Cell-Based Assays Market Size To Reach USD 28.2 Billion In 2028; CAGR of 8.5%: Reports And Data

New York, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market size: USD 14.95 Billion in 2020, Market Growth: CAGR of 8.5%, Market Trends: Technological advancements and steady shift from conventional drug safety testing methods to cell-based assays

The global cell-based assays market size is expected to reach USD 28.2 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 8.5%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Robust market revenue growth is attributed to key factors such as increasing investments by government and private sectors for cell-based research and rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular, and neurological diseases, and cancer.

Cell-based assays are in-vitro assays used to analyze various cellular parameters such as cytotoxic testing and cell signaling activation. Technological advancements in cell-based assays and extensive utilization of these assays in various drug applications are supporting revenue growth of the cell-based assays market. Moreover, various leading players are focusing on strategies to expand respective product lines and portfolios, and ensuring their position in the market.

However, high cost of instruments, stringent restrictions on use of some reagents, and unavailability of skilled professionals are some major factors expected to restrain growth of the global cell-based assays market to some extent going ahead.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3997

Some key highlights From the report:

Among the products and services segments, the services segment is projected to register fastest revenue CAGR of 20% over the forecast period, attributable to increasing dependency of laboratories on cell-based assays in research and development of enhanced drugs.

The drug discovery segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to continue dominating other application segments in the global cell-based assays market throughout the forecast period owing to high investments in R&D and increasing number of CROs to offer drug discovery services.

Based on end-user, the academics & research institutions segment is projected to account for fastest growth during the forecast period owing to widespread use of cell-based assays for drug discovery and other applications.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period owing to increasing technological innovations, rising funding from private as well as public organizations, and increasing drug developmental activities in countries in the region.

North America accounted for largest market share in 2020 and is expected to continue dominating throughout the forecast period. High prevalence of chronic disease, growing adoption of cell-based techniques, and high availability of cell-based assays are some major factors supporting market growth in this region.

Leading companies in the global cell-based assays market are Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Promega Corporation (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), Lonza (Switzerland), BioAgilytix Labs (US), Reaction Biology Corporation (US), and AAT Bioquest (US).

In April 2019, Cisbio Bioassays, which is a company that manufactures high-quality kits and reagents, was acquired by PerkinElmer, which will help these companies to expand their product range in the market.





Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3997

For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global cell-based assays market based on Product and Services, Application, End-User, and Region:

Based On Product And Service (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Consumables Reagents Assay Kits Reporter Gene Assays Cell Growth Assays Second Messenger Assays Cell Death Assays Other Assay Kits

Cell Lines Immortalized Cell Lines Primary Cell Lines Stem Cell Lines

Microplates

Probes & Labels

Other Consumables

Instruments & Software

Services

Based On Application: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Drug Discovery

Toxicity Studies

Pharmacodynamics Studies

Pharmacokinetic Studies

Basic Research

Other Applications

Based On End User: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

CROs

Academic & Research Institutes

Based On Region: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



Browse similar research reports:

Immunoprecipitation Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type (Individual Protein Immunoprecipitation, Chromatin Immunoprecipitation, Co-Immunoprecipitation, RNA Immunoprecipitation, And Others), By Product Type (Kits, Accessories, Primary Antibodies, Secondary Antibodies, Agarose Beads, Magnetic Beads, Buffers), By End-Use (Pharmaceutical And Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), And others), And By Region Forecast To 2028

Microbial Culture Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product Type (Media, Reagents, Sera), By Application (Food & Water Testing, Bioenergy & Agricultural Research), And By Region, Forecast To 2028

Proteomics Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product (Instruments, Reagents, Services), By Technology (X-Ray Crystallography, Chromatography, Microarray Instruments, Protein Fractionation Systems, Electrophoresis, Spectroscopy), By Application (Clinical Diagnosis), And By Region Forecast To 2027

Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Function (Docking, Sequencing & Target Data Analysis, Library & Database Preparation), By Solution (Software, Services), By Application (Drug Development, Drug Discovery), By End-Use (Biotechnology), And By Region, Segment Forecast To 2027

Cell Sorting Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product And Services (Cell Sorters, Reagents & Consumables, Services), By Technology (Magnetic-Activated Cell Sorting, Fluorescence-Based Droplet Cell Sorting, MEMS – Microfluidics), By Application (Clinical, Research), By End-Use, And By Region, Segment Forecast To 2027

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.





Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com