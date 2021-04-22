Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Earnings

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. achieved net income of $3.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.49.

Highlights

  • Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $3.4 million compared to $3.1 million for the same period of 2020. Results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to 2020 were impacted by an increase in after-tax securities gains of $72,000 (from a gain of $22,000 to a gain of $94,000) for the three month period.

  • Gain on sale of loans increased $464,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, to $908,000, compared to $444,000 for the 2020 period. The increase is the result of a significant increase in the number of consumers who are refinancing their mortgage due to the current low interest rate environment.

  • The provision for loan losses decreased $235,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, to $515,000, compared to $750,000 for the 2020 period. The provision for loan losses was elevated in 2020 due primarily to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $0.49. Basic earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $0.44 with diluted earnings per share of $0.43.

  • Return on average assets was 0.75% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to 0.74% for the corresponding period of 2020.

  • Return on average equity was 8.59% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to 7.83% for the corresponding period of 2020.

COVID-19 Activity

  • Approximately one third of employees working remotely.

  • As of March 31, 2021, loan modification/deferral program in place to defer payments up to 180 days for principal and/or interest with only $12.3 million in loan principal remaining in deferral.

  • All COVID-19 related loan deferrals meet the requirements to not be considered a troubled debt restructuring.

  • Participated in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") by primarily utilizing third parties to service and place the loans.

  • Significantly reduced deposit rates during the latter half of March 2020 continuing through December 2020.

  • Total paycheck protection program loans originated to be held on balance sheet at March 31, 2021 total $19.8 million.

Net Income

Net income from core operations (“core earnings”), which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses, was $3.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to $3.1 million for the same period of 2020. Core earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were $0.47 basic and diluted, compared to $0.44 basic and $0.43 diluted core earnings per share for the same period of 2020. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 0.73% and 8.35% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to 0.73% and 7.77% for the corresponding period of 2020. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of core earnings, core return on assets, core return on equity, and core earnings per share described in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was 2.88%, compared to and 3.19% for the corresponding period of 2020. The decrease in the net interest margin was driven by a decrease in the yield of the loan portfolio of 31 basis points ("bps"), while the investment portfolio yield declined 77 bps, respectively, during the current low interest rate environment. Further compressing the net interest margin was the significant increase of interest-bearing deposits. These deposits carry a current yield of a few basis points as commercial customers have received PPP funding and retail customers have received stimulus funding. Rates paid on interest-bearing deposit liabilities decreased 60 bps as rates paid were decreased significantly during 2020 due to the economic impact of COVID-19 prolonging the low interest rate environment. These deposit rate decreases have partially offset the decline in earning asset yield.

Assets

Total assets increased $207.7 million to $1.9 billion at March 31, 2021 compared to March 31, 2020.  Cash and cash equivalents increased significantly due to deposit growth resulting from the various economic recovery programs instituted at the state and federal levels that impacted both commercial and retail customers, coupled with customers becoming more risk adverse and seeking safety in a bank deposit. Net loans decreased $15.2 million to $1.3 billion at March 31, 2021 compared to March 31, 2020, as the COVID-19 business and travel restrictions curtailed various lending activities such as indirect auto, home equity, and commercial. Lending activity began to rebound as business and travel restrictions were lessened during the second half of 2020 and continues to rebound in 2021. The investment portfolio increased $11.8 million from March 31, 2020 to March 31, 2021 as a portion of the excess cash liquidity was invested into short-term municipal bonds.

Non-performing Loans

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio decreased to 0.69% at March 31, 2021 from 0.84% at March 31, 2020 as non-performing loans have decreased to $9.3 million at March 31, 2021 from $11.3 million at March 31, 2020 primarily due to a commercial loan relationship that was paid-off during the fourth quarter of 2020. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have a specific allocation for any impairment recorded within the allowance for loan losses. Net loan charge-offs of $116,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 impacted the allowance for loan losses, which was 1.06% of total loans at March 31, 2021 compared to 0.93% at March 31, 2020

Deposits

Deposits increased $237.6 million to $1.6 billion at March 31, 2021 compared to March 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $146.2 million to $478.9 million at March 31, 2021 compared to March 31, 2020.  Driving deposit growth was the receipt of PPP funding by commercial customers, stimulus funding by retail customers, and customers becoming more risk averse and seeking safety in a bank deposit. Emphasis remains on increasing the utilization of electronic (internet and mobile) deposit banking among our customers. Utilization of internet and mobile banking has increased since the start of 2020 due to these efforts coupled with a change in consumer behavior due to the business and travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $7.5 million to $164.1 million at March 31, 2021 compared to March 31, 2020.  Accumulated other comprehensive loss of $2.5 million at March 31, 2021 increased from a loss of $2.2 million at March 31, 2020 primarily as a result of a change in the net excess of the projected benefit obligations under the defined benefit plan over the fair value of the plan’s assets, resulting in an increase in the net loss of $361,000, offset by an increase in unrealized gains on available for sale securities (from an unrealized gain of $3.0 million at March 31, 2020 to an unrealized gain of $3.1 million at March 31, 2021). The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $23.25 at March 31, 2021 compared to $22.23 at March 31, 2020, and an equity to asset ratio of 8.65% at March 31, 2021 compared to 9.27% at March 31, 2020. Dividends declared for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 were $0.32 per share, respectively.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates eighteen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, Union, and Blair Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates eight branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County.  Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank’s subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group. Insurance products are offered through United Insurance Solutions, LLC, a joint venture that is a subsidiary of the holding company.

NOTE: This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”).  Management uses the non-GAAP measure of net income from core operations in its analysis of the company’s performance. This measure, as used by the Company, adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the effects of special items, including significant gains or losses that are unusual in nature such as net securities gains and losses. Because these certain items and their impact on the Company’s performance are difficult to predict, management believes presentation of financial measures excluding the impact of such items provides useful supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” including statements concerning plans, objectives, future events or performance and assumptions and other statements, which are statements other than statements of historical fact.  The Company cautions readers that the following important factors, among others, may have affected and could in the future affect actual results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company herein: (i) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including federal and state banking laws and regulations, and the associated costs of compliance with such laws and regulations either currently or in the future as applicable; (ii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or of changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (iii) the effect on the Company’s competitive position within its market area of the increasing consolidation within the banking and financial services industries, including the increased competition from larger regional and out-of-state banking organizations as well as non-bank providers of various financial services; (iv) the effect of changes in interest rates; (v) the effects of health emergencies, including the spread of infectious diseases or pandemics; or (vi) the effect of changes in the business cycle and downturns in the local, regional or national economies.  For a list of other factors which could affect the Company’s results, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Item 1A.  Risk Factors,” set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.  These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(UNAUDITED)
 
  March 31,
(In Thousands, Except Share Data) 2021 2020 % Change
ASSETS:      
Noninterest-bearing balances $28,539  $29,572  (3.49)%
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions 249,149  48,189  417.02 %
Total cash and cash equivalents 277,688  77,761  257.10 %
             
Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value 166,895  155,522  7.31 %
Investment equity securities, at fair value 1,265  1,281  (1.25)%
Investment securities, trading 44  37  18.92 %
Restricted investment in bank stock, at fair value 15,032  14,611  2.88 %
Loans held for sale 2,568  4,294  (40.20)%
Loans 1,335,899  1,349,400  (1.00)%
Allowance for loan losses (14,202) (12,500) 13.62 %
Loans, net 1,321,697  1,336,900  (1.14)%
Premises and equipment, net 34,910  33,170  5.25 %
Accrued interest receivable 8,583  5,307  61.73 %
Bank-owned life insurance 33,839  29,228  15.78 %
Goodwill 17,104  17,104   %
Intangibles 618  836  (26.08)%
Operating lease right of use asset 3,088  3,278  (5.80)%
Deferred tax asset 3,717  3,281  13.29 %
Other assets 9,144  5,898  55.04 %
TOTAL ASSETS $1,896,192  $1,688,508  12.30 %
             
LIABILITIES:            
Interest-bearing deposits $1,085,448  $993,975  9.20 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits 478,916  332,759  43.92 %
Total deposits 1,564,364  1,326,734  17.91 %
Short-term borrowings 6,650  17,741  (62.52)%
Long-term borrowings 141,094  171,903  (17.92)%
Accrued interest payable 988  1,635  (39.57)%
Operating lease liability 3,130  3,299  (5.12)%
Other liabilities 15,903  10,608  49.92 %
TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,732,129  1,531,920  13.07 %
             
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:            
Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued     n/a  
Common stock, par value $5.55, 22,500,000 shares authorized; 7,537,242 and
  7,521,491 shares issued; 7,057,017 and 7,041,266 shares outstanding		 41,873  41,786  0.21 %
Additional paid-in capital 52,818  51,701  2.16 %
Retained earnings 83,948  77,403  8.46 %
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain:      
Net unrealized gain on available for sale securities 3,095  2,986  3.65 %
Defined benefit plan (5,560) (5,199) (6.94)%
Treasury stock at cost, 480,225 (12,115) (12,115)  %
TOTAL PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 164,059  156,562  4.79 %
Non-controlling interest 4  26  (84.62)%
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 164,063  156,588  4.77 %
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $1,896,192  $1,688,508  12.30 %
             


PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 2021 2020 % Change
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:      
Loans including fees $13,345  $14,657  (8.95)%
Investment securities:            
Taxable 819  1,010  (18.91)%
Tax-exempt 171  145  17.93 %
Dividend and other interest income 260  349  (25.50)%
TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME 14,595  16,161  (9.69)%
             
INTEREST EXPENSE:            
Deposits 1,684  3,035  (44.51)%
Short-term borrowings 2  22  (90.91)%
Long-term borrowings 839  943  (11.03)%
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 2,525  4,000  (36.88)%
       
NET INTEREST INCOME 12,070  12,161  (0.75)%
       
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 515  750  (31.33)%
       
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 11,555  11,411  1.26 %
             
NON-INTEREST INCOME:            
Service charges 383  549  (30.24)%
Debt securities gains, available for sale 138  21  557.14 %
Equity securities (losses) gains (23) 20  (215.00)%
Securities gains (losses), trading 4  (14) 128.57 %
Bank-owned life insurance 173  192  (9.90)%
Gain on sale of loans 908  444  104.50 %
Insurance commissions 157  127  23.62 %
Brokerage commissions 219  369  (40.65)%
Debit card income 380  274  38.69 %
Other 275  455  (39.56)%
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 2,614  2,437  7.26 %
             
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:            
Salaries and employee benefits 5,598  5,667  (1.22)%
Occupancy 976  702  39.03 %
Furniture and equipment 809  860  (5.93)%
Software amortization 198  250  (20.80)%
Pennsylvania shares tax 352  285  23.51 %
Professional fees 583  622  (6.27)%
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance 221  194  13.92 %
Marketing 63  53  18.87 %
Intangible amortization 53  62  (14.52)%
Other 1,098  1,415  (22.40)%
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 9,951  10,110  (1.57)%
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 4,218  3,738  12.84 %
INCOME TAX PROVISION 771  661  16.64 %
NET INCOME $3,447  $3,077  12.02 %
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 6  4  50.00 %
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS' $3,441  $3,073  11.98 %
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $0.49  $0.44  11.36 %
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $0.49  $0.43  13.95 %
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC 7,055,116  7,040,740  0.20 %
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED 7,055,116  7,102,990  (0.67)%
DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE $0.32  $0.32   %
             


PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES
 
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020
(Dollars in Thousands) Average 
Balance		 Interest Average 
Rate		 Average 
Balance		 Interest Average 
Rate
ASSETS:            
Tax-exempt loans $45,534  $349  3.11% $52,979  $404  3.07%
All other loans 1,293,395  13,069  4.10% 1,303,838  14,338  4.42%
Total loans 1,338,929  13,418  4.06% 1,356,817  14,742  4.37%
Taxable securities 145,047  1,033  2.89% 142,788  1,273  3.63%
Tax-exempt securities 36,369  216  2.41% 23,773  184  3.15%
Total securities 181,416  1,249  2.79% 166,561  1,457  3.56%
Interest-bearing deposits 195,995  46  0.10% 26,716  86  1.29%
Total interest-earning assets 1,716,340  14,713  3.48% 1,550,094  16,285  4.23%
Other assets 124,074         112,219        
                   
TOTAL ASSETS $1,840,414         $1,662,313        
                       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                      
Savings $214,636  44  0.08% $177,840  91  0.21%
Super Now deposits 289,236  267  0.37% 219,826  424  0.78%
Money market deposits 306,000  267  0.35% 210,708  477  0.91%
Time deposits 254,460  1,106  1.76% 379,259  2,043  2.17%
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,064,332  1,684  0.64% 987,633  3,035  1.24%
Short-term borrowings 5,680  2  0.14% 10,847  22  0.85%
Long-term borrowings 141,483  839  2.40% 159,920  943  2.37%
Total borrowings 147,163  841  2.32% 170,767  965  2.28%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,211,495  2,525  0.85% 1,158,400  4,000  1.39%
Demand deposits 445,759      326,817     
Other liabilities 22,872      19,991     
Shareholders’ equity 160,288      157,105     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $1,840,414      $1,662,313     
Interest rate spread     2.63%     2.84%
Net interest income/margin   $12,188  2.88%   $12,285  3.19%
                   


  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2021 2020
Total interest income $14,595  $16,161 
Total interest expense 2,525  4,000 
Net interest income 12,070  12,161 
Tax equivalent adjustment 118  124 
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) $12,188  $12,285 
         


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Quarter Ended
  3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020
Operating Data          
Net income $3,441  $3,901  $4,472  $3,760  $3,073 
Net interest income 12,070  11,967  11,845  12,250  12,161 
Provision for loan losses 515  585  645  645  750 
Net security gains 119  374  1,011  196  27 
Non-interest income, excluding net security gains 2,495  2,701  3,024  2,423  2,409 
Non-interest expense 9,951  9,640  9,707  9,611  10,110 
                     
Performance Statistics                    
Net interest margin 2.88% 2.81% 2.76% 3.01% 3.19%
Annualized return on average assets 0.75% 0.85% 0.97% 0.85% 0.74%
Annualized return on average equity 8.59% 9.55% 11.05% 9.60% 7.83%
Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.04% 0.06% 0.06% 0.05% 0.04%
Net charge-offs 116  211  193  168  144 
Efficiency ratio 67.96% 65.36% 64.89% 65.10% 68.96%
                     
Per Share Data                    
Basic earnings per share $0.49  $0.55  $0.63  $0.53  $0.44 
Diluted earnings per share 0.49  0.55  0.63  0.53  0.43 
Dividend declared per share 0.32  0.32  0.32  0.32  0.32 
Book value 23.25  23.27  23.05  22.66  22.23 
Common stock price:          
High 27.78  27.30  22.83  27.75  35.36 
Low 20.55  19.61  19.61  20.01  19.05 
Close 24.09  26.01  19.85  22.71  24.30 
Weighted average common shares:          
Basic 7,055  7,050  7,045  7,042  7,041 
Fully Diluted 7,055  7,050  7,045  7,042  7,103 
End-of-period common shares:          
Issued 7,537  7,533  7,528  7,523  7,521 
Treasury 480  480  480  480  480 
                


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Quarter Ended
  3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020
Financial Condition Data:          
General          
Total assets $1,896,192  $1,834,643  $1,840,779  $1,838,364  $1,688,508 
Loans, net 1,321,697  1,330,524  1,335,711  1,336,370  1,336,900 
Goodwill 17,104  17,104  17,104  17,104  17,104 
Intangibles 618  671  724  777  836 
Total deposits 1,564,364  1,494,443  1,491,810  1,474,305  1,326,734 
Noninterest-bearing 478,916  449,357  434,248  418,324  332,759 
Savings 224,890  209,924  202,781  195,964  183,929 
NOW 290,355  287,775  268,463  268,348  229,919 
Money Market 324,207  283,742  274,480  247,753  204,832 
Time Deposits 245,996  263,645  311,838  343,915  375,295 
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,085,448  1,045,086  1,057,562  1,055,980  993,975 
           
Core deposits* 1,318,368  1,230,798  1,179,972  1,130,389  951,439 
Shareholders’ equity 164,059  164,142  162,422  159,578  156,562 
           
Asset Quality          
Non-performing loans $9,272  $10,334  $10,553  $11,097  $11,300 
Non-performing loans to total assets 0.49% 0.56% 0.57% 0.60% 0.67%
Allowance for loan losses 14,202  13,803  13,429  12,977  12,500 
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.06% 1.03% 1.00% 0.96% 0.93%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 153.17% 133.57% 127.25% 116.94% 110.62%
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.69% 0.77% 0.78% 0.82% 0.84%
           
Capitalization          
Shareholders’ equity to total assets 8.65% 8.95% 8.82% 8.68% 9.27%
                
* Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits
 


Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 2021 2020
GAAP net income $3,441  $3,073 
Less: net securities gains, net of tax  94   22 
Non-GAAP core earnings $3,347  $3,051 
     
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2021 2020
Return on average assets (ROA) 0.75% 0.74%
Less: net securities gains, net of tax 0.02% 0.01%
Non-GAAP core ROA 0.73% 0.73%
     
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2021 2020
Return on average equity (ROE) 8.59% 7.83%
Less: net securities gains, net of tax 0.24% 0.06%
Non-GAAP core ROE 8.35% 7.77%
     
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2021 2020
Basic earnings per share (EPS) $0.49  $0.44 
Less: net securities gains, net of tax 0.02   
Non-GAAP basic core EPS $0.47  $0.44 
   
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2021 2020
Diluted EPS $0.49  $0.43 
Less: net securities gains, net of tax 0.02   
Non-GAAP diluted core EPS $0.47  $0.43 
         


COVID-19 Loan Deferrals as of March 31, 2021
 
(In Thousands) Amount
Commercial, financial, and agricultural $1,710 
Real estate mortgage:  
Residential 2,177 
Commercial 8,307 
Consumer automobile loans 96 
Other consumer installment loans 55 
Total loan deferrals $12,345 