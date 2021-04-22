CarLotz Growth Continues With First Golden State Hub

RICHMOND, Va., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ), the nation’s largest consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, announced today it will open its first California hub in the coming months. The Golden State hub will be located at 4608 Rudnick Ct. in Bakersfield, Calif., and will be CarLotz’s first expansion into the country’s most populous state.

CarLotz is on a mission to create the world’s best vehicle buying and selling experience for consumers and is working diligently to make that goal a reality across the entire country. “We are extremely excited to bring the CarLotz consignment model to one of the nation’s most diverse, inclusive and dynamic states,” said Michael Bor, Cofounder and CEO of CarLotz. “Bakersfield’s advantageous location and welcoming approach to industry make it an ideal first location for a California hub. We are looking forward to helping our new guests understand how we can help them sell their car for more, and to get the best value when buying a vehicle through us,” Bor continued. “Not only will this fill a void in the used vehicle buying and selling market in California, and provide a great opportunity for our national clients as well as local consumer consignors to get more for their vehicle, but it will bring new jobs and opportunities to the Bakersfield community.”

The California hub will be the second West Coast location for category leader CarLotz, joining its sister hub in Lynnwood, Wash., which opened in February. CarLotz continues its rapid expansion, operating its full omnichannel offering out of hubs in Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, Illinois, Tennessee, Texas, Washington State, and now California. The Bakersfield location will open its doors in tandem with a new location in Charlottesville, Va. “The symbolism of opening doors in both California and in our home state of Virginia on the same day is not lost on us,” said Bor. “From management to our mechanics, all of us at CarLotz are excited to bring our one-of-a-kind offering to everyone in the market to buy or sell a used car.”

CarLotz is currently hiring for dozens of open positions including sales coaches, service techs, managers and other roles at the new Bakersfield location as well as several other locations around the country. To learn more and apply, visit www.carltoz.com/careers or reach out to careers@carlotz.com .

About CarLotz

CarLotz is a used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing™ business that provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to access the previously unavailable retail sales channel, while simultaneously providing buyers with prices that are, on average, below those of traditional dealerships. Our mission is to create the world’s greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. We operate a technology-enabled buying, sourcing, and selling model that offers a seamless omnichannel experience and comprehensive selection of vehicles, while allowing for a fully contactless end-to-end e-commerce interface that enables no-hassle buying and selling.

Our proprietary Retail Remarketing™ technology provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners with real-time performance metrics and data analytics, along with custom business intelligence reporting that enables price and vehicle triage optimization between the wholesale and retail channels. Through our marketplace model, we generate significant value for both sellers and buyers through price, selection, and experience.

