disruptive Technologies in Wires & Cables

6.7 Lubricant Additives

6.7.1 Growth of Lubricant Additives in Automotive Will Increase the Market for EPDM

6.7.2 Impact of Disruptive Technologies in Lubricant Additives

6.8 Others

7 EPDM Market, by Region

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.1.1 Automotive is Largest Consumer of EPDM in the US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.2.1 Technological Innovation in Automotive Sector Will Provide New Opportunity for EPDM in the Sector

7.2.3 Mexico

7.2.3.1 Liberalization in Trade Policy to Drive Growth in the Country

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.1.1 Growth in Electric Vehicle Will Improve Demand for EPDM

7.3.2 Poland

7.3.2.1 Growth in FDI Investment Will Enhance Recovery of Automotive Sector

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.3.1 Growth in End-Use Industries Will Improve Demand for EPDM in the Country

7.3.4 Turkey

7.3.4.1 Investment in Automotive Sector Will Improve Demand for EPDM

7.3.5 Czech Republic

7.3.5.1 Increased Focus on Evs and Hybrid Vehicles to Drive the Demand

7.3.6 Spain

7.3.6.1 Investment in Automotive Sector Will Enhance Revival of Automotive Market

7.3.7 France

7.3.7.1 Government Investment Will Revive Automotive Market from COVID-19

7.3.8 Rest of Europe

7.4 APAC

7.4.1 China

7.4.1.1 Anti-Dumping Duties by Government Will Enhance Domestic Market

7.4.2 India

7.4.2.1 Recovery of Automotive Sector to Drive the Market for EPDM

7.4.3 Japan

7.4.3.1 Steady Increase in Export Will Enhance EPDM Market in Japan

7.4.4 South Korea

7.4.4.1 Technological Development and Innovation in Automotive Industry

7.4.5 Thailand

7.4.5.1 Development in Automotive Sector Will Improve the Demand for EPDM in the Country

7.4.6 Indonesia

7.4.6.1 FDI Investment in Automotive Sector Will Enhance Production of Vehicles in the Country

7.4.7 Rest of APAC

7.5 Middle East & Africa

7.5.1 Saudi Arabia

7.5.1.1 Vision 2030 and Other Government Plans to Boost Construction and Automotive Industries to Fuel the Market

7.5.2 UAE

7.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7.6 South America

7.6.1 Brazil

7.6.1.1 Rising Demand from Automotive Sector to Support Market Growth

7.6.2 Argentina

7.6.2.1 Sluggish Growth of Manufacturing Sector Will Have a Negative Impact on the Market Growth

7.6.3 Rest of South America

