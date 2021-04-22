New York, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mid-and High-Level Precision GPS Receiver Market By Type, By Industry Vertical, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064809/?utm_source=GNW

Additionally, it also includes an analog-to-digital converter (ADC) for digitalizing the quadrature IF signal & an extremely corresponding digital signal processor embedded in an ASIC with a long-established processor core. The prime component of the architecture is the custom digital signal processor, working on tens of independent signal paths (channels) in correspondence. Every channel utilizes a digital correlator to identify, monitor, & correlate a PRN sequence in the transmitted data with the predictable PRN signal, changed, & scaled in time.



The factors like continuous developments to enhance total GPS infrastructure, rising adoption of GPS receivers in the construction industry, growing technological advancements & GPS augmentation systems, and rising accessibility of further cost-effective GPS solutions will fuel the growth of the market. Although, aspects like slower market adoption for the latest technologies, heavy reliability on the availability of satellites, and reducing the demand for GPS receivers because of the COVID-19 pandemic are hampering the market growth. On the other hand, the increasing commercial usage of automated aerial vehicles (UAVs) opens new growth avenues for the adoption of GPS receivers in future years. In addition, the Interfacing of GPS signals with light squared signals possess a major challenge for the mid and high-level precision GPS receiver market.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Survey Grade and Differential Grade. The survey-grade will garner the largest share in the mid-and high-level precision GPS receiver market during the forecast year. These kinds of receivers are developed to attain continuous network accuracy in real-time or static mode. These Survey-grade GPS receivers are mostly used by expert surveyors to attain higher measurement accuracy of certain locations.



Industry Vertical Outlook



Based on Industry Vertical, the market is segmented into Agriculture, Mining, Oil & Gas, Construction and Others. The mining sector would procure the promising growth rate in the mid-and high-level precision GPS receiver market over the forecast period. GPS has different applications in the mining sector that includes surveying & mapping land, shovels, blast hole drilling, loaders, dozers, & graders, haul truck fleet, GNSS surveying, and vehicle tracking & dispatch. These types of systems in mining are embedded by utilizing Real-time Kinematics (RTK) or differential GPS for increasing the precision needed in mining activities.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific would showcase prominent CAGR of the global mid-and high-level precision GPS receiver market over the forecast years. The regional growth of GPS receivers is due to the increasing agriculture sector & also the growing infrastructure development. GPS receivers are mostly utilized in farming & construction activities. Though the covid-19 pandemic has led to an interruption in the supply chain, the slowdown in production activities & revenue losses that are massively affected the market growth, eventually affecting the economy.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Trimble, Inc. and Hexagon AB are the forerunners in the Mid-and High-Level Precision GPS Receiver Market. Companies such as Septentrio N.V., Topcon Corporation, ComNav Technology Ltd., Geneq, Inc. Raytheon Technologies Corporation are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Trimble, Inc., Hexagon AB, Topcon Corporation (Topcon Positioning Group), Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Javad GNSS, Inc., Septentrio N.V., South Surveying & Mapping Technology Co., Ltd., Raven Industries, Inc., Geneq, Inc., and ComNav Technology Ltd.



Recent strategies deployed in Mid-and High-Level Precision GPS Receiver Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Jan-2021: Raytheon Intelligence & Space signed an agreement with the U.S. Air Force. Following the acquisition, the company aims to deliver its 3,000th Miniaturized Airborne GPS Receiver (MAGR) 2000-S24 system to the U.S. Air Force. The MAGR2K is a safe, resilient GPS receiver that allows the warfighter to monitor the battlespace with protection against interference and jamming.



Oct-2020: Septentrio entered into an agreement with CORE, a leading Japanese system integrator with extensive experience in GNSS. In this agreement, they jointly develop a receiver that can use the Centimeter Level Augmentation Service (CLAS) of Japan’s Quasi-Zenith Satellite System (QZSS). Both the companies also signed a distribution contract that enabled CORE to sell Septentrio high-precision positioning technology that includes CLAS-capable GNSS receivers, in the Japanese market.



Sep-2020: Septentrio partnered with Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor. Under this partnership, Digi-Key aims to distribute mosaic-X5 across the world, for users who require a safe and reliable high-accuracy positioning in a compact and low-power form factor.



Jun-2020: Raytheon Technologies signed an agreement with the U.S. Navy. Under this agreement, the U.S. Navy got the first production unit of a system Raytheon Technologies built to assist military personnel land aircraft onto a carrier or an amphibious assault vessel. Raytheon also delivered the GPS-based Joint Precision Approach and Landing System almost three weeks ahead of schedule after the company finalized a dozen engineering development models.



May-2020: Septentrio signed a commercial agreement with Sapcorda, a global provider of sub-decimeter GNSS corrections. The agreement helps Septentrio to pioneer an advanced no-hassle corrections integration into a new line of products for the high-accuracy industrial market.



Oct-2019: Topcon came into partnership with Unmanned Systems Technology, a smart sourcing platform. Together, the companies demonstrated their expertise in this field. The Platinum profile highlighted the way their embedded and integrated GNSS products can bring improved positioning precision and accuracy to a broad range of UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle), drone, and robotics applications, from precision agriculture to construction and surveying.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Dec-2020: NovAtel, a subsidiary of Hexagon introduced the MarinePak7, its marine-certified GNSS receiver specially designed for nearshore applications. This receiver has multi-constellation, multi-frequency, and is specifically developed to receive Oceanix Correction Service from NovAtel, offering horizontal accuracy up to three centimeters (95%) in a marine environment.



Oct-2020: Septentrio expanded its GPS/GNSS OEM portfolio with the launch of the AsteRx-m3 product family. These AsteRx-m3 receivers target several use cases and provide flexibility and affordability with no compromises of performance. The receivers also feature the lowest power consumption on the market, enabling longer operation times. The new easy-to-integrate design makes sure about the short set-up times and faster time-to-market.



Sep-2020: VERIPOS, a subsidiary of Hexagon launched SPAN GNSS+INS technology from NovAtel, also part of Hexagon, into the offshore oil and gas marine market. This SPAN technology integrates measurements from the GNSS receiver and the IMU together to evaluate a strong and reliable position, heading, velocity attitude, and lift.



Aug-2020: ComNav launched new-generation K8 series GNSS OEM modules around the world. This series of OEM modules, aimed at system integrators and researchers, brought a series of latest features to the ComNav’s latest technological advancement that includes performance in signal-limited environment anti-interference, and positioning accuracy.



Jul-2020: ComNav unveiled its new-generation N5 IMU GNSS receiver. It is powered by ComNav Technology’s latest IMU-RTK technology. N5 offers a more efficient, accurate, and reliable GNSS positioning solution for customers. This receiver is ideal to gain high productivity and reliability in survey projects.



Jul-2020: Geneq launched F100 the New Highly Integrated GNSS Receiver With a Multi-touch Screen. This receiver is a multi-constellation GNSS receiver with a very high level of technology integration. This device is an advancement of the well-known F90 with new features that meets up the surveyor’s demands for field performance, cost-effectiveness and flexibility.



Jun-2020: Septentrio released the mosaic-T GPS/GNSS receiver module. It is developed specifically for resilient and precise time and frequency synchronization under challenging conditions. The multi-frequency, multi-constellation GNSS technology of the module together with AIM+ Advanced Interference Mitigation algorithms enables mosaic-T to gain maximal availability even in the presence of GNSS jamming or spoofing.



Feb-2020: Septentrio opened an online shop shop.septentrio.com selling high-performance GPS/GNSS module receivers. The online shop is accessible through the Septentrio website, providing customers with multi-constellation multi-frequency GNSS technology, which offers reliable cm-level positions appropriate for demanding applications.



Nov-2019: Trimble launched the Trimble R12 GNSS receiver. This receiver is a high-performance global navigation satellite system (GNSS) surveying solution powered by an all-new real-time kinematic (RTK) and Trimble RTX positioning engine. It also features advance Trimble ProPoint GNSS technology that allows land surveyors to measure more points fastly in more places than ever before.



Nov-2019: Septentrio introduced a key upgrade for their GPS post-processing software. The GeoTagZ and PP-SDK feature BaseFinder, a tool that boosts the survey workflow by automatically discovering reference data required for augmenting GNSS logs with sub-centimeter accuracy.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Type



• Survey Grade



• Differential Grade



By Industry Vertical



• Agriculture



• Mining



• Oil & Gas



• Construction



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Australia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Trimble, Inc.



• Hexagon AB



• Topcon Corporation (Topcon Positioning Group)



• Raytheon Technologies Corporation



• Javad GNSS, Inc.



• Septentrio N.V.



• South Surveying & Mapping Technology Co., Ltd.



• Raven Industries, Inc.



• Geneq, Inc.



• ComNav Technology Ltd.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064809/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________