Global Organic LED Market By Product Type, By Technology, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026

The simple usability and high comfort are making OLED highly popular in the electronics industry. OLED market has witnessed a massive investment due to the fact that OLED displays provide superior Image quality and allow future foldable and roll-able displays. Its properties like extra thin, self-emission and lightweight are paving the way for OLED technology. They are also utilized in the automobile industry to develop back-window alerts, rear-view mirrors, and dashboard displays. OLEDs are costlier in comparison to LED and LCD products, which could hamper the growth of the market in the next few years.



Hydrogen and carbon are used in the making of OLED displays and thus, known as organic LED. OLED displays are one of the examples of green technology as they do not have any hazardous metals. OLED displays are highly utilized in smartphones, tablets, cameras, laptops. VR sets, TVs, and others. Top or bottom emission is the direction that the emitted light goes towards. When the emitted light is able to pass through the transparent bottom electrode and substrate on which the panel was developed, the system is known as the bottom emission OLED display. Transparent contacts are used by transparent OLED displays on both sides of the device. Graded heterojunction OLED displays slowly reduce the ratio of electron holes to electron transporting chemicals. Pixel architecture is used by stacked OLED displays and it stacks the blue, green, and red subpixels on top of each other.



The OLED market would be fueled by the rising investment and demand for consumer electronics like mobile phones, cameras, etc. in which this technology is utilized. However, OLEDs provide better performance; reducing LCD costs would hamper the growth of the market. The life period of LCDs is relatively long; owing to this, they are in high demand in consumer durables. Due to the lesser price of raw materials and labor in the Asia Pacific, production activities are majorly concentrated in the region. Creating cost-efficient production methods is essential in order to overcome business limitations and declining overall costs.



Product Type Outlook



Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Display and Lighting. The display devices segment held the maximum revenue share of the global OLED market during the forecast period. Display panels are utilized for several applications such as smartphones, desktop PCs, notebooks, and TVs. There are different kinds of displays like transparent displays, flat panel displays, flexible displays, which are incorporated with technologies like an organic light-emitting diode (OLED), Quantum dot LED, LED-backlit LCD, E-paper, and others.



Technology Outlook



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into PMOLED, AMOLED, Transparent OLED, Top-Emitting OLED, Foldable OLED and Others. The PMOLED market dominated the Global Organic LED Market by Technology 2019. The AMOLED market is experiencing a CAGR of 15.3% during (2020 - 2026). Additionally, The Transparent OLED market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.2% during (2020 - 2026).



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Commercial, Healthcare, Retail and Others. The Consumer Electronics segment would procure the major revenue share of the overall OLED market during the forecast period. The demand for smartphones has expanded substantially in the past few years, which has further improved the demand for technologically advanced displays. Several smartphone manufacturing enterprises are now aiming to develop smartphones embedded with technologically advanced displays, like AMOLED. Smartphones primarily utilize small displays (LCD or OLED).



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The considerable development of the European automotive sector is the primary driver for the growth of the OLED market in this region. Around the globe, Europe is known as a major luxury/premium car maker. As majority of the high-end car makers implement automotive OLED displays like instrument clusters, HUDs, central stack displays, that offer security features, the demand for OLED displays is expanding in the region. The UK, Germany, and France are collectively responsible for the largest advertising expenses through digital signage displays in Western Europe. In addition, the demand for OLED displays is increasing in Europe owing to the surge in the adoption of consumer electronic devices and augmented acceptance of OLED displays for automotive applications.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is the major forerunner in the OLED Market. Companies such as Universal Display Corporation, OLEDWorks LLC, Konica Minolta, Inc., and Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), LG Display Co., Ltd. (LG Corporation), Panasonic Corporation, Universal Display Corporation, Konica Minolta, Inc., BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Organic LEDWorks LLC, and Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd.



Recent strategies deployed in OLED Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Feb-2021: Samsung collaborated with Oppo, Xiaomi, and Google. In this collaboration, Samsung Display is developing foldable OLED display panels and would ship them to these companies. The OLED panel for Oppo has a clamshell design, which can be folded from top to bottom. It has a display of 7.7 inches unfolded and the outer display would range between 1.5 to 2 inches in size.



Jul-2020: Tianma Microelectronics signed into an agreement with Kateeva, provider of new advancements in OLED production technology. Under this agreement, Tianma ordered a YIELDjet EXPLORE inkjet printing system to broaden its research and development programs for next-generation OLED displays. Tianma also utilizes Kateeva’s YIELDjet FLEX equipment to mass-produce mobile OLED displays.



Apr-2020: BOE Technology came into collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, an American multinational corporation. This collaboration aims to develop enhanced display products featuring Qualcomm 3D Sonic ultrasonic fingerprint sensors. Through the collaboration, the companies would extend from mobile and related 5G technologies to XR and IoT.



Dec-2019: BOE Technology joined hands with the local government in Yunnan province. The agreement was aimed to spend CNY3.4 billion on the latest production line for micro-organic light-emitting diode displays to fulfill the rising demand from augmented and virtual reality tech.



Nov-2019: Samsung Display collaborated with Apple iPhone. Under this collaboration, Samsung was the only supplier for the 2020 Apple iPhone product line, which has on-cell touch OLED panel known as aY-OCTA technology and also supplies it to Samsung Electronics for its smartphones.



Nov-2019: OLEDWorks came into agreement with Aamsco. Under this agreement, Aamsco joined the OLEDWorks’ Channel Partner Program to offer early adopters enhanced access to OLEDWorks’ OLED light technology, marketing & sales advocacy, engineering mindshare, and more.



Oct-2019: Acuity Brands partnered with SmartThings, the leader in automation and the easy way to make homes smart. The partnership was focused on developing smart lighting products that could link to the Samsung SmartThings mobile application. Both the companies are developing smart home lighting solutions by using the Acuity Design Studio that encloses industrial design, engineering, and portfolio management resources from Acuity Brands and Samsung, which covers the Acuity Brands’ Atlanta, GA-based operations.



Sep-2019: Universal Display signed a partnership agreement with LG Chem, the largest Korean chemical company. The partnership aimed to develop and commercialize green, red, and yellow OLED host materials.



Aug-2019: Universal Display Corporation came into partnership with Eternal Material Technology Company. Under this partnership, Universal Display heads the R&D discovery and development work on red, green, and yellow host materials to best support their phosphorescent emitters. EMT is the volume manufacturer and vendor of all the host materials to specific Chinese panel manufacturers.



May-2019: OLEDWorks announced the predevelopment collaboration with Audi, a German automobile manufacturer. Together, the companies are working for using the OLED platform to enhance lighting solutions in automotive and implement unique features into their vehicles.



Apr-2019: Acuity Brands teamed up with OLEDWorks, a leading manufacturer of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) lighting technology. Under this collaboration, Acuity Brands uses the OLEDWorks technology for developing a series of affordable and advanced OLED luminaires for architectural lighting applications.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Sep-2019: Acuity Brands Lighting completed the acquisition of The Luminaires Group (TLG), a leading provider of specification-grade luminaires for commercial, institutional, hospitality, and municipal markets. This acquisition supported and widened Acuity Brands’ extensive portfolio of lighting products.



Jun-2019: Acuity Brands acquired WhiteOptics, a DE-based manufacturer of advanced optical components. The acquisition broadened the company’s offering of unique and advanced designs to its customers.



Apr-2019: LG took over DuPont’s soluble OLED technologies and assets. LG Chem got DuPont’s whole soluble OLED IP and all the DuPont’s related equipment and R&D facilities. The acquisition enabled the company to secure every technology related to the soluble OLED materials.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Mar-2021: LG India unveiled the LG OLED 48CX TV, the latest and enhanced product offering in LG’s OLED television range. It provides an effortless and immersive gaming experience with blazing quick gameplay and immersive visuals. By introducing OLED picture quality to a small TV, the latest 48 OLED is one of the smallest and the most powerful TV, which makes sharper images than big TVs via 8 million pixels.



Jan-2021: Samsung Display introduced a low-power OLED display for smartphones. It helps in reducing power consumption by up to 16 percent. For the first time, this panel is embedded in Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones.



Jan-2021: LG launched its latest range of OLED TVs with many models in various sizes and around wide product ranges. This range includes five OLED televisions namely A1, B1, C1, G1, and Z1 that would come in different price ranges and features.



Jan-2021: Panasonic launched flagship OLED TV for 2021, the JZ2000, accessible in 65- and 55-inch sizes. This TV is an excellent option for gamers, with low latency, and also supports HDMI2.1 variable refresh rate (VRR) and high frame rate (HFR). This product also features a new processor, which utilizes AI to recognize the type of content people view and then auto-optimize the picture and sound.



Nov-2020: Panasonic released a 55-inch transparent OLED display module. This module utilizes a self-illuminating transparent OLED display panel, which does not need a backlight. The display measures less than 1 cm in thickness at the display section, the ultra-thin display panel provides more transparency and offers high-quality pictures with vibrant colors.



Aug-2020: OLEDWorks launched its high-performance multi-stack OLED microdisplay technology. This innovative multi-stack solution offers the integration of breakthrough performance for Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and other near-eye display sectors in comparison to single- or double-stack solutions.



Mar-2020: Konica released its new progressive technology within its display measurement product line. The new probes utilized in measuring model CA-VP402, model CA-VP404, and viewing angle features CA-VP410T of displays only type available to the display industry. The progressive instruments for AR/VR microdisplays and curved OLED displays for FMA, Lvxy/u’v’, VESA, JEITA , and flicker utilize the latest CA-410 probes to measure â€2.1mm, â€4mm, and viewing angle features.



Feb-2020: Panasonic introduced three OLED model OLED models; HZ2000, HZ1500, and HZ1000. The OLED model, HZ2000 has a personalized OLED panel with high brightness. Whereas the HZ1500 and HZ1000, model utilizes the standard LG Display OLED panel.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product Type



• Display



• Lighting



By Technology



• PMOLED



• AMOLED



• Transparent OLED



• Top-Emitting OLED



• Foldable OLED



• Others



By End User



• Consumer Electronics



• Automotive



• Industrial



• Commercial



• Healthcare



• Retail



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)



• LG Display Co., Ltd. (LG Corporation)



• Panasonic Corporation



• Universal Display Corporation



• Konica Minolta, Inc.



• BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.



• OSRAM GmbH



• Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.



• Organic LEDWorks LLC



• Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

