Global Magnetic Beads Market By Magnetism, By Size, By Application, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2020 - 2026

They do not attract one another when they are not in the ambit of the magnetic field, which is why they can be easily utilized without any stress about undesirable clumping. Magnetic bead separation is a fast, effective, and clear process which is used by scientists to substitute their filtration & centrifugation and separation methods. Magnetic beads & elements are used with antibodies, antigens, proteins, catalyzers, or nucleic acids, which allow them to bind together cells, viruses, bacteria, and other biological organisms.



They are utilized to offer a reliable and simplified technique of refining various kinds of a biomolecule, like genomic DNA, plasmids, proteins, mitochondrial DNA, and RNA. The growing trend of protein sample preparation and protein purification will open new growth avenues for the magnetic beads market. Factors like shifting preference for in-vitro diagnostic testing, technological enhancements in magnetic beads, and the rising healthcare spending are likely to boost the growth of the magnetic beads market during the forecast period.



Along with that, leading market players are putting high emphasis on introducing various new, advanced, innovative, and effective magnetic beads will spur the market demand. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the magnetic beads market because they are considered as the basic tool for research labs, due to which, they have witnessed a hike in their usage.



Magnetism Outlook



Based on Magnetism, the market is segmented into Ferrimagnetic and Superparamagnetic. The Ferrimagnetic market dominated the Global Magnetic Beads Market by Magnetism in 2019. The Superparamagnetic market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.1% during (2020 - 2026).



Size Outlook



Based on Size, the market is segmented into Less than 5um, 5-20 um, 20-40 um and 40 um & above. The Less than 5um market dominated the Global Magnetic Beads Market by Size in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 12.1 % during the forecast period. The 5-20 um market is showcasing a CAGR of 11.7% during (2020 - 2026). Additionally, The 20-40 um market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% during (2020 - 2026).



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Next-generation Sequencing (NGS), Biomolecules Separation & Purification, Molecular & Immunodiagnostics and Others. The Biomolecules Separation & Purification market dominated the Global Magnetic Beads Market by Application in 2019, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2026. The Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.9% during (2020 - 2026).



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Europe is anticipated to witness a promising growth rate during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing awareness among the population regarding health, which further spurred the demand for diagnostics and therapeutic solutions in this region. Moreover, the growing adoption of the product for the diagnosis and treatment of many medical conditions like cancer and brain tumor is estimated to fuel the demand for the product in the regional healthcare industry.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck Group, Bangs Laboratories, Inc. (Polysciences, Inc.), Spherotech, Inc., Promega Corporation, Zeesan Biotech Co., Ltd., Vazyme Biotech Co., Ltd., Magbio Genomics, Inc., Calbiotech, Inc. (Erba Diagnostics Ltd. Group), and New England BioLabs, Inc.



Strategies deployed in Magnetic Beads Market



Feb-2021: Thermo Fisher came into an agreement with JW Therapeutics, a leading cell therapy company. The agreement was aimed to ensure non-exclusive commercial access to Thermo Fisher’s Gibco CTS Dynabeads CD3/CD28. The agreement would support the clinical development and commercial manufacturing of leading CAR-T (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cells) therapies in China, including JW Therapeutics’ lead product relmacabtagene autoleucel ("relma-cel").



Sep-2019: Merck introduced its official flagship store (merckls.1688.com) on Alibaba’s 1688.com. The store offers convenient online sales services to Chinese customers buying biochemical reagents and laboratory analytical reagents.



May-2019: Thermo Fisher launched MagMAX Microbiome Ultra Nucleic Acid Isolation Kit, an automation-Ready DNA and RNA Isolation Kit. The Kit is a new high-throughput sample processing tool. It is used in advance microbiome research. This kit helps in recovering RNA and DNA from the toughest, nastiest samples used in microbiome work, such as stool and soil samples.



Jan-2018: Thermo Fisher announced seven year CAR-T tech with Juno Therapeutics. Under this agreement, the latter company uses the former company’s Cell Therapy Systems (CTS) technology for developing CAR T therapies for cancer treatments.



Aug-2017: Merck announced an agreement to acquire Natrix Separations, a provider of hydrogel membrane products for single-use chromatography. This acquisition would complement Merck’s efforts in driving next- generation bioprocessing, ultimately allowing faster and more efficient technology for its customers.



