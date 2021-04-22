Alliance Trust PLC - Result of AGM

Alliance Trust PLC
Annual General Meeting
Alliance Trust PLC announces the results of voting on the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting, held earlier today in Dundee. Due to the restrictions on travel and attendance at meetings the Annual General Meeting was not open to shareholders other than those required to form the quorum and all votes were on a poll.
A summary of the votes cast in respect of the resolutions is set out below. Each of the resolutions was passed with the required majority.
|Resolution
|Votes for
|%
|Votes against
|%
|Percentage of
issued share
capital voted
|Votes withheld
|1
|Report & Accounts
|87,580,483
|100.00
|3,758
|0.00
|27.65%
|47,722
|2
|Directors’ remuneration report (excluding Remuneration Policy)
|87,176,569
|99.75
|215,113
|0.25
|27.59%
|240,281
|3
|To approve the Dividend Policy
|87,545,046
|99.96
|37,603
|0.04
|27.65%
|49,314
|4
|Re-election of Mr Gregor Stewart
|86,349,717
|98.66
|1,170,657
|1.34
|27.63%
|111,589
|5
|Re-election of Mr Anthony Brooke
|87,388,910
|99.88
|108,583
|0.12
|27.62%
|134,470
|6
|Re-election of Ms Jo Dixon
|87,051,988
|99.46
|470,298
|0.54
|27.63%
|109,677
|7
|Re-election of Mrs Clare Dobie
|87,336,517
|99.79
|186,357
|0.21
|27.63%
|109,089
|8
|Re-election of Mr Chris Samuel
|87,202,827
|99.64
|318,265
|0.36
|27.63%
|110,871
|9
|Re-election of Mr Karl Sternberg
|87,128,146
|99.57
|373,397
|0.43
|27.62%
|130,420
|10
|Election of Ms Sarah Bates
|87,016,609
|99.49
|444,951
|0.51
|27.61%
|170,403
|11
|Election of Mr Dean Buckley
|87,397,729
|99.89
|92,263
|0.11
|27.62%
|141,971
|12
|Appointment of BDO as Auditor
|87,423,997
|99.85
|130,225
|0.15
|27.64%
|77,741
|13
|Remuneration of the Auditor
|87,461,917
|99.89
|92,607
|0.11
|27.64%
|77,439
|14
|To approve the conversion of the Merger Reserve
|87,189,576
|99.77
|200,855
|0.23
|27.59%
|238,536
|15
|To approve Articles of Association
|82,140,393
|93.87
|5,360,598
|6.13
|27.62%
|130,972
|16
|Authority to purchase Company shares
|87,342,817
|99.73
|238,361
|0.27
|27.65%
|50,785
|17
|Authority to disapply pre-emption rights
|87,194,430
|99.63
|319,775
|0.37
|27.63%
|117,758
|18
|Authority to hold meetings at 14 days’ notice
|86,501,360
|98.81
|1,040,176
|1.19
|27.63%
|90,427
The number of shares in issue as at the date of the meeting was 316,787,681
NOTES
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of resolutions 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18 which were special resolutions, passed by the Company at its Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
