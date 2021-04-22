CloudBolt Secures a Coveted Spot on the Financial Times’ Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies List

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software , the enterprise cloud management leader, today announced it has been included in the Financial Times’ Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies list, ranking 110th out of 500 companies.



The Financial Times partnered with world-renowned market research company Statista Inc. to research, evaluate and create the list. Out of millions of enterprises in both North and South America, the Financial Times and Statista identified 500 businesses that have made the most significant contribution to economic growth.

CloudBolt’s inclusion on the list comes on the heels of the most eventful year in the company’s history. In 2020, CloudBolt saw historic growth and geographical expansion, added multiple industry leaders to its executive team, secured $35M in series B funding and acquired two cutting-edge companies to help propel CloudBolt’s vision in the hybrid cloud management market: SovLabs, a leading provider of codeless integrations for hybrid cloud, and Kumolus, an innovator of cloud cost management, security and governance solutions.

With this award, CloudBolt has now won six major industry accolades over the past 12 months, including placements on the Forbes Best Startups list, the Inc. 5000 list, Deloitte’s Fast 500 list, CRN’s Top 20 Cloud Management Companies list, and the SIIA CODiE award for Best Cloud Management solution.

“We are very happy to be included on such a distinguished list,” said Jeff Kukowski, chief executive officer of CloudBolt. “This is a testament to our team and the confidence our customers and partners have placed in CloudBolt to help them accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. As our customers and partners continue to grow worldwide, our number one priority is always meeting enterprises wherever they are on their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud journey with the most flexible, simple, and comprehensive set of cloud management and integration solutions.”

The full list can be found on the Financial Times’ website .

