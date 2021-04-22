Harry Markopolos’ HighPoint 2021 Keynote Will Focus on Lessons from a Financial Detective

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galvanize , a Diligent brand and the global leader in SaaS governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) software, today announced Harry Markopolos as the keynote for HighPoint , the GRC industry’s premier event. Markopolos—who famously uncovered evidence that led to Bernie Madoff’s arrest in 2008 for operating a $65 billion Ponzi scheme—will keynote all three of HighPoint’s regional events: North America (June 1–3), Europe (June 9–10), and Asia-Pacific (June 17–18).



In his HighPoint keynote, Markopolos, a self-described financial detective, will dissect historical frauds and provide insights and tools to analyze and detect future fraud. Attendees will learn valuable tips to uncover potentially catastrophic GRC failures so their organization can stay off the front page.

HighPoint is a virtual event packed with informative and actionable GRC stories, technology innovations, and insights from top industry experts. The event consists of timely and inspirational keynotes, in-depth workshops, and breakout sessions all focused on delivering the latest in GRC trends. Sessions cover a wide range of pertinent topics from integrating machine learning into existing processes, to defending high-risk environments against the uptick in cybercrime, to evolving and maturing internal control and SOX programs.

“The pandemic and events of the past year radically changed the GRC industry, and GRC professionals need to evolve to meet the new challenges,” said Dan Zitting, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at Galvanize. “HighPoint brings together the best and brightest in GRC to uncover the latest trends, transform skill sets, and inspire the future. Speakers like Harry Markopolos provide unrivaled insight that is critical in the new era of risk.”

HighPoint offers several registration packages so attendees can:

Learn from top industry experts on the hottest topics in audit, risk, compliance, and IT security

Get a front-row seat to see the future of Galvanize products

Earn up to 13 Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits from a lineup of 25 sessions

Network and connect virtually with fellow attendees and Galvanize product experts

Attendees can register for the conference here .

About Galvanize:

Galvanize, a Diligent brand, is the leading provider of award-winning, cloud-based security, risk management, compliance, and audit software for some of the world’s largest organizations. The integrated HighBond platform provides visibility into risk, makes it easy to demonstrate compliance, and helps grow audit, risk, and compliance programs without incurring extra costs. More than 6,300 organizations in 130 countries rely on HighBond to meet their objectives, including many Fortune 1000 and S&P 500 companies, and hundreds of banks, manufacturers, healthcare and government organizations. Whether managing threats, assessing risk, measuring controls, monitoring compliance, or expanding assurance coverage, HighBond automates manual tasks, blends organization-wide data, and broadcasts it in easy-to-share dashboards and reports.