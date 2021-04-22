New York, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Logistics Automation Market By Function, By Component, By Enterprise Size, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064807/?utm_source=GNW

The Logistics Automation system consists of tools such as software (integration software, business control software and operation control software, etc.) and tools such as automated guided vehicles, automated storage, and retrieval systems, conveyors, vertical lift modules, robots, and related services.



The thriving e-commerce sector has influenced the retail, manufacturing, and logistics sectors substantially. In the past few years, the retail sector has switched from conventional physical stores to online stores. Such a change is placing a massive burden on the supply chains and warehousing systems, which is further expanded by the labor limitations. Logistics Automation is considered as the solution for these limitations and is being deployed around the world to streamline the operating processes. Therefore, the booming e-commerce industry is boosting the Logistics Automation Market. Developments in technologies like robotics and automation would support the growth of the Logistics Automation market in the next few years. Though, the global logistics automation market faces some obstacles such as huge installation costs, and safety & security concerns.



As the world continues to face the severe effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, logistics and supply chain operations are influenced majorly, particularly in the North American region. Few major sectors that are majorly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are consumer goods, retail and industrial goods. Supportive government initiatives and lockdown restrictions could it tedious for freight service vendors to keep running their services in a smooth manner for the near future. This has forced organizations in the logistics sector to realize the particular demand effects of their business, develop a brief demand synchronization strategy, and being flexible for probable channel shifts.



Function Outlook



Based on Function, the market is segmented into Warehouse & Storage Management and Transportation Management. The warehouse & storage management segment procured the maximum revenue share of the logistics automation market in 2019. The massive share of the warehouse & storage management segment is due to smart technology like IoT and robotics, to fuel warehouse activities. Warehouse activities are responsible for the major resource consumption. As several companies want new solutions to enhance the productivity of warehouses and cut-down the price, the adoption of warehouse robots would surely increase in the next few years.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Services. Software segment is further categorized across Warehouse Management System (WMS) Software and Transportation Management System (TMS) Software. The warehouse management and transport management are actively deploying logistics automation robots, which bring automation in the process of transferring goods and storing them across the supply chain procedures. The logistics automation robots are incorporated across storage and warehouse units for the purpose of arranging and transporting the products. These robots also provide a superior degree of uptime in comparison to manual labor, which contributes to the development of profitability and productivity of the industry.



Enterprise Size Outlook



Based on Enterprise Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. small & medium enterprises would exhibit a higher growth rate during the forecast years owing to various technological developments and massive competition among the leading payers, and decreases the price of automated warehouses. These aspects are hence motivating small and medium enterprises to deploy these systems, which as a result, is driving the growth of the market around the world.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Third Party Logistics (3PL), FMCG, Retail & eCommerce, Manufacturing, Oil, Gas & Energy, Aerospace & Defense, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals and Others. Massive competition in the automotive sector has boosted the demand for automated production systems and flexible logistics systems to improve the design and supply of vehicles. The automotive industry utilizes logistics & fleet management solutions to handle, monitor, and track the shipment of goods and vehicle fleet.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. On the basis of region, North America procured the maximum revenue share of the logistics automation market in 2019. Logistics automation technologies are being adopted by companies in the North American region to facilitate the supply chain processes, such as producing, packaging, and transporting goods. In North American, the US, Canada, and Mexico are the major economies for the regional market. The economic developments of these countries have brought massive funding for logistics automation.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Honeywell International, Inc. and Oracle Corporation are the forerunners in the Logistics Automation Market. Companies such as Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., BEUMER Group GmbH &Co. KG, Daifuku Co., Limited, and Kion Group are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Kion Group, Honeywell International, Inc., Daifuku Co., Limited, Knapp AG, Kuka AG, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Oracle Corporation, BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Manhattan Associates, Inc., and SSI Schaefer Group.



Recent strategies deployed in Logistics Automation Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Sep-2020: Swisslog came into partnership with H-E-B in San Antonio, Texas. The partnership supports Swisslog’s increasing demand for online fulfillment. Under this partnership, Swisslog works with H-E-B to implement some automated micro-fulfillment centers to complement the chain’s curbside pick-up and delivery business.



Aug-2020: Kion Group came into partnership with Quicktron, a Chinese manufacturer of autonomous mobile robots (AMR) based in Shanghai. The partnership was signed on distributing Quicktron products through the global sales and service networks of the Kion brands Linde Material Handling, STILL, and Dematic. The partnership would expand Kion Group’s global product offering of automated warehouse solutions.



Aug-2020: Swisslog teamed up with Mai Dubai, a leading Dubai-based bottled drinking water company. Following the collaboration, Swisslog installed and implemented a new fully-automated and retrieval solution for Mai Dubai.



Jul-2020: BEUMER Group announced its collaboration with Royal Mail to design the technology for the latter company’s new fully automated parcel super-hub in Warrington. Following the collaboration, BEUMER Group would provide the technology to Royal Mail for achieving the desired levels of parcel sortation.



Jun-2020: Murata Machinery collaborated with Steel products and equipment maker, Prestar Resources Bhd. Under this collaboration, the latter company aims to supply the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Racking System for the former company.



Mar-2020: Knapp came into partnership with Covariant, a leading AI Robotics company. The companies are focused on deploying and bringing advanced AI Robotics solutions to the market.



Mar-2020: Swisslog, a division of Kuka collaborated with IKEA Supply (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. Under this collaboration, Swisslog received a further order from IKEA Supply. The Swiss logistics automation specialist is embedding the largest distribution centers in the Asia Pacific region with the SynQ warehouse management system.



Feb-2020: SSI Schaefer extended its contract by five years with BD Rowa, leader for automated stock handling. The extended contract aims to offer customers in the healthcare industry proper solution to train them for future processes like e-prescriptions or establishing Hub & Spoke models.



Jan-2020: SSI Schaefer signed an agreement with Misumi, a global manufacturer, and provider of mechanical components. Under this agreement, Misumi selected SSI Schaefer to implement a new logistics center in Frankfurt / Main. The distribution center would be built in different stages with the capacity for 450,000 items on more than 10,000 sq. m of storage area.



Dec-2019: Swisslog signed a contract with Broman Group, a consolidated company that specializes in the sales of car and motorcycle spare parts and equipment. Under this contract, Broman Group appointed Swisslog to offer automation at its Logistics center in Kerava, Finland. This contract includes the upgradation of the prevailing automation, the design, and delivery of the latest automation, and also a SynQ, Swisslog’s warehouse management system, to organize the whole warehouse solution.



Oct-2019: Honeywell signed an agreement with Apparel Logistics Group. This agreement focused on automating third-party logistics company Apparel Logistics Group’s fulfillment services for apparel, footwear, and accessories. Apparel Logistics Group helps to triple daily output from its e-commerce distribution center by utilization automation technologies.



Aug-2019: Murata Machinery came into partnership with Alert Innovation, Inc., a start-up, with a mission to re-invent retailing through robotics. Following the partnership, the companies were engaged in the development and commercialization of Alert Innovation’s Alphabot material handling technology. Muratec has been adopting and selling the technology to support applications beyond Alert Innovation’s focus on transforming grocery retail.



Jul-2019: Daifuku BCS signed an agreement with Arnott following which the former company aimed to develop a high capacity storage solution for the latter company. The storage formed part of Arnott’s existing manufacturing site in Huntington NSW. Arnott implemented Daifuku’s unit load ASRS cranes, sorting transfer vehicles and goods to person stations for mixed case picking.



May-2019: Manhattan Associates partnered with Locus Robotics, an innovative robotic process automation company. The partnership aimed to facilitate the development of integration tools that enable quicker & effortless implementations to enhance productivity and effectiveness for shared retail and third-party logistics (3PL) customers. The partnership also made Manhattan a licensed reseller of Locus’s autonomous, multi-robot solution for warehouse fulfillment.



Apr-2019: Knapp extended its partnership with Takeoff Technologies, an e-grocery solution. Under this extended partnership, the companies confirmed a $150M, 50 site order, which took their partnership to the next level and represents one of the most significant events in eGrocery adoption to date.



Apr-2019: Manhattan Associates formed a partnership with VCO Systems (VCO), the leader in flexible designed light solutions. The partnership aimed to increase efficiencies and customer growth by effortless integration to Manhattan’s warehouse management solutions for quick adoption of light-directed fulfillment technologies.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Nov-2020: Murata Machinery took over all of the issued stock of Cimcorp Oy. This acquisition integrated Cimcorp’s experience and competence in robotic solutions with Muratec’s warehouse automation technology.



Mar-2020: Kion Group acquired Digital Applications International Limited (DAI), a UK-based software company specializing in logistics automation solutions. Through the acquisition, DAI significantly expanded Dematic’s intralogistics software capabilities to complement the movement, storage, and distribution of goods by the whole supply chain.



Apr-2019: Daifuku Co. completed the acquisition of Vega Conveyors & Automation Private Limited, a company engaged in consulting, designing, manufacturing, installation, and after-sales service of conveyors and other material handling equipment. The acquisition helped the company in expanding its footprint in India and other markets within Asia and Oceania by using its technology and expertise cultivated through global business development.



Nov-2018: Honeywell acquired Transnorm, a warehouse automation solutions provider. Transnorm became part of Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS). The acquisition complemented Honeywell Intelligrated business and broadened its warehouse automation solutions.



Oct-2018: Murata Machinery completed the acquisition of Horibe Machinery, a leading manufacturer of machine tools. Through the acquisition, both the companies strengthened their main competencies, thus providing unique production systems, which meet the requirements of their customers for further improvements of productivity.



Jun-2018: SSI Schaefer completed the acquisition of Incas, a provider of industrial automation solutions for logistics and production monitoring. This acquisition complemented the overall strategy of SSI Schaefer and strengthened its local presence in South West Europe substantially.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jan-2021: Oracle introduced the latest new logistics capabilities across Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM). All the updates to Oracle Transportation Management (OTM) and Oracle Global Trade Management (GTM), a part of Oracle Cloud SCM, assist the user to decrease costs, make better planning decisions, and enhance customer experience.



Oct-2020: Kuka introduced a new range of SCARA robots. The new KR SCARA jointed-arm robots are reliable assistants for industrial products that are better in applications like small parts assembly, materials handling, and inspection tasks.



May-2020: Manhattan Associates unveiled a cloud-native warehouse management system (WMS) product known as the Manhattan Active Warehouse Management solution. The solution is developed to help customers fulfill the rising expectations for fulfillment speed and volume. The solution doesn’t need upgrading because all software changes are launched when the company completes them, instead of letting the customers wait for the next scheduled release.



Mar-2020: Swisslog Logistics launched ItemPiQ, the robotic single item picking solution. This solution is perfectly paired with AutoStore and delivers new levels of warehouse productivity. When integrated with the AutoStore robotic storage and retrieval system, the solution develops a fully automated goods-to-robot system designed to shorten both pick times and ROI.



May-2019: Oracle released a series of logistics management updates to Oracle Supply Chain Management (SCM) Cloud. These updates include the latest logistics network modeling product and improved transportation management & global trade management capabilities. All the enhancements could help users to lead better business outcomes by improving supply chain responsiveness, optimizing shipments and asset utilization, and enhance productivity around the global supply chains.



May-2019: Manhattan Associates introduced the Manhattan Automation Network. It is a program developed to escalate the development and implementation of modern distribution center automation and robotics in collaboration with leading warehouse automation solution providers.



Apr-2019: Knapp launched its latest OSR Shuttle Evo+. It is a flexible, scalable, and effective autonomous mobile robotic solution.



Geographical Expansions:



Dec-2020: SSI Schaefer expanded its business by establishing an automated warehouse in Sweden. The company has installed an automation solution with state-of-the-art technology for short throughput times and widens all functional areas like packaging, storage, picking, and shipping. The prevailing shuttle system would be double to 45,000 storage locations and 150 shuttles.



Sep-2020: Kion Group opened a factory at its site in St?íbro near the Czech city of Plze?. The factory covers 25,500 square meters and is used for the manufacturing of conveyor belts, pouch sorting systems, and storage and retrieval equipment known as Multishuttle systems that ensure the smooth flow of goods in warehouses and distribution centers.



Nov-2019: Kion Group expanded its footprints by establishing a new plant in Pune, Maharashtra. This plant is India’s largest production facility for intralogistics equipment. Diesel and electric forklifts and battery-powered lift trucks and reach trucks are manufactured in this ultra-modern plant on an area of around 25 hectares. The new plant is embedded with the three assembly lines consisting of a paint shop, parts warehouse, and an R&D center, where professionals analyze continuous changing needs and environment of the Indian markets and simultaneously develop products according to it.



Oct-2019: Honeywell opened a new center of excellence named after Honeywell Robotics. It is an advanced technology center of excellence focused on innovating and developing artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision, and advanced robotics for use across supply chains. Honeywell Robotics would help shape the warehouse and distribution center of the future, particularly as companies look to automated solutions, software, and robotics to deliver increased speed, accuracy, and throughput in complex material handling environments



