Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 21 April 2021 £47.13m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 21 April 2021 £47.13m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 51,978,201

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 21 April 2021 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 90.66p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 89.59p

Ordinary share price 78.00p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (13.97%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 21/04/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.