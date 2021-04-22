Konica Minolta Continues Commitment to a Sustainable Future

Ramsey, NJ, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is committed to taking action to ensure a sustainable future for our planet.

For decades, Konica Minolta has been committed to sustainability across its global operations. Its environmental action plan, Eco Vision 2050, sets ambitions goals that the company is working to achieve by 2050. These goals include reducing co2 emissions by 80 percent (compared to 2005 levels), promoting recycling and biodiversity and shifting to 100 percent renewable energy sources globally by 2050.

During 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Konica Minolta contined to make green efforts to meet its long-standing environmental goals. Last summer, the company expedited its ambitious goal of becoming a Carbon Neutral Company, changing its target date from 2050 to 2030. Being carbon neutral means making no net release of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, and any emissions made will be offset through eco-friendly actions like planting trees or giving back energy derived from renewable sources to the grid.

Also in 2020, Konica Minolta partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation in an effort to revitalize U.S. national forests. In alliance with the U.S. Forest Service and other local planting partners, 10,000 trees were planted in forests affected by wildfires or other natural disasters. The impact will have significant impact over the next 40 years, sequestering 1,617 metric tons of net carbon dioxide, intercepting 11,100,000 gallons of rainfall and removing 207 tons of air pollution.

The company’s commitment to green practices is reflected in local efforts at Konica Minolta’s U.S. headquarters in Ramsey, New Jersey. Employees volunteer hundreds of hours each year to environmental initiatives, supporting sustainability in its communities and contributing to a brighter future for the planet. The site is partially powered by solar energy – and has been for more than seven years. The solar energy system consists of carport canopies supporting solar panels that produce about 10 – 15 percent of the campus’ energy needs.

Konica Minolta is consistently recognized as a global leader in sustainability. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years, and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. The company was also awarded a global leadership position on the Climate A List by CDP, an international not-for-profit organization engaged in activities to realize a sustainable economy in 2020.

Konica Minolta works hard year-round to reduce its environmental impact wherever it can, following the United Nations Global Compact to guide global sustainability and community initiatives. Learn more about Konica Minolta’s environmental efforts online.

