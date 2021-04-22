Global Hepatitis B In-Vitro Diagnostics Tests Market Report 2021 Featuring Siemens Healthineers, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Grifols, Abbott Laboratories, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics & Bio-Rad Laboratories

Dublin, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hepatitis B Tests (In Vitro Diagnostics) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 Market Impact)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Hepatitis B Tests (In Vitro Diagnostics) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 market impact) is built to visualize quantitative market trends within In Vitro Diagnostics therapeutic area.



The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Hepatitis B Tests market for the year 2020 and beyond. Hepatitis B is a common cause of liver disease across the globe, and remains a major issue for most of the governments despite the fact that an effective vaccine has been available since 1982. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that all infants receive the hepatitis B vaccination and universal vaccinations have now been implemented in numerous countries worldwide.



Screening of pregnant women for HBV is standard of care in most countries and considered to be a cost-effective strategy for reducing the risk of transmission to the baby. Women are typically screened during their first trimester of pregnancy. For pregnant women at high-risk of acquiring HBV, testing is sometimes repeated at the beginning of the third trimester (28 weeks) or at the time of delivery.



HBV tests are performed for a number of purposes: i) screening of suspected infection patients and diagnosis; ii) monitoring of HBV-positive patients; iii) screening or pregnant women; and iv) screening of donors of human cells, tissues, and cellular & tissue-based products (HCT/P). The HBV monitoring tests include EIA, NAAT and multi parameter NAAT HBV tests.



Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market model:

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Hepatitis B Tests market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2030.

Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights:

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition, analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Hepatitis B Tests market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Hepatitis B Tests market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country specific reimbursement policies.

Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.

Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market. Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders. In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.



