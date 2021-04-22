New York, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Infrared Thermometer Market By Type, By Component, By Application, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064806/?utm_source=GNW

Thermal radiation is sometimes also known as black-body radiation released by the measuring object. In order to take non-contact measurements of objects that have current, objects in motion, and at high temperatures, an infrared thermometer is considered as an effective device. Infrared thermometers are effective to monitor the temperature in those applications where conventional sensors cannot be used.



One of the major factors that support the global demand for infrared thermometers is the ability of these thermometers to take the non-contact measurement of objects. Also, infrared thermometers have gained immense popularity as they provide features such as easy handling & smooth operation. Infrared (IR) Technology finds potential application in several electronic devices like sensors, cameras, remote-controlled devices, and others, therefore the technology has a high adoption rate for temperature measurement in several industries. For example, new factories are encouraged to deploy Infrared based temperature measuring devices as there is a need to maintain the right temperature of raw material & end-product during the production of any food & beverage item.



The major reason for the spread of the COVID-19 is close contact from person to person, including between people who are close to each other physically (range of 6 feet). Infected people without any symptoms can also increase the transmission of the virus to others. Instances of reinfection with COVID-19 have also been witnessed, but such instances are not very frequent. Infrared thermometers are capable of measuring thermal radiation (infrared) that is emitted from the forehead & ear to estimate body temperature.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Fixed Infrared Thermometer and Portable Infrared Thermometer. The Portable Infrared Thermometer market dominated the Global Infrared Thermometer Market by Type 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.8 % during the forecast period. The Fixed Infrared Thermometer market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.7% during (2020 - 2026).



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Display & Control Units, Electronics, Optical Components and Others. The display & interface unit segment would procure the highest revenue share during the forecast period. A display contains a backlight & a screen, which can be either an LED display or an LCD. A few of the infrared thermometers have a 0-20 mA or 4-20 mA current loop or while others generate voltage output thermocouple output. The Display and Control Units differ based on the kind of infrared thermometer.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Non-medical and Medical. The medical application segment would showcase a prominent growth rate with respect to value during the forecast period. The reduced cost, superior accuracy & the increasing adoption of infrared thermometers for temperature monitoring due to the COVID-19 are some of the aspects that align with the growth of the medical application.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Industrial, Commercial and Residential. On the basis of end-use, the industrial segment would obtain the highest share, while the commercial segment would display a substantial growth rate. The high adoption rate of infrared thermometers in industrial processing, industrial manufacturing, and other such industrial categories are responsible for the growth of the industrial segment.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2019, APAC emerged as the dominating region in terms of revenue. This is ascribed to technological developments & the high installation rate of technology in various industries. The APAC regional market would showcase a significant growth rate during the forecast period, fuelled by the high adoption rate of infrared thermometers in various sectors, like commercial and industrial.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Fortive Corporation (Fluke Corporation), Spectris PLC (Omega Engineering), Omron Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Horiba Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Chino Corporation, Microlife Corporation (Midas Company Limited), and Optris GmbH.



Strategies deployed in Infrared Thermometer Market



Oct-2020: Chino introduced the IR-CZ radiation thermometer. This thermometer is capable of measuring middle-to-high temperature ranges.



May-2020: Emerson launched the 4DET-306-01 infrared forehead thermometer. This thermometer was specifically designed for use on the forehead. The no-contact device can measure people’s body temperature by detecting the intensity of infrared light emitted from the forehead. It converts the measured heat into a temperature reading displayed on the LCD.



Jan-2020: Emerson announced the launch of the new Cooper-Atkins 20200 Multi-Function Thermometer (MFT). The MFT transmits temperatures wirelessly to a compatible mobile device through Bluetooth Low Energy. It also reduces power consumption. The thermometer has an easy-to-read LCD display and uses any Cooper-Atkins type-K thermocouple temperature probe, making it versatile for insertion, air or surface temperature measurement.



Nov-2019: Fluke Process Instruments added new shortwave sensors and additional interface options to its series of Thermalert 4.0 spot pyrometers. The Thermalert 4.0 series can measure temperatures between -40°C and 2,300°C and is used in applications where non-contact temperature monitoring is critical, such as metal, steel, or glass.



Nov-2019: Omega announced the launch of SP-001, a smart infrared probe. This probe is used for noncontact temperature monitoring applications, including corrosive material, moving material, and high-temperature measurement.



May-2018: Fluke Process Instruments introduced the Thermalert 4.0, an infrared spot pyrometer. It is a smart and integrated sensor that made temperature measurement suitable for factory automation applications.



Apr-2017: Omron launched the E5CD/E5ED Temperature Controllers. These controllers automatically adjust temperature parameters of heaters and others through AI.



Feb-2017: Fluke Process Instruments unveiled a new, rugged non-contact fiber-optic (FO) measurement system with single and two color models. With this launch, the company expanded its Endurance Series high-temperature ratio infrared pyrometers. These pyrometers fulfill the needs of harsh environments.



