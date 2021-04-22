Teletrac Navman Tracks America’s Deadliest Roads; Vast Majority of Top 25 Run Through the Southern U.S.

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s highways are becoming more congested as a result of the reopening economy, and Teletrac Navman , a leading global mobile asset and fleet management software provider, has ranked the most dangerous highways in America by assessing four years of fatality rates over certain stretches of highway and calculating the number of vehicle-related deaths per mile.



Interstate-4 in Florida - specifically the 132.2 miles connecting Tampa to Daytona Beach - is the only roadway in the report averaging more than one fatality per mile. From 2016 to 2019, 150 people were killed there in collisions, including 11 in Orlando, alone, making it the deadliest highway in America for the second time in a row. In 2015, it held the same distinction with 165 reported fatalities, in a five-year survey.

Interstates-45, 192 and 17 in Texas, Florida and Arizona, respectively, each held their ranks as the 2nd, 3rd and 4th deadliest highways since 2015, the new report found. Ten highways fell from the top 25, notably I-84 from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts which plunged 51 places – the biggest statistical improvement in the study. Additionally, I-78 from Pennsylvania to New York City, which had been in the top 10, dropped 30 places – the second-biggest statistical improvement in the study. Two of the longest highways in the nation, US-1 and I-40, dropped from the list.

“There have been significant technological improvements to automobiles, greater vehicle and driver connectivity and heightened awareness around safety standards, but we continue to see significant road fatalities,” said Ben Williams, director of marketing, digital and analytics for Teletrac Navman. “This study highlights the need for all drivers – passenger and commercial – to continue to stay vigilant to protect people on the roads.”

The Teletrac Navman report, which pulls from the Fatal Analysis Reporting System (FARS) data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), also analyzes the main types of collisions and where along each stretch of road the most lives were lost.

The full list of America’s Deadliest Roads are as follows:

I-4, Tampa, FL - Daytona Beach, FL I-45, Galveston, TX - Dallas, TX US-192, Four Corners, FL - Indialantic, FL I-17, Phoenix, AZ - Flagstaff, AZ US-92, US-92, St. Petersburg, FL - Daytona Beach, FL I-12, Baton Rouge, LA - Slidell, LA I-30, Aledo, TX - North Little Rock, AR 1-95, Miami, FL - Houlton–Woodstock Border Crossing I-19, Nogales, AZ - Tucson, AZ 1-85, Montgomery, AL - Petersburg, VA I-5, San Ysidro, CA - Blaine, WA 1-10, Santa Monica, CA - Jacksonville, FL 1-20, Scroggins Draw, TX - Florence, SC I-35W, Hillsboro, TX - Denton, TX I-24, Pulleys Mill, IL - East Ridge, TN I-75, Miami Lakes, FL - Sault Ste. Marie, MI I-83, Baltimore, MD - Progress, PA I-26, Kingsport, TN - Charleston, SC I-35E, Hillsboro, TX - Denton, TX US-199, Crescent City, CA - Grants Pass, OR I-65, Mobile, AL - Gary, IN US-17, Punta Gorda, FL - Winchester, VA US-11W, Knoxville, TN - Bristol, VA US-175, Dallas, TX - Jacksonville, FL I-66, Strasburg, VA - Arlington, VA



“The safety of our customers and those they share the roads with is the paramount objective of our brand of telematics solutions,” said Nick Jones, President of Teletrac Navman. “The number of fatalities on America’s highways is something that we all can have impact, by assessing our driving behaviors and taking steps to be safer behind the wheel.”

An infographic detailing the Teletrac Navman report, including the deadliest concentrations among all 25 roadways, can be found here: www.TeletracNavman.com/resources/resource-library/infographics/most-dangerous-roads-in-america-infographic

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman is a global, market leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider leveraging AI and machine learning to drive next generation mobile asset and fleet management. Powered by AI to turn real-time data into decisions, Teletrac Navman’s specialized solutions deliver businesses with simplified, smart, predictive and actionable insights to help enhance productivity and profitability. Its fleet and asset management technology uncovers and simplifies information that would otherwise go unseen, helping customers reduce risk and confidently move their business forward with certainty. It tracks and manages more than 550,000 vehicles and assets around the world. The company is headquartered in Orange County, CA, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico. For more information visit www.TeletracNavman.com.

