Global Payment Gateway Markets Report 2020-2025: Opportunities in the Growth in Loyalty Based Marketing Attached to Digital Payments

The Global Payment Gateway Market is estimated to be USD 17.64 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 35.11 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.76%.



Market Dynamics



Key factors such as the increasing number of internet users and the rapid adoption of online modes of payment among the customers are primarily driving the growth of the market. Similarly, the availability of multiple digital payment options such as e-wallets, card payments, cryptocurrencies, etc. is further advancing the growth of the market.

However, factors such as rising cases of cyber-attacks with data breaches and hacking are likely to restrain the market growth. Moreover, technical issues related to the payment gateways are some key challenges in the market.



Recent Developments

Verifone has collaborated with Ezetap to enable merchant partners with faster digital in-store payment processing and online acceptance of payments.- 13th March 2018

BitPay has come up with mass payout services with its BitSen Services. These services allow crypto payments anywhere in the world at any part of the day and time. 12th November 2020

Company Profiles

Adyens N.V.

Amazon Payments Inc.

Authorize.Net (Visa Inc)

Bitpay, Inc.

Braintree (PayPal)

PayPal Holdings Inc.

PayU Group

Stripe Inc.

Verifone Holdings Inc.

Wepay, Inc. (JP Morgan Chase)

NetSkope Inc.

Skyhigh Networks, Inc.(McAfee)

CloudLock LLC (Cisco)

Zscaler, Inc.

Adallom, Inc. (Microsoft)

Bitglass, Inc.

CipherCloud Inc. (Lookout)

Protegrity USA, Inc.

Cardstream Limited

CCBill, LLC

GoCardless Ltd

Ingenico Group (Worldline)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



11 Company Profiles



