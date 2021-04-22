CarGurus Announces Early Access for Dealerships to Preview Latest Digital Retail Offering

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), a leading global online automotive marketplace, today announced early access for dealerships to preview CarGurus Convert, its latest digital retail product that will help dealers provide their customers with the ability to conduct the majority of their car purchasing journey online. According to CarGurus research, 60% of consumers are open to buying a vehicle online, and 41% would prefer doing so, and CarGurus Convert will help dealerships capitalize on this trend by allowing shoppers to build a personalized digital deal including a dealership-approved finance offering* that will be completed at the dealership.



As the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.1, CarGurus is exceptionally positioned to combine its engaged shopping audience, this digital demand in automotive retail and its expanding digital retail functionality to become a platform where consumers and dealers can buy and sell vehicles online.

CarGurus Convert will give dealerships a jump-start in the deal making process and is another step in this direction. Shoppers using CarGurus Convert can build a personalized, near penny-perfect deal that incorporates trade-in details, a financing pre-qualification*, dealership-specific finance and insurance products, and all local taxes and fees. This information will be shareable with the dealership through their CRM and F&I systems, as well as in the CarGurus Dealer Dashboard. As such, dealerships using CarGurus Convert will spend more of their time finalizing deals with highly qualified shoppers with a high intent to purchase a vehicle.

“The past year has shown that consumers want to complete more of the car shopping process online, and CarGurus Convert will not only drive more sales for dealerships but will also help them meet this rising digital retail demand,” said Tom Caputo, Chief Product Officer at CarGurus. “CarGurus Convert has been designed to be easy to use for consumers, which in turn will create an effective, high-conversion sales channel for dealerships while maintaining their essential finance and insurance profits.”

Consumers can build their personalized digital deal via CarGurus Convert in the following steps:

Shoppers click the “Start My Purchase” on the Vehicle Detail Page

Then, that shopper inputs their contact information, whether they prefer to pick up the vehicle or have it delivered when applicable, and the specifics of their trade-in, including year, make, model and trim

Afterwards, they enter their down payment information and estimated credit score to pre-qualify* from one of the lenders on CarGurus’ financing platform that also works with that dealership and also see dealership-specific financing rates and terms*

Once financing is selected, shoppers can add that dealership’s service and protection plans before receiving a deal summary, and a request to set up an appointment for a test drive and to finalize the vehicle purchase

Once a shopper submits their lead through CarGurus Convert, that dealer will receive a similar deal summary via the CarGurus dashboard or in their CRM system



"Over the past few months, we have been using CarGurus Convert at Austin eAutos and overall the test program that we have run has been a phenomenal success," said Justin Fosbury, owner of Austin eAutos. "During this time, we have seen CarGurus Convert deliver higher quality leads that have resulted in stronger closing ratios from the responsive and communicative customers that are nearly certain to purchase a vehicle. CarGurus Convert not only enables our dealership to work with our customers remotely, but its pre-qualification capabilities have helped with our store's profitability."

Dealerships interested in learning more about gaining early access to CarGurus Convert can either contact their rep, call 1-800-CARGURUS or email marketing-us@info.cargurus.com for more information.

About CarGurus

Founded in 2006, CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a global online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top-rated dealers. In addition to the United States, CarGurus operates online marketplaces in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands. CarGurus also holds a majority stake in CarOffer, an instant trade digital wholesale platform based in Plano, Texas.

1 Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q4 2020, U.S. (Competitive set includes: CarGurus.com, Autotrader.com, Cars.com, TrueCar.com)

