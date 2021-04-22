Oscar, Emmy and Grammy®Award-winning artist, Cher, embarks on an epic mission to rescue a captive elephant in Smithsonian Channel™’s documentary, Cher & The Loneliest Elephant

The global superstar first learned of Kaavan’s plight through online activists who sought her help on Twitter



“I have a saying on my Twitter, ’Stand and be counted or sit and be nothing,’” says Cher, “and I wasn’t going to sit and be nothing”

TORONTO and NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithsonian Channel follows the Oscar, Emmy and Grammy®Award-winning artist Cher as she travels to Pakistan to help save the “world’s loneliest elephant,” Kaavan. After spending nearly two decades living in chains under the scorching Islamabad sun, Kaavan, who suffers from obesity and depression, finds an unlikely ally in the global superstar, who first heard about the elephant via activists on social media. Cher advocated for Kaavan’s release for several years; she co-founded Free The Wild with partners Mark Cowne, Gine Nelthorpe Cowne and Jennifer Ruiz to further boost the movement and recorded the song Walls to give a voice to the rising calls for the elephant’s rescue. The one-hour documentary follows Cher along with a team of veterinarians and animal aid groups on their journey as they overcome a series of challenges to move a four-ton, malnourished elephant more than 2,300 miles to a sanctuary in Cambodia. Cher & The Loneliest Elephant broadcast linear premiere airs on Smithsonian Channel in the U.S. and Canada on Wednesday, May 19th at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Smithsonian Channel in Canada is also available on Amazon Prime Video with Cher & The Loneliest Elephant airing simultaneously on this platform on May 19th at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Filmed during a global pandemic, Cher & the Loneliest Elephant is produced by Nutshell TV Ltd. and Two Wise Monkeys Entertainment for Smithsonian Channel and Terra Mater Factual Studios. The executive producers are Mike Kemp for Nutshell TV Ltd., Phil Fairclough for Two Wise Monkeys Entertainment, Susanne Lummer for Terra Mater Factual Studios and Tria Thalman and Charles Poe for Smithsonian Channel.

