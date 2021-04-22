Skout’s Honor Unveils New Additions to its Stain & Odor Category on Earth Day!

Oceanside, California, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skout’s Honor, the award-winning pet specialty brand best known for its environmentally and socially-conscious cleaning, grooming and wellness products, today launched several new stain and odor products to its lineup. The new items include a Severe Mess Stain & Odor Remover, Pee Pad Refresher, Stop Marking! Preventative Spray and Outdoor Urine & Odor Destroyer.





Designed with pet parents in mind, Skout’s Honor’s natural cleaning products are surprisingly powerful, yet plant and mineral-derived - and provide quick and reliable solutions to tackle any pet odor or mess, every single time. As with all of its products, the new cleaning essentials are earth-friendly and responsibly sourced.





Skout’s Honor’s NEW Stain & Odor line extension includes:





Severe Mess Stain & Odor (28oz) - MSRP: $14.99

An extra powerful stain and odor solution to tackle the worst pet messes on the planet including urine, feces, vomit, diarrhea, mud, blood, grease and even wine.

Powerfully (and quickly) eliminates any mess, every time. Use on carpets, furniture, clothing, bedding and more.

Pee Pad Refresher (28oz) - MSRP: $14.99

Destroys offensive odors and extends the life of disposable and reusable pee pads.

A powerful deodorizing technology that destroys offensive urine odor molecules on contact. Spray directly onto the "peed-on" areas to knock out odor and get more than just one use out of each pad.

Best for use with small breeds and puppies.

Stop Marking! Preventative Spray (28oz) - MSRP: $19.99

Discourage and prevent marking with natural lemongrass & peppermint oil deterrents.

Spray liberally around the home to discourage dogs from marking or re-marking furniture, carpet, walls or any other specific areas.

The lemongrass and peppermint oils left behind act as a natural deterrent and helps prevent dogs from marking or returning to the same spot twice.

Outdoor Urine & Odor Destroyer (32oz) - MSRP: $24.99 COMING SOON

Breaks down stubborn stains and eliminates lingering odors from concrete, brick, artificial turf, and other outdoor living spaces.

Hose nozzle attachment for ease of use and better coverage throughout outdoor areas.





In celebration of Earth Day, the new stain & odor products are NOW available through all of Skout’s Honor’s US distribution partners, including VSI, UPP, S&S, PET FOOD EXPERTS, NELSON WHOLESALE, ADMC, VAN DEN BOSCH, BURLO, SOUTHEAST PETS, SOUTHERN STATES, LADS and NAN. For sales and distribution opportunities, please contact Shannan Morlas at shannan@skoutshonor.com.





About Skout’s Honor

Skout’s Honor is an award-winning company based in Oceanside, Calif. that offers everyday pet essentials including stain and odor, grooming, wellness, training, safer sanitizing solutions and Natural Flea & Tick products. Founded by a team of animal lovers and proud pet owners, the company created its “Skout’s Paw Pledge,” and donates a day’s worth of food for a shelter animal in need with every product sold. For more information on the products and for specific retailers, please visit SkoutsHonor.com.

