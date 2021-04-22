Getka Announces New Solar Project

Tulsa, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Earth Day, integrated energy company Getka Group, announces a new solar energy project as part of its Zero Impact strategy, focused on reducing emissions output through renewable energy.

Getka will begin construction in May to build up to 40-MW of solar generation in Cushing, Oklahoma to power mobile data centers, terminal operations and pipelines. The solar generation will initially power Plexus industrial data centers, which delivers off-grid power and data center solutions for the energy and technology sectors. The system will also supply power to Getka’s planned terminal expansion in Cushing, which will incorporate proprietary tank designs to minimize and capture emissions and utilize solar power for terminal operations.

Getka’s Zero Impact strategy is focused on removing avoidable emissions through renewable energy, patent-pending technology and operational processes, working towards zero emissions for oil and refined-products terminals.

“Getka is committed to meaningful development that decarbonizes the industry,” said Dariusz Cichocki, Chairman and CEO of Getka Group. “Getka isn’t just purchasing offsets, but we are setting a standard for the physical reduction in emissions. While the world still relies oil and gas to serve its energy supply, Getka’s integrated energy strategy combines investments in low carbon technologies with responsible oil and refined products production and delivery. We are rethinking energy and rebuilding energy infrastructure to adapt to the world’s changing needs.”

