Alliance Trust PLC - Result of AGM

| Source: Alliance Trust Plc Alliance Trust Plc

Dundee, UNITED KINGDOM

Alliance Trust PLC

Annual General Meeting

Alliance Trust PLC announces the results of voting on the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting, held earlier today in Dundee. Due to the restrictions on travel and attendance at meetings the Annual General Meeting was not open to shareholders other than those required to form the quorum and all votes were on a poll.

A summary of the votes cast in respect of the resolutions is set out below. Each of the resolutions was passed with the required majority.

 ResolutionVotes for%Votes against%Percentage of
issued share
capital voted		Votes withheld
1Report & Accounts

87,580,483100.003,7580.0027.65%47,722
2Directors’ remuneration report (excluding Remuneration Policy)87,176,56999.75215,1130.2527.59%240,281
3To approve the Dividend Policy87,545,04699.9637,6030.0427.65%49,314
4Re-election of Mr Gregor Stewart86,349,71798.661,170,6571.3427.63%111,589
5Re-election of Mr Anthony Brooke87,388,91099.88108,5830.1227.62%134,470
6Re-election of Ms Jo Dixon87,051,98899.46470,2980.5427.63%109,677
7Re-election of Mrs Clare Dobie87,336,51799.79186,3570.2127.63%109,089
8Re-election of Mr Chris Samuel87,202,82799.64318,2650.3627.63%110,871
9Re-election of Mr Karl Sternberg87,128,14699.57373,3970.4327.62%130,420
10Election of Ms Sarah Bates87,016,60999.49444,9510.5127.61%170,403
11Election of Mr Dean Buckley87,397,72999.8992,2630.1127.62%141,971
12Appointment of BDO as Auditor87,423,99799.85130,2250.1527.64%77,741
13Remuneration of the Auditor87,461,91799.8992,6070.1127.64%77,439
14To approve the conversion of the Merger Reserve87,189,57699.77200,8550.2327.59%238,536
15To approve Articles of Association82,140,39393.875,360,5986.1327.62%130,972
16Authority to purchase Company shares87,342,81799.73238,3610.2727.65%50,785
17Authority to disapply pre-emption rights87,194,43099.63319,7750.3727.63%117,758
18Authority to hold meetings at 14 days’ notice86,501,36098.811,040,1761.1927.63%90,427

The number of shares in issue as at the date of the meeting was 316,787,681

NOTES
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of resolutions 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18 which were special resolutions, passed by the Company at its Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Alliance Trust PLC
