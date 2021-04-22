Non-Profit Creative Spirit Hosts Virtual Gala to Reimagine What’s Possible for Individuals with Disabilities

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Spirit, the first 501c3 non-profit organization devoted to finding fair-wage jobs for individuals with intellectual, developmental and learning disabilities (IDDs) who are profoundly unemployed, is hosting its second annual fundraiser, called the Reimagine Gala, on May 6, 2021 virtually, from 8 – 9 p.m. EST.



Guests can tune in to this unique online experience featuring talented artists, including Grammy Award performer Madison Calley who is reimagining how we perceive classical instruments like the harp, and Top Chef Season 15’s Chef Adrienne Cheatham, who is also the host of SundayBest. Chef Cheatham is well known for giving American cuisine its rightful place at the culinary table. The evening is also expected to be filled with moving stories of employment successes at the best companies in the world, told by young adults who were chronically unemployed, but helped by Creative Spirit. Registration is free and the link to register is HERE.

“With graduation season right around the corner, Creative Spirit set out to host the gala to remind the professional world of the availability and advantages of hiring talent who is neurodiverse,” said Laurel Rossi, Co-Founder and CEO of Creative Spirit. “We have begun the hard work of breaking the cycle of poverty for those with disabilities by providing employment and coaching, and breaking the cycle of non-action among employers by providing a highly qualified pipeline of candidates and modern consulting to partner companies. This event, and the generosity of our sponsors like Voya Financial, and our Founding Partner, The ADVERTISING Club of New York, will provide funding to ensure that our work can be delivered at no cost to individuals with disabilities.”

Creative Spirit will also award the 2021 Diversity & Inclusion Leadership Award to three of Voya Financials’ executives, Angela Harrell, Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity and Corporate Responsibility Officer at Voya Financial, and President of Voya Foundation; Heather Lavallee, CEO, Wealth Solutions at Voya Financial; and Jessica Tuman, Vice President of Voya Cares® at Voya Financial. Harrell, Lavallee and Tuman have devoted themselves to economic justice for those with disabilities and special needs via their Voya Cares® program. Last year’s award was presented to Verizon Business CEO Tami Erwin, who remains a devoted supporter of Creative Spirit’s mission.

“There is tremendous opportunity to improve the employment landscape, for everyone, by hiring people with disabilities and special needs — individuals who are perfectly qualified, and overwhelmingly willing, to work,” said Rodney O. Martin, Jr., Voya Financial Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are honored to be recognized by Creative Spirit for our work to advance disability inclusion. Voya continues to stand alongside organizations, nonprofits and networks that share our passion to achieve disability inclusion and equity.”

About Creative Spirit

Creative Spirit is a non-profit 501c3 organization devoted to creating integrated employment opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Our mission is simple: to create and support the successful placement of individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDDs) at the most creative, forward-thinking companies in the world. Creative Spirit was born and is dedicated to providing the opportunity for employers to be matched with individuals who are loyal, enthusiastic, qualified, and bring a new kind of energy to any organization. The goal is to create 1 million jobs during this decade, for the upwards of 10 million people with IDDs in the US alone who are currently unemployed—a staggering 85% of ready, willing and able adults. Creative Spirit offers corporate training and consulting to organizations interested in adding disability to their DE&I agenda. Currently, 15% of those with IDDs who work are paid an average of $3.34 an hour, or go unpaid altogether because of outdated laws and rampant discrimination. This is a global crisis, and likely the most profound human dignity and economic discrimination issue of our time, yet it goes unsolved.

Contact Creative Spirit at www.creativespirit-us.org and follow us along on social across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. Register for our annual gala on May 6, HERE. #hiredifferent

Media Contact:

Jenna dePasquale

Jenna.depasquale@digennaro-usa.com