The Next Top Blockchain Startup Welcomes New Talent to Grassroots Competition

Toronto, Canada, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Next Top Blockchain Startup competition has opened registrations for summer 2021. The event allows young aspiring blockchain entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas to and connect with leading investors, executives, and founders in the global blockchain ecosystem.

“We’re very excited to offer new innovators the opportunity to develop their ideas and take a look at what their peers are doing. It’s a very promising time for blockchain startups and we hope an event like this will keep the ecosystem growing and attracting fresh talent,” said Michael Gord, the co-founder of The Next Top Blockchain Startup.

After a registration deadline on June 20th, participants will go through four stages of development for their project throughout the summer: ideation, brand formation, concept validation, and proof of concept. During every stage of the competition, these teams will be supported through community initiatives like weekly seminars, mentoring sessions, networking events, and workshops.

There will be a conference hosted in the Crypto Convention Center in Decentraland on August 20th to wrap up the summer and the top ten projects will be selected to present at the Pitch Competition on the 21st which will also take place in the Metaverse and be broadcasted online. They will all be competing for one of the top three positions, which will receive up to $25,000 in funding and resources.

Leading blockchain initiatives such as GDA Capital, XDB Foundation, and AXIA have all partnered to support the event. More details can be found at https://topblockchainstartup.com/.

About The Next Top Blockchain Startup

The Next Top Blockchain Startup is a technology-focused competition prioritizing community initiatives as well as grassroots projects. Its aim is to bring the brightest minds, investors, community leaders and companies in blockchain together from around the world while providing the projects of tomorrow with a platform to grow. The Next Top Blockchain Startup focuses on innovation above all, creating a community for building blockchain companies in public.

