Global Functional Apparel Market Report Report 2021-2024 Featuring Adidas, Asics, Calvin Klein, Hanes, Head, Icebreaker, Jockey, MIZUNO, Nike, Puma, Russell, Skechers, Umbro, and Under Armour

Dublin, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Functional Apparel Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global functional apparel market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the functional apparel market looks promising for the apparel and accessories industry. The major growth drivers for this market are growing health awareness among individuals and rising inclination towards performing workout activities, which help to fight against various diseases and changing lifestyle of people and growing inclination towards usage of active wear in daily life.



The study includes the functional apparel market size and forecast for the global functional apparel market through 2024, segmented by product, end use, application, distribution channel, and region.

Some of the functional apparel companies profiled in this report include Adidas, Asics, Calvin Klein, HanesBrands, Head, Icebreaker, Jockey, MIZUNO, Nike, Puma, Russell, Skechers, Umbro, and Under Armour.



Some of the features of 'Global Functional Apparel Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" include

Market size estimates: Global functional apparel market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global functional apparel market size by product, end use, application, distribution channel, and region.

Regional analysis: Global functional apparel market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for functional apparel in the global functional apparel market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for functional apparel in the global functional apparel market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global functional apparel market?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the functional apparel market?

What are the business risks and threats to the functional apparel market?

What are the emerging trends in the functional apparel market and the reasons behind them?

What are some changing demands of customers in the functional apparel market?

What are the new developments in the functional apparel market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in the functional apparel market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are some of the competitive products and processes in the functional apparel area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

What M & A activities have taken place in the last five years in the functional apparel market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Functional Apparel Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Functional Apparel Market by Product

3.3.1: Sports wear

3.3.2: Outer Clothing

3.3.3: Inner Wear

3.3.4: Footwear

3.3.5: Socks

3.4: Global Functional Apparel Market by End Use

3.4.1: Men

3.4.2: Women

3.5: Global Functional Apparel Market by Application

3.5.1: Professional Athletic

3.5.2: Armature Athletic

3.5.3: Others

3.6: Global Functional Apparel Market by Distribution Channel

3.6.1: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

3.6.2: Convenience Stores

3.6.3: Online



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Functional Apparel Market by Region

4.2: North American Functional Apparel Market

4.2.1: Market by Product: Sports wear, Outer Clothing, Inner Wear, Footwear, and Socks

4.2.2: Market by End Use: Men and Women

4.2.3: Market by Application: Professional Athletic, Armature Athletic, and Others

4.2.4: Market by Distribution Channel:Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, and Online

4.3: European Functional Apparel Market

4.4: APAC Functional Apparel Market

4.5: ROW Functional Apparel Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Functional Apparel Market by Product

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Functional Apparel Market by End Use

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Functional Apparel Market by Application

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Functional Apparel Market by Distribution Channel

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Functional Apparel Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Functional Apparel Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Functional Apparel Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Adidas

7.2: Asics

7.3: Calvin Klein

7.4: HanesBrands

7.5: Head

7.6: Icebreaker

7.7: Jockey

7.8: MIZUNO

7.9: Nike

7.10: Puma



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hala5j