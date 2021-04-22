United Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

COLUMBUS GROVE, Ohio, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBOH)

Highlights for the first quarter of 2021

Pretax net income of $5.0 million

Return on Average Assets of 1.66%

Return on Average Tangible Equity of 19.94%

Earnings per share of $1.26

Commentary from our CEO

United Bancshares President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian D. Young said, “We are pleased to report these strong results for the first quarter of 2021. Our results include pre-tax net income of $5.0 million for the quarter, a significant increase over the first quarter of 2020. Our Company’s Board of Directors also approved a $0.17 per common share dividend, which was a 6.25% increase from last quarter and amounted to approximately 13.5% of net income for the first quarter. During the quarter, our teams produced $48.4 million in additional Paycheck Protection Program loans for 1,200 organizations. This generated $3.8 million in loan fees, of which $870,000 were recognized during the quarter. Our residential mortgage team sold $117.6 million in loans which generated $4.6 million in gain on sale of the loans, an increase of 77.2% from the same period in 2020. These results are possible because of the ongoing dedication of the Company’s committed team members and our Board of Directors. Their efforts and our strong corporate values of respect for and accountability to our shareholders, clients, colleagues, and communities are the foundation for the continued success of our Company.”

About United Bancshares, Inc.

United Bancshares, Inc. is the financial holding company of The Union Bank Company (“Union Bank”) headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio with over $1 billion in assets and twenty offices in Northwest and Central Ohio. Founded in 1904, Union Bank provides a full variety of consumer, residential, small business, commercial, agricultural, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, and insurance services. Union Bank also provides a comprehensive list of digital banking services to support the needs of consumers and businesses from any location. Details about our banking services are available on our website: http://theubank.com/.



