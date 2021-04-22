New York, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Honey Market By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064805/?utm_source=GNW

Bees make honey from the nectar, which they extracted from flowers or plants that is stored in their honeycomb, however other insects make it by enzymatic and regurgitation activity. Honey has a distinct composition & chemical property that helps in storing them for long-term. The antimicrobial properties & encouraging debridement feature of honey contribute in the major consumption of honey. Moreover, honey helps in accelerating the healing process of wounds by recovering wounded tissues.



Honey is widely utilized in processed foods, jellies, beverages, and jams. Due to its various health benefits & chemical properties, it is also used in the healthcare and beauty industry. Many studies have found that honey can help in decreasing risk factors for heart diseases such as blood pressure & cholesterol, it also helps in healing wound and throat infections. Owing to the various health benefits offered by honey, the demand for honey is increasing among the health conscious population, which will contribute in the rising growth rate of the market during the forecast years. The top producers of honey are Turkey and China whereas; Germany and Japan are among the major importers of honey.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics and Pharmaceutical. By Application, food & beverages segment has emerged as the largest application segment in 2019 and is estimated to acquire the largest revenue share in the market, owing to the broad range of utilization of honey in non-alcoholic beverages, bakery products, and as a flavor in alcoholic beverages. Though, adulteration in products is one of the significant issues in the global honey market.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Online, Supermarket/Hypermarket and Convenience Stores. The online channel market segment is expected to procure the fastest growth rate in the forecast years, owing to the rising popularity of e-commerce platforms because of the high degree of convenience. Additionally, these sites offer doorstep deliveries of a broad variety of products at discounts. These advantages are fueling the growth of this segment.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Based on region, Europe is among the largest market in 2019. According to the European Commission’s statistics 2020, Europe is a self-sufficient region as 60% of the honey consumed in Europe is produced there only. Moreover, key players in this region are investing significantly in maintaining the manufacturing of products and supply chains.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Dabur India Ltd., Beeyond the Hive LLC, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Capilano Honey Ltd., Barkman Honey, LLC, Bee Maid Honey Ltd., Dutch Gold Honey, Inc., New Zealand Honey Co. (Comvita), HoneyLab Ltd., and Rowse Honey Ltd. (Valeo foods U.K. Limited)



Strategies deployed in Honey Market



Feb-2021: Rowse released ChocoBee, a spread made from a combination of honey and sustainable cocoa, expanding the product portfolio of the brand.



Sep-2020: Comvita unveiled the brand’s first MGO-verified Multifloral Manuka Honey (MGO 50+). The Comvita Manuka Honey provides the top standards of quality and scientific verification, and Multifloral is no exception.



Jul-2020: HoneyLab entered into a licensing agreement with American company Taro Pharmaceuticals USA. This agreement included the distribution of its kanuka honey products for curing of cold-sores, rosacea and acne, a bee venom-based cosmetic range and a product for joint and muscle pain.



Jun-2020: Capilano introduced Capilano’s scrumptious new spread Choc Honey. This all-natural nut-free spread made from only two ingredients, just as thousands of families around the country get back into the routine of on-campus schooling.



Aug-2019: Comvita introduced UMF certified Manuka Honey-based products for kids. Comvita Kids is a productline of Soothing Syrups and Pops that integrate Certified UMF 10+ Manuka Honey with other well-researched, safe, natural and premium ingredients. Products rolled out in Whole Foods Markets and choose CVS Pharmacies.



Apr-2019: Comvita signed an agreement to acquire the remaining 49 per cent of its China joint venture, Comvita Food and Comvita China. This acquisition substantially strengthened its direct to China business.



Sep-2018: Capilano launched Capilano Beeotic Honey, the world’s first clinically tested prebiotic honey in the U.S. Beeotic Honey have fibers called oligosaccharides, complex carbohydrates that gives natural occurring prebiotics.



Mar-2017: Dabur India expanded its footprints by establishing Mobile Honey Testing Lab. This lab is a unique on-the-wheel lab that has designed specifically to minimize the adulteration in honey and make sure about maintaining the purity. Bee-keepers can test the purity of their honey and avoid adulteration with the help of Mobile Honey Testing Lab.



Oct-2016: HoneyLab came into partnership with Procter & Gamble, an American multinational consumer goods corporation. Honeylab’s Honevo, based on medical-grade kanuka honey and included different medical and cosmetics formulations to cure conditions like acne and rosacea and cold sores and nappy rash. HoneyLab have a pipeline of products, which are scientifically proven to work and P&G want to work with Procter & Gamble for further development.



Jun-2016: Dabur India launched a range of four Honey Fruit Spreads. These spreads come in four exotic and refreshingly healthy fruit variants with no added sugar, Strawberry, Plum, Exotic Berries and Kiwi. This launch helped Dabur to expand its brand Honey.



Scope of the Study



Segments Covered in the Report:



By Application



• Food & Beverages



• Personal Care & Cosmetics



• Pharmaceutical



By Distribution Channel



• Online



• Supermarket/Hypermarket



• Convenience Stores



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Australia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Dabur India Ltd.



• Beeyond the Hive LLC



• Patanjali Ayurved Limited



• Capilano Honey Ltd.



• Barkman Honey, LLC



• Bee Maid Honey Ltd.



• Dutch Gold Honey, Inc.



• New Zealand Honey Co. (Comvita)



• HoneyLab Ltd.



• Rowse Honey Ltd. (Valeo foods U.K. Limited)



