Alliance Trust PLC - Result of AGM

Alliance Trust PLC

Annual General Meeting

Alliance Trust PLC announces the results of voting on the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting, held earlier today in Dundee. Due to the restrictions on travel and attendance at meetings the Annual General Meeting was not open to shareholders other than those required to form the quorum and all votes were on a poll.

A summary of the votes cast in respect of the resolutions is set out below. Each of the resolutions was passed with the required majority.

Resolution Votes for % Votes against % Percentage of

issued share

capital voted Votes withheld 1 Report & Accounts



87,580,483 100.00 3,758 0.00 27.65% 47,722 2 Directors’ remuneration report (excluding Remuneration Policy) 87,176,569 99.75 215,113 0.25 27.59% 240,281 3 To approve the Dividend Policy 87,545,046 99.96 37,603 0.04 27.65% 49,314 4 Re-election of Mr Gregor Stewart 86,349,717 98.66 1,170,657 1.34 27.63% 111,589 5 Re-election of Mr Anthony Brooke 87,388,910 99.88 108,583 0.12 27.62% 134,470 6 Re-election of Ms Jo Dixon 87,051,988 99.46 470,298 0.54 27.63% 109,677 7 Re-election of Mrs Clare Dobie 87,336,517 99.79 186,357 0.21 27.63% 109,089 8 Re-election of Mr Chris Samuel 87,202,827 99.64 318,265 0.36 27.63% 110,871 9 Re-election of Mr Karl Sternberg 87,128,146 99.57 373,397 0.43 27.62% 130,420 10 Election of Ms Sarah Bates 87,016,609 99.49 444,951 0.51 27.61% 170,403 11 Election of Mr Dean Buckley 87,397,729 99.89 92,263 0.11 27.62% 141,971 12 Appointment of BDO as Auditor 87,423,997 99.85 130,225 0.15 27.64% 77,741 13 Remuneration of the Auditor 87,461,917 99.89 92,607 0.11 27.64% 77,439 14 To approve the conversion of the Merger Reserve 87,189,576 99.77 200,855 0.23 27.59% 238,536 15 To approve Articles of Association 82,140,393 93.87 5,360,598 6.13 27.62% 130,972 16 Authority to purchase Company shares 87,342,817 99.73 238,361 0.27 27.65% 50,785 17 Authority to disapply pre-emption rights 87,194,430 99.63 319,775 0.37 27.63% 117,758 18 Authority to hold meetings at 14 days’ notice 86,501,360 98.81 1,040,176 1.19 27.63% 90,427

The number of shares in issue as at the date of the meeting was 316,787,681

NOTES

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of resolutions 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18 which were special resolutions, passed by the Company at its Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

