Seed Treatment Market to Reach USD 13.46 Billion by 2025; IHARA’s CERTEZA N for Fungicidal Seed Treatment to Spur Opportunities, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global seed treatment market size is expected to reach USD 13.46 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.19% during the forecast period. The increasing R&D activities for effective seed treatment products and nutrition enhanced planting seeds will enable speedy expansion of the global market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Seed Treatment Market Size, 2018-2025.” The market size stood at USD 5.33 billion in 2017.





Government Promotions for Seed Care to Push Growth During COVID-19 Outbreak

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a minor effect on the seed treatment industry, owing to transportation constraints. The government has exempted all forms of agricultural operations from the effects of lockdowns or disturbances, so there has been no such effect from the coronavirus outbreak. Due to panic buying by farmers, agrochemical firms have made double-digit profits compared to last year.

The government has backed farmers who are becoming more aware of the benefits of seed care. Governments maintain seed banks to store seeds that have been adequately handled with seed treatment chemicals, avoiding seed rotting. The market is being driven by government legislation and campaigns encouraging the use of seed care. Chemical agents, such as fungicides, insecticides, and other chemicals, make up the majority of the global seed treatment market share, with chemical agents being the most common application category.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Seed Treatment Market are:

Bayer CropScience

Syngenta AG

BASF

DowDupont

FMC Corporation

Arysta LifeScience

Adama Agricultural Solutions

Sumitomo Chemicals

Incotec

Nufarm

Other players





Biological Seed Treatment to Dominate Market

Crop treatment has a prolonged account of being used to protect seeds from seed-borne diseases and pests before they are planted. During storage and planting in the field, the majority of commercial seeds are synthetically treated with insecticides, fungicides, or a mixture of fungicides and insecticides. In different field trials, seed treatment with biologicals has shown to be effective and has achieved higher approval from the crop yield. Biological seed treatment currently has a 16.24 percent market share in the seed treatment market and is expected to expand rapidly from 2018 and 2025.





The seed treatment market report offers both qualitative and quantitative perspectives, as well as a thorough overview of market size and growth rate for all market segments. Kind, feature, application method, stage of seed treatment, and crop type are all used to segment the market. The study also includes a detailed review of the market subtleties and competitive standpoint. Product releases, recent market developments such as mergers and acquisitions, the authoritarian setup in key countries, patent review, and key industry trends are all covered in this study.





Preservation of High-Value Gm Seeds to Back Development

Due to the combined R&D activities of key players in the launch of products, the seed treatment industry has achieved a high degree of acceptance and popularity over the last decade. Crop producers have been able to achieve productivity in preserving high-value gm seeds while also lowering the high loading rates of chemical active ingredients acknowledgments to seed treatment products.

Farmers have been urged to secure seeds to ensure proper germination of seedlings and crop productivity due to novel traits incorporated in newly introduced seed varieties and a steep upward trend in the price of seeds in recent decades. This factor will boost the seed treatment market. Moreover, Insect, pest, and disease control has historically been accomplished through the application of synthetic pesticides through foliar application. Seed treatments are a better alternative to conventional/traditional pest control approaches or may complement other control measures to achieve acceptable results in the field, based on cost, effectiveness, and protection. In addition, the growing efforts of companies to produce seeds that have lower abiotic tolerances can further incite the market.





High Production of Soybean and Corn to Augment Growth in South America

The global seed treatment industry is currently dominated by two main markets: North America and South America, and they are expected to report a substantial portion of the demand during the forecast period. South America is a major supplier of soybean and corn to global markets, and the sector's commercial growth is pushing up the need for seed treatment goods in the region. The Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period. The increasing promotion and facilitation of seed treatment activities by governments can boost the seed treatment industry in the region.





Bayer CropScience Makes a Noteworthy Contribution to the Seed Treatment Market

Bayer CropScience has dominated the seed treatment market share owing to its long history, successful R&D activities, and product portfolio built up with innovative products specifically in the seed treatment industry. BASF, Syngenta, Incotec, Arysta LifeSciences, Nufarm, UPL, and Sumitomo Chemical are among the other major players expected to expand their presence in the industry during the forecast period.





April 2019: IHARA launched a product “CERTEZA N” (fungicidal seed treatment used to regulate nematodes in soybean and corn crops).

May 2019: Syngenta launched a new fungicide seed treatment product VAYANTIS. It contains picarbutrazox active ingredient and Pythium and Phytophthora to ensure better germination, establishment, and higher yields in crops.





Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview on Seed and Crop Production Trends – For Key Countries Supply Chain Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Seed Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Synthetic Chemicals Biologicals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Function Seed Protection Seed Enhancement Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Technique Seed Coating Seed Dressing Seed Pelleting Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Stage of Seed Treatment On-farm Off-farm Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Crop Cereals Oilseeds Fruits & Vegetables Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



