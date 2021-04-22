Intrado Cloud Collaboration Launches SD-WAN Thin Edge

ISLANDIA, N.Y., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced the launch of SD-WAN Thin Edge. Developed in conjunction with Infiot, a provider of intelligent access for remote-first applications, SD-Wan Thin Edge is designed to connect remote workers, fixed and mobile sites, and IoT devices over LTE cellular networks.



Today’s corporate network extends far beyond the four walls of an office building. The exponential rise in remote work, connected devices, and non-traditional workspaces all contribute to a more complex network infrastructure with higher volumes of data and more areas of vulnerability. To keep pace with the evolution in work habits and workspaces, businesses must also shift how they approach connectivity.

Edge computing allows the data from remote workers, kiosks, and smart devices to be stored, processed, and analyzed near the client where the data is generated, instead of sending massive amounts of data back to the cloud for processing. Businesses can save time, bandwidth, and costs when data analysis takes place on a user’s device at the edge of the network.

Combining Intrado’s years of network expertise with global service and support, SD-WAN Thin Edge leverages a new architecture that enables global policy delivery, moves networking functions to the cloud, and takes compute functions to the edge. Zero Touch Provisioning, with full visibility and control, allows organizations to instantly capture the status of connectivity, security, and services while managing all compute nodes remotely for users, IoT devices, and branches, using an intuitive and easy to use dashboard.

“Together with Infiot, Intrado developed SD-WAN Thin Edge to offer a simplified, scalable, and highly secure solution to meet the challenging and rapidly evolving needs of today’s enterprise,” said Patty Watson, President of Intrado Cloud Collaboration. “This is the industry’s first platform to bring together zero trust security, connectivity, and edge compute all within a thin, wireless edge device with integrated cellular capabilities.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

As more offices reopen, many businesses are preparing for a hybrid workplace, with some employees returning to the office and others working from home. SD-WAN Thin Edge offers a solution for organizations of all sizes that can be deployed to remote workers in a cost-effective manner that maintains the highest degree of security.



“Intrado consistently strives to provide our customers with flexible, secure, and innovative solutions to support and advance business transformation,” continued Watson. “As we work to expand our fully supported UCaaS portfolio to a broader base of midmarket and smaller organizations, SD-WAN Thin Edge will play a critical role in enhancing our relevant network offerings — all backed by Intrado’s white glove support, deployment, and adoption services.”

