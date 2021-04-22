Skout’s Honor Unveils New Additions to its Stain & Odor Category on Earth Day!

Oceanside, California, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skout’s Honor, the award-winning pet specialty brand best known for its environmentally and socially-conscious cleaning, grooming and wellness products, today launched several new stain and odor products to its lineup. The new items include a Severe Mess Stain & Odor Remover, Pee Pad Refresher, Stop Marking! Preventative Spray and Outdoor Urine & Odor Destroyer.
Designed with pet parents in mind, Skout’s Honor’s natural cleaning products are surprisingly powerful, yet plant and mineral-derived - and provide quick and reliable solutions to tackle any pet odor or mess, every single time. As with all of its products, the new cleaning essentials are earth-friendly and responsibly sourced.
Skout’s Honor’s NEW Stain & Odor line extension includes:
Severe Mess Stain & Odor (28oz) - MSRP: $14.99
- An extra powerful stain and odor solution to tackle the worst pet messes on the planet including urine, feces, vomit, diarrhea, mud, blood, grease and even wine.
- Powerfully (and quickly) eliminates any mess, every time. Use on carpets, furniture, clothing, bedding and more.
Pee Pad Refresher (28oz) - MSRP: $14.99
- Destroys offensive odors and extends the life of disposable and reusable pee pads.
- A powerful deodorizing technology that destroys offensive urine odor molecules on contact. Spray directly onto the "peed-on" areas to knock out odor and get more than just one use out of each pad.
- Best for use with small breeds and puppies.
Stop Marking! Preventative Spray (28oz) - MSRP: $19.99
- Discourage and prevent marking with natural lemongrass & peppermint oil deterrents.
- Spray liberally around the home to discourage dogs from marking or re-marking furniture, carpet, walls or any other specific areas.
- The lemongrass and peppermint oils left behind act as a natural deterrent and helps prevent dogs from marking or returning to the same spot twice.
Outdoor Urine & Odor Destroyer (32oz) - MSRP: $24.99 COMING SOON
- Breaks down stubborn stains and eliminates lingering odors from concrete, brick, artificial turf, and other outdoor living spaces.
- Hose nozzle attachment for ease of use and better coverage throughout outdoor areas.
In celebration of Earth Day, the new stain & odor products are NOW available through all of Skout’s Honor’s US distribution partners, including VSI, UPP, S&S, PET FOOD EXPERTS, NELSON WHOLESALE, ADMC, VAN DEN BOSCH, BURLO, SOUTHEAST PETS, SOUTHERN STATES, LADS and NAN. For sales and distribution opportunities, please contact Shannan Morlas at shannan@skoutshonor.com.
About Skout’s Honor
Skout’s Honor is an award-winning company based in Oceanside, Calif. that offers everyday pet essentials including stain and odor, grooming, wellness, training, safer sanitizing solutions and Natural Flea & Tick products. Founded by a team of animal lovers and proud pet owners, the company created its “Skout’s Paw Pledge,” and donates a day’s worth of food for a shelter animal in need with every product sold. For more information on the products and for specific retailers, please visit SkoutsHonor.com.
