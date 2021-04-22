Keno Kozie Appoints Martin Catania as President

CHICAGO, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keno Kozie Services LLC, a leading provider of information technology design, service and support to law firms and legal departments and part of HBR Consulting LLC, today announces Martin Catania has been named president of Keno Kozie.



Keno Kozie and HBR recently announced their combination forming the largest legal technology advisory firm in the industry. Their collective business growth due to increased client offerings requires the movement of leaders into key roles in the new firm.

Catania has been with Keno Kozie for over 20 years and has held leadership roles in the engineering, help desk and administration departments of the firm. In his new role, Catania manages all staff and operations of the firm, works closely with HBR leadership in setting strategy and direction and ensures Keno Kozie is evolving as needed to keep up with the ever-changing technologies and requirements of the firm’s worldwide client base.

“We are thrilled to promote Martin into this role. He provides a strong foundation of management as Keno Kozie and HBR move forward as a combined firm,” states Barry Keno, CEO of Keno Kozie. “Martin has been instrumental in the growth and success of Keno Kozie over the past 20 years, and we look forward to having him in an increased leadership role as we move into this new phase of our business.”

“We look forward to working with Martin in his expanded capacity as we leverage the combined Keno Kozie and HBR offerings to maximize client benefit,” states Chris Petrini-Poli, executive chairman of HBR. “He is at the heartbeat of our clients experience with technology in his historical role overseeing user support and enabling technologies. Our clients expect only the best, and Martin provides just that.”

“I am excited with the expanded responsibilities this new role brings,” states Catania. “My experience at Keno Kozie has allowed me to work alongside talented IT experts and provide the best support to our clients. With the expanded opportunities we now have through the HBR relationship, it will be great to partner with clients to bring them access to even more offerings to effectively run their organizations.”

For more information on Catania, visit https://www.kenokozie.com/martin-catania/.

About Keno Kozie Services LLC

Keno Kozie Services LLC (www.kenokozie.com) has been providing information technology design, service and support to leading law firms and legal departments since 1988. Hundreds of firms have chosen Keno Kozie to provide IT consulting, systems integration, advanced application integration, 24/7 help desk support, training, managed services and security and risk management services. The company has received the National Law Journal’s Hall of Fame award for multiple wins within the Best of Midwest surveys and the Best of Legal Times survey. As of March 1, 2021, Keno Kozie joined HBR Consulting LLC, a leading provider of strategic guidance and operational solutions for the legal industry.

About HBR Consulting

HBR Consulting (www.hbrconsulting.com) delivers advisory, managed services, and software solutions that increase productivity and profitability, while mitigating risk for law firms, law departments, and corporations. As trusted advisors with deep industry experience, clients partner with HBR to achieve significant, sustainable results.

