Legacy Universal Set to Launch Leasing in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Property Company, with a regional office in Lake Mary, Florida, is excited to announce the start of pre-leasing at Legacy Universal, a 350-unit, Class A apartment community at 7488 Universal Boulevard. The luxury apartment community is located in the heart of the International Drive tourism district adjacent to the Lockheed Martin corridor and offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Construction is underway and occupancy is slated to start in Summer 2021.



“As the developer of Legacy Universal, we are pleased that this project will offer top tier access to the area’s largest employers and an abundance of world-class shopping, as well as Orlando’s famed Restaurant Row,” said Jon Wood, Legacy Partners’ Senior Managing Director. “We’re excited to showcase Legacy Partners’ nationwide brand of development and to build a premier apartment community that many will be proud to call home.”

Legacy Universal’s community amenities will include:

Luxury Courtyard Heated Saltwater Pool with Cabanas & Summer Kitchen

Pet-Friendly Atmosphere with Bark Park & Pet Spa

SkyDeck Game Room

Suite Level Wellness Lounge

Internet Café with Co-Working Stations

On Site Health & Fitness Center with Spin Studio

Gated Community Entrance

Elevators in Each Building

Parcel Acceptance Room

Relaxation Lounge Overlooking Pool

Apartment home features will include:

• Smart Latch Mobile Home Entry System

• Quartz Countertops with Tile Backsplash

• Energy Efficient Stainless-Steel Appliances

• 10-Foot Ceilings

• Soaking Tubs & Glass Enclosed Showers

• Full Size Washer & Dryer

• Available Private Garages & Storage

• Wrap Around Patio/Balcony

Legacy Universal is within a short walk to Icon Park, home to the Orlando Wheel with over 40 venues including world-wide cuisines and boutique shops and is also nearby Orlando’s renowned Restaurant Row. This apartment community will offer stunning skyline firework views of Universal Orlando.

For more information, please visit legacyuniversal.com

