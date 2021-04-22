New York, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pasta Sauce Market By Base, By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064813/?utm_source=GNW

There are different varieties of pasta sauce available in the market including alfredo, pesto, & marinara, and consists of various ingredients such as cheese, tomatoes, basil, & others. Pasta is regarded as one of the most liked Italian cuisines and is achieving popularity at the global level. The consumption of pasta sauce is increased due to the high demand for pasta. At the world-scale, due to the appetizing & delicious taste, the demand for pasta sauce has witnessed massive increment. Over the years, pasta sauce products have witnessed developments like these are accessible as gluten-free, organic, and involve non-GMO ingredients.



The growth of the global pasta sauce market would be augmented by the rising prominence of pasta as a replacement for rice & other staple meals at the global level. By using the packaged pasta sauce, we can significantly cut down the time needed for getting each ingredient required for the sauce, processing it, & preparing the dish carefully. Due to this aspect, these products would gain prominence among students & working-class professionals. In the last few years, there is a substantial rise in the middle-class population around the world, which caused the high reliance on imported food & farm items. The demand for convenience packaged foods, including pasta is boosted by the rising middle-class population, along with quick urbanization.



Base Outlook



Based on Base, the market is segmented into Vegetable based and Meat Based. The vegetable-based segment would garner a considerable share of the global revenue in 2019. The market is currently dominated by vegetable sauces because the majority of individuals who cook pasta at their home prefer including different vegetable ingredients. In addition, the majority of the read-made sauces are vegetable-based. Moreover, the above-mentioned product is appropriate for various consumers with a preference of a vegan & vegetarian diet.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Tomato based & Marinara, Ragù & Bolognese, Pesto, Alfredo & Four Cheese and Others. The alfredo & four-cheese segment would exhibit a promising growth rate during the forecast years. In South Asian Countries, the inclinations for rich & creamy sauce have increased as the arrival of the sauce is quite new in these countries.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online & D2C. Hypermarkets & Supermarkets procured the prominent revenue share of the global market in 2019. The majority of customers prefer to purchase the sauce from these outlets as they provide a different & large variety of goods under one shop.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2019, Europe emerged as the leading region in the global pasta sauce market in terms of revenue. The arrival of pasta in the region & its broad-scale penetration in the European nations has been boosting the growth of the regional market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Campbell Soup Company, B&G Foods, Inc., Conagra Brands, Inc., Del Monte Pacific Limited, The Kraft Heinz Company, Lassonde Industries, Inc. (3346625, Canada Inc.), Mizkan Holdings Co., Ltd., Premier Foods PLC, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A, and Mars, Inc.



Strategies deployed in Pasta Sauce Market



Jan-2021: Barilla acquired Pasta Evangelists from Guinness EIS. This acquisition expanded Barilla’ portfolio and represented a new step of the company’s global growth, especially in the UK, with their willingness to invest in new marketing and sales approaches, up to digital as a priority platform for communicating with consumers.



Feb-2020: Mars unveiled vegan version of Dolmio Bolognese sauce. The company added a plant-based variant to its Dolmio pasta sauce range in the UK in the shape of a vegan Bolognese. This launch taps into growing popular meat-free trends and attracts the health-conscious vegans, vegetarians and flexitarians looking for tasty and satisfying meat substitutes.



Nov-2019: Hunt’s, a brand of Conagra Brands introduced new San Marzano Style tomatoes. They are available in three flavors, new Hunt’s San Marzano Style tomatoes are the perfect starter for homemade pasta sauces and Italian dishes.



Apr-2019: The Kraft Heinz Co. came into partnership with Ree Drummond, creator of The Pioneer Woman. The partnership aimed to launch The Pioneer Woman brand line of ranch dressings and dips, barbecue sauces and pasta sauces.



Oct-2018: Conagra Brands completed its acquisition of Pinnacle Foods, a packaged foods company. Under this acquisition, Conagra Brands added iconic brands to its portfolio that includes Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, Earth Balance & Vlasic, and also emerging brands like Glutino, Gardein, Udi’s, Wish-Bone and EVOL, among others.



Aug-2018: Mars Food launched Dolmio Veggie Goodness, a new pasta sauce containing two portions of fruit and vegetables in every portion. The product’s 340g pouches are ideal for two people to share and are available in four varieties sun-ripened tomato, courgette and basil, sun-ripened tomato, sweet pepper and chilli, sun-ripened tomato, lentil and garlic, and a smooth tomato and hidden vegetables Bolognese sauce.



Jul-2018: Mizkan Group released RAGÚ Simply Pasta Sauces. RAGÚ Simply is a pasta sauce which help moms to feel great about serving for a fast and easy school-night meal because it offers a simply delicious taste that starts with California vine-ripened tomatoes, olive oil, onions, carrots, and other delicious ingredients.



Dec-2017: Campbell completed the acquisition of Pacific Foods of Oregon. Pacific Foods complemented the Campbell’s health and well-being portfolio with its strong position in the faster-growing natural and organic category.



Nov-2017: Mars Food acquired Preferred Brands International, a Connecticut-based manufacturer and marketer of ready-to-heat Indian and Asian food products. Following the acquisition, Mars food strengthened their portfolio, capabilities and the strong values that operate through the business, enabling the company to deliver against their purpose.



Dec-2016: B&G Foods took over Victoria Fine Foods Holding Company and Victoria Fine Foods, LLC from Huron Capital Partners. In this acquisition, the Victoria brand complemented B&G Foods’ prevailing portfolio of brands that include their Don Pepino pizza sauces, Sclafani crushed tomatoes and Emeril’s pasta sauces.



Jul-2016: Kraft Heinz unveiled children’s pasta shapes and sauces. This range of pasta shapes are available in a 360g form-fill bag (RRP £1.19) made with 50% whole wheat in four varieties, three of which are accompanied with sauces. The range includes Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, Dispicable Me Minions, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Peppa Pig and friends.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Base



• Vegetable based



• Meat Based



By Product



• Tomato based & Marinara



• Ragù & Bolognese



• Pesto



• Alfredo & Four Cheese



• Others



By Distribution Channel



• Hypermarkets & Supermarkets



• Convenience Stores



• Online & D2C



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Campbell Soup Company



• B&G Foods, Inc.



• Conagra Brands, Inc.



• Del Monte Pacific Limited



• The Kraft Heinz Company



• Lassonde Industries, Inc. (3346625, Canada Inc.)



• Mizkan Holdings Co., Ltd.



• Premier Foods PLC



• Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A



• Mars, Inc.



