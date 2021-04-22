TELUS internationally recognized for Best Wireless Network Quality and as Fastest Mobile Operator in Canada

English French

Seattle-based Ookla names TELUS the fastest mobile operator in Canada for the third quarter in a row



TELUS recognized for Top Wireless Network Quality in Western Canada and Ontario1 by New York-based J.D. Power

TORONTO, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians continue to rely more than ever on strong, reliable wireless networks for work, remote learning, entertainment, and staying connected, TELUS announced today that its superior network speed, strength, and reliability has been recognized by two industry-leading experts, including being named the fastest mobile operator in Canada2 in the Q1 2021 Speedtest Intelligence report by Seattle-based Ookla®. TELUS also earned the title of Top Wireless Network Quality in Western Canada and tied for first in Ontario in New York-based J.D. Power’s 2021 Canada Wireless Network Quality Study .

“Our team understands that having the fastest network on a global basis matters as it drives the innovation that enables the diversity and competitiveness of our country’s private sector, supporting Canada’s economic growth and job creation,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “It matters because it helps us answer society’s most pressing social challenges in health, education, agriculture and the environment, while improving economic equality in our digital world. As we continue to navigate the global pandemic, Canadians can be confident that our world-leading network, with its global-best speed and expansive coverage, will continue to keep them connected to what matters most.”

Below are key highlights from the reports:

Ookla found that TELUS’ network speed outperformed all other mobile operators with a Speed Score of 87.54 Mbps*

TELUS ranked Fastest Mobile Network in Ontario and Manitoba three quarters in a row by Ookla 3

Seventh consecutive year that J.D. Power has awarded TELUS the top spot in Ontario 4

J.D. Power ranked TELUS #1 in Western Canada for best wireless network quality, outperforming all other network providers with fewest calling, messaging, or data problems

TELUS’ wireless and wireline networks continue to serve Canadians with the highest quality and connectivity excellence during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, TELUS accommodated a surge in demand on our networks, including a 40% increase in multimedia messaging; a 40% surge in Internet usage; a 50% increase in average monthly call volumes; and a 26% increase in TV viewing. With more Canadians continuing working and learning from home, we are constantly investing in new technologies to enhance TELUS’ network resiliency and world class performance standards to ensure that our customers have a seamless, robust experience.

“This multi-year recognition from two US-based, independent, third-party organizations is a further testament to the efficacy of our ongoing investments in technology innovation, and to our team’s success in providing an industry-leading connected experience,” Mr. Entwistle added. “These accolades reinforce the strength of our network from coast-to-coast-to-coast, giving Canadians the confidence that TELUS’ globally leading network, with its world best speed and expansive coverage, will continue to keep them connected to critical economic, educational and social resources as we navigate another dynamic year.”

Since 2000, TELUS has invested nearly $240 billion in network infrastructure, spectrum, and operations to enhance the coverage, speed, and reliability of its networks. Over the next three years, TELUS has committed to investing an additional $40 billion to support the roll out of its 5G network, which will enhance innovation and help drive digital development across key sectors of the Canadian economy.

This latest recognition from Ookla and J.D. Power complements the countless accolades TELUS has earned over the years in respect of their world-leading wireless network. In 2020, TELUS was recognized by other independent industry-leading experts, including UK-based Opensignal, Victoria-based Tutela and New York-based PCMag, building on an outstanding record of achievement with respect to network excellence. Notably, these awards are based on TELUS’ national networks, inclusive of both urban and rural coverage.

