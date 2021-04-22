Rayont Inc appoints Mrs. Leilani Latimer as Non-Executive Director to further enhance its Corporate Governance.

Queensland, Australia, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rayont Inc. (“Rayont” or the “Company”) (OTC PINK: RAYT), an international healthcare company specializing in the manufacturing of alternative medicine products and services across the entire value chain, today announces the appointment of Mrs. Leilani Latimer as Non-Executive Director of Rayont Inc.

“We are pleased with the appointment of Mrs. Latimer. As the new board director, she brings long experience in growing and scaling businesses in Silicon Valley and globally. Her skills and experience will help the business expansion of Rayont to become a world-class healthcare company.” said Mr. Reyad Fezzani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rayont Inc.

Leilani Latimer – Non-Executive Director

Leilani Latimer is a go-to-market executive and board director with a track record of growing B2B, SaaS, enterprise software companies - public, pre-IPO and start-ups. Ms. Latimer is currently an Independent Director at Black Diamond Group (TSE: BDI) and a Growth Advisor at WellKom International. Her board experience includes participation on Executive, Nominating and Governance committees, and she has held numerous Board Advisory roles with Silicon Valley-based and global start-ups, as well as the Chairmanship of a national non-profit organization.

Mrs. Latimer is the Chief Commercial & Marketing Officer at Fair Trade USA, a global certification organization that drives supply chain transparency and resiliency, while driving sustainable development and poverty alleviation through "conscious capitalism". She leads the organization’s commercial transformation efforts and all marketing and commercial functions.

Previously, Mrs. Latimer was the Chief Marketing & Commercial Operations Officer at Earlens, a privately held medical technology company. Prior to Earlens, she led Global Marketing, Partnerships & Commercial Operations for Zephyr Health, a cloud-based data and analytics company (SaaS) serving the life sciences industry. Mrs. Latimer’s deep technology experience in B2B SaaS and marketplace technology includes 25 years with Sabre Inc. (NASDAQ:SABR), the world’s largest technology and services provider for the travel industry.

Mrs. Latimer holds a BA from UC San Diego, a certificate in Management for International Executives from UC Riverside and a certificate in Sustainable Management from Presidio Graduate School. She resides in San Francisco, is a regular writer and speaker, participates as an active member of the Silicon Valley Italian Community, and holds both US and Italian citizenship.

Rayont, Inc. (RAYT) is a public traded company incorporated in Nevada, USA since its inception in 2011. In 2018, the Company repositioned itself to focus on healthcare including the manufacturing of alternative medicine products and services across the entire value chain.

Longer term, it has also invested in a groundbreaking cancer treatment technology through an exclusive license arrangement for the Sub-Saharan African territories.

Headquartered in Australia with expanding operations internationally, Rayont`s purpose is “Making Natural Products to Improve People`s Health”. We do this by investing in early research and development, establishing high quality manufacturing assets for regional distribution and operating across the alternative medicine value chain.

Our underlying strategy is to grow organically, selectively acquire, scale profitable assets and improve efficiency through digitalization.

For further information, please visit www.rayont.com

SAFE HARBOR

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

