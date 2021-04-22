New York, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Packaged Sunflower Seeds Market By Distribution Channel, By Product, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064812/?utm_source=GNW

It is a healthy snack which is consumed either as hulled or as the shell and is available in various sizes. These sunflower seeds contain numerous nutrients like fat-soluble antioxidants, vitamin E, healthy fat, and fibers. All the nutrients make the sunflower seed healthier for consumption. The sunflower seeds are nutty in texture & are widely adopted by health-conscious consumers as a healthy snack option.



There is a shifting preference of people towards adopting healthier food products and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. This change is creating demand for more options in healthy food products that further pushes the growth of the packaged sunflower seeds market during the forecast years. Health benefits like prevention from cancer, reduction in inflammation, treating diabetes, and slowing down the aging process, are offered by sunflower seeds. These seeds contain vitamin E that decreases the risk of causing atherosclerosis & osteoarthritis and magnesium which helps in protecting a person from migraine & headache, decrease hypertension, and also eliminates muscle spasm.



The rising area for sunflower crop cultivation in the last few years is propelling the growth of the market. This increasing area under the sunflower field would display the major growth in the forecast years. The growing demand for sunflower crops in the Asia-Pacific & European regions, rising demand for vegetable oil, reduced cost of sunflower seed, and the high price of sunflower crops are among the key factors that are supporting the increasing crop cultivation area for the sunflower market. The increasing usage of sunflower seeds is also among the major factor boosting the production of the crop. Hence, this aspect provides support to the growth of the packaged sunflower seeds market.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. On the basis of distribution channels, the offline market segment acquired the largest share in revenues in 2019. The local or global supermarket and hypermarket chains are among the main distribution channels for the sunflower seeds market across the world. The wide range of products & huge discounts offered by these supermarkets attract a massive population towards their retail outlets.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Salted, Ranch Flavored, BBQ Flavored, Dill Pickle Flavored, Plain and Others. The ranch-flavored market segment will register the fastest growth rate during the forecast years. The creamy & tangy taste of this flavor is gaining huge popularity in the North American region in recent years. Bacon Ranch & buffalo-style ranch flavor are among the latest varieties of the flavor that is estimated to acquire a promising growth rate in the future years.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific region is estimated to procure the highest growth rate during the forecast years. In this region, China is the leading market of packaged sunflower seeds as it is the traditional snack of the country. The sunflower seeds are among the essential food products during the Chinese New Year. Moreover, the demand for packaged sunflower seeds market will gain a significant growth rate in the region during the forecast period due to the increasing popularity of healthy snacks.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Conagra Brands, Inc., PepsiCo, Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Sincerely Nuts, Inc., Chinook Seedery, Aperitivos Flaper S.A., Waymouth Farms, Inc., Dakota Style Foods, Inc., Giant Snacks, Inc., and Realfoodsource Ltd.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Distribution Channel



• Offline



• Online



By Product



• Salted



• Ranch Flavored



• BBQ Flavored



• Dill Pickle Flavored



• Plain



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Conagra Brands, Inc.



• PepsiCo, Inc.



• The Kraft Heinz Company



• Sincerely Nuts, Inc.



• Chinook Seedery



• Aperitivos Flaper S.A.



• Waymouth Farms, Inc.



• Dakota Style Foods, Inc.



• Giant Snacks, Inc.



• Realfoodsource Ltd.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064812/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________