Largest Umbraco CMS Conference Is Now Virtual June 9-11

ODENSE, DENMARK, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODENSE, DENMARK—April 22, 2021—Codegarden, the largest conference for the Umbraco content management system (CMS) community, will stream live June 9-11, the first time this popular event is virtual. Typically held annually at Umbraco’s international headquarters in Denmark, Codegarden provides interactive educational sessions, demonstrations and networking events to help web developers, marketers and business owners benefit from Umbraco’s family of user-friendly, flexible and robust CMS platforms. Free registration is open at https://codegarden.umbraco.com/what-is-codegarden.

“Codegarden is our favorite time of year, when the Umbraco community comes together to share technical developments and recent use cases that help others succeed,” said Kim Sneum Madsen, CEO, Umbraco. “While we eagerly look forward to inviting you all back to Denmark for Codegarden 2022, this year’s virtual event opens these valuable and highly interactive sessions to anyone working with—or simply interested in—Umbraco and the latest developments in CMS and digital experiences overall. No travel required.”

Umbraco’s platforms, including the open source Umbraco CMS as well as Umbraco Cloud, Umbraco Heartcore and Umbraco Uno, run 700,000 websites worldwide. In Codegarden’s mix of technical-, marketing- and business-focused sessions from Umbraco and from the community’s Umbraco experts, attendees will learn about recent platform developments and the latest trends in CMS and digital experience, and gain insights and knowledge from the Umbraco community, which now numbers more than 220,000 worldwide.

Gold Partner Agencies Await “360 Degree” View, Networking Activities

“Codegarden is one of the top software conferences out there, not only because of the ability to stay ahead of what is coming from Umbraco, but because of the valuable perspectives brought by subject matter experts in so many areas,” said Chris Geiser, chief technology officer at The Garrigan Lyman Group. “With expert speakers in data security, user experience and business, Codegarden provides a 360 degree view into where things are headed. The Gold Partner Summits are also hugely valuable in connecting us to other Gold Partners to share strategies and have a voice in the ongoing roadmap of the product.”

Tony Cortinas, vice president of Marathon Consulting, looks forward to his second Codegarden, even a virtual one. “After attending Codegarden for the first time in 2018, I returned inspired and armed with the latest technical and marketing insights to help us create the best digital applications for our clients,” Cortinas said. “Although attending Codegarden in person is quite the experience, the virtual event will give even more members of our team—and our clients—the chance to experience the valuable sessions, hear about the latest use cases, and get to know more people within the active Umbraco community, all of which will help build our businesses and theirs. Can’t wait to see the prizes for virtual bingo!”

Follow @Codegarden for updates on sessions, speakers, networking events and the Umbraco Award nominations, which honor the best digital platforms built over the last year with Umbraco’s solutions. (View the 2020 winners.)

About Umbraco

Umbraco is an open source content management system (CMS) built on the Microsoft .NET platform. Often referred to as the “Friendly CMS,” Umbraco gives developers the flexibility and freedom to build websites, apps and other solutions with the look and features they want, while enabling editors and content creators to easily and quickly get content in front of their customers. Created in 2005 by Danish developer Niels Hartvig, Umbraco also offers Umbraco Heartcore, a headless CMS; Umbraco Cloud; and Umbraco Uno, a one-stop platform for non-technical marketers and creative agencies. More than 700,000 websites run live on these solutions, supported by more than 220,000 active Umbraco community members. The company is headquartered in Odense, Denmark, and its U.S. office is in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.umbraco.com.

Press Contact:

Kelly Wanlass

kelly@hci-marketing.com

HCI Marketing and Communications, Inc.

1+(801) 602-4723

Attachment