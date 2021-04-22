Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Earnings

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWOD)



Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. achieved net income of $3.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.49.

Highlights

Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $3.4 million compared to $3.1 million for the same period of 2020. Results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to 2020 were impacted by an increase in after-tax securities gains of $72,000 (from a gain of $22,000 to a gain of $94,000) for the three month period.





Gain on sale of loans increased $464,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, to $908,000, compared to $444,000 for the 2020 period. The increase is the result of a significant increase in the number of consumers who are refinancing their mortgage due to the current low interest rate environment.





The provision for loan losses decreased $235,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, to $515,000, compared to $750,000 for the 2020 period. The provision for loan losses was elevated in 2020 due primarily to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.





Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $0.49. Basic earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $0.44 with diluted earnings per share of $0.43.





Return on average assets was 0.75% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to 0.74% for the corresponding period of 2020.





Return on average equity was 8.59% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to 7.83% for the corresponding period of 2020.



COVID-19 Activity

Approximately one third of employees working remotely.





As of March 31, 2021, loan modification/deferral program in place to defer payments up to 180 days for principal and/or interest with only $12.3 million in loan principal remaining in deferral.





All COVID-19 related loan deferrals meet the requirements to not be considered a troubled debt restructuring.





Participated in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") by primarily utilizing third parties to service and place the loans.





Significantly reduced deposit rates during the latter half of March 2020 continuing through December 2020.





Total paycheck protection program loans originated to be held on balance sheet at March 31, 2021 total $19.8 million.



Net Income

Net income from core operations (“core earnings”), which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses, was $3.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to $3.1 million for the same period of 2020. Core earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were $0.47 basic and diluted, compared to $0.44 basic and $0.43 diluted core earnings per share for the same period of 2020. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 0.73% and 8.35% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to 0.73% and 7.77% for the corresponding period of 2020. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of core earnings, core return on assets, core return on equity, and core earnings per share described in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was 2.88%, compared to and 3.19% for the corresponding period of 2020. The decrease in the net interest margin was driven by a decrease in the yield of the loan portfolio of 31 basis points ("bps"), while the investment portfolio yield declined 77 bps, respectively, during the current low interest rate environment. Further compressing the net interest margin was the significant increase of interest-bearing deposits. These deposits carry a current yield of a few basis points as commercial customers have received PPP funding and retail customers have received stimulus funding. Rates paid on interest-bearing deposit liabilities decreased 60 bps as rates paid were decreased significantly during 2020 due to the economic impact of COVID-19 prolonging the low interest rate environment. These deposit rate decreases have partially offset the decline in earning asset yield.

Assets

Total assets increased $207.7 million to $1.9 billion at March 31, 2021 compared to March 31, 2020. Cash and cash equivalents increased significantly due to deposit growth resulting from the various economic recovery programs instituted at the state and federal levels that impacted both commercial and retail customers, coupled with customers becoming more risk adverse and seeking safety in a bank deposit. Net loans decreased $15.2 million to $1.3 billion at March 31, 2021 compared to March 31, 2020, as the COVID-19 business and travel restrictions curtailed various lending activities such as indirect auto, home equity, and commercial. Lending activity began to rebound as business and travel restrictions were lessened during the second half of 2020 and continues to rebound in 2021. The investment portfolio increased $11.8 million from March 31, 2020 to March 31, 2021 as a portion of the excess cash liquidity was invested into short-term municipal bonds.

Non-performing Loans

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio decreased to 0.69% at March 31, 2021 from 0.84% at March 31, 2020 as non-performing loans have decreased to $9.3 million at March 31, 2021 from $11.3 million at March 31, 2020 primarily due to a commercial loan relationship that was paid-off during the fourth quarter of 2020. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have a specific allocation for any impairment recorded within the allowance for loan losses. Net loan charge-offs of $116,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 impacted the allowance for loan losses, which was 1.06% of total loans at March 31, 2021 compared to 0.93% at March 31, 2020

Deposits

Deposits increased $237.6 million to $1.6 billion at March 31, 2021 compared to March 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $146.2 million to $478.9 million at March 31, 2021 compared to March 31, 2020. Driving deposit growth was the receipt of PPP funding by commercial customers, stimulus funding by retail customers, and customers becoming more risk averse and seeking safety in a bank deposit. Emphasis remains on increasing the utilization of electronic (internet and mobile) deposit banking among our customers. Utilization of internet and mobile banking has increased since the start of 2020 due to these efforts coupled with a change in consumer behavior due to the business and travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $7.5 million to $164.1 million at March 31, 2021 compared to March 31, 2020. Accumulated other comprehensive loss of $2.5 million at March 31, 2021 increased from a loss of $2.2 million at March 31, 2020 primarily as a result of a change in the net excess of the projected benefit obligations under the defined benefit plan over the fair value of the plan’s assets, resulting in an increase in the net loss of $361,000, offset by an increase in unrealized gains on available for sale securities (from an unrealized gain of $3.0 million at March 31, 2020 to an unrealized gain of $3.1 million at March 31, 2021). The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $23.25 at March 31, 2021 compared to $22.23 at March 31, 2020, and an equity to asset ratio of 8.65% at March 31, 2021 compared to 9.27% at March 31, 2020. Dividends declared for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 were $0.32 per share, respectively.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates eighteen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, Union, and Blair Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates eight branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County. Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank’s subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group. Insurance products are offered through United Insurance Solutions, LLC, a joint venture that is a subsidiary of the holding company.

NOTE: This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses the non-GAAP measure of net income from core operations in its analysis of the company’s performance. This measure, as used by the Company, adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the effects of special items, including significant gains or losses that are unusual in nature such as net securities gains and losses. Because these certain items and their impact on the Company’s performance are difficult to predict, management believes presentation of financial measures excluding the impact of such items provides useful supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” including statements concerning plans, objectives, future events or performance and assumptions and other statements, which are statements other than statements of historical fact. The Company cautions readers that the following important factors, among others, may have affected and could in the future affect actual results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company herein: (i) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including federal and state banking laws and regulations, and the associated costs of compliance with such laws and regulations either currently or in the future as applicable; (ii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or of changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (iii) the effect on the Company’s competitive position within its market area of the increasing consolidation within the banking and financial services industries, including the increased competition from larger regional and out-of-state banking organizations as well as non-bank providers of various financial services; (iv) the effect of changes in interest rates; (v) the effects of health emergencies, including the spread of infectious diseases or pandemics; or (vi) the effect of changes in the business cycle and downturns in the local, regional or national economies. For a list of other factors which could affect the Company’s results, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Previous press releases and additional information can be obtained from the Company’s website at www.pwod.com.

Contact: Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer 110 Reynolds Street Williamsport, PA 17702 570-322-1111 e-mail: pwod@pwod.com THIS INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO YEAR-END AUDIT ADJUSTMENT





PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(UNAUDITED) March 31, (In Thousands, Except Share Data) 2021 2020 % Change ASSETS: Noninterest-bearing balances $ 28,539 $ 29,572 (3.49 ) % Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions 249,149 48,189 417.02 % Total cash and cash equivalents 277,688 77,761 257.10 % Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value 166,895 155,522 7.31 % Investment equity securities, at fair value 1,265 1,281 (1.25 ) % Investment securities, trading 44 37 18.92 % Restricted investment in bank stock, at fair value 15,032 14,611 2.88 % Loans held for sale 2,568 4,294 (40.20 ) % Loans 1,335,899 1,349,400 (1.00 ) % Allowance for loan losses (14,202 ) (12,500 ) 13.62 % Loans, net 1,321,697 1,336,900 (1.14 ) % Premises and equipment, net 34,910 33,170 5.25 % Accrued interest receivable 8,583 5,307 61.73 % Bank-owned life insurance 33,839 29,228 15.78 % Goodwill 17,104 17,104 — % Intangibles 618 836 (26.08 ) % Operating lease right of use asset 3,088 3,278 (5.80 ) % Deferred tax asset 3,717 3,281 13.29 % Other assets 9,144 5,898 55.04 % TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,896,192 $ 1,688,508 12.30 % LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,085,448 $ 993,975 9.20 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 478,916 332,759 43.92 % Total deposits 1,564,364 1,326,734 17.91 % Short-term borrowings 6,650 17,741 (62.52 ) % Long-term borrowings 141,094 171,903 (17.92 ) % Accrued interest payable 988 1,635 (39.57 ) % Operating lease liability 3,130 3,299 (5.12 ) % Other liabilities 15,903 10,608 49.92 % TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,732,129 1,531,920 13.07 % SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued — — n/a Common stock, par value $5.55, 22,500,000 shares authorized; 7,537,242 and

7,521,491 shares issued; 7,057,017 and 7,041,266 shares outstanding 41,873 41,786 0.21 % Additional paid-in capital 52,818 51,701 2.16 % Retained earnings 83,948 77,403 8.46 % Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain: Net unrealized gain on available for sale securities 3,095 2,986 3.65 % Defined benefit plan (5,560 ) (5,199 ) (6.94 ) % Treasury stock at cost, 480,225 (12,115 ) (12,115 ) — % TOTAL PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 164,059 156,562 4.79 % Non-controlling interest 4 26 (84.62 ) % TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 164,063 156,588 4.77 % TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,896,192 $ 1,688,508 12.30 %





PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 2021 2020 % Change INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME: Loans including fees $ 13,345 $ 14,657 (8.95 ) % Investment securities: Taxable 819 1,010 (18.91 ) % Tax-exempt 171 145 17.93 % Dividend and other interest income 260 349 (25.50 ) % TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME 14,595 16,161 (9.69 ) % INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 1,684 3,035 (44.51 ) % Short-term borrowings 2 22 (90.91 ) % Long-term borrowings 839 943 (11.03 ) % TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 2,525 4,000 (36.88 ) % NET INTEREST INCOME 12,070 12,161 (0.75 ) % PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 515 750 (31.33 ) % NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 11,555 11,411 1.26 % NON-INTEREST INCOME: Service charges 383 549 (30.24 ) % Debt securities gains, available for sale 138 21 557.14 % Equity securities (losses) gains (23 ) 20 (215.00 ) % Securities gains (losses), trading 4 (14 ) 128.57 % Bank-owned life insurance 173 192 (9.90 ) % Gain on sale of loans 908 444 104.50 % Insurance commissions 157 127 23.62 % Brokerage commissions 219 369 (40.65 ) % Debit card income 380 274 38.69 % Other 275 455 (39.56 ) % TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 2,614 2,437 7.26 % NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 5,598 5,667 (1.22 ) % Occupancy 976 702 39.03 % Furniture and equipment 809 860 (5.93 ) % Software amortization 198 250 (20.80 ) % Pennsylvania shares tax 352 285 23.51 % Professional fees 583 622 (6.27 ) % Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance 221 194 13.92 % Marketing 63 53 18.87 % Intangible amortization 53 62 (14.52 ) % Other 1,098 1,415 (22.40 ) % TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 9,951 10,110 (1.57 ) % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 4,218 3,738 12.84 % INCOME TAX PROVISION 771 661 16.64 % NET INCOME $ 3,447 $ 3,077 12.02 % Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 6 4 50.00 % NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS' $ 3,441 $ 3,073 11.98 % EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.49 $ 0.44 11.36 % EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.49 $ 0.43 13.95 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC 7,055,116 7,040,740 0.20 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED 7,055,116 7,102,990 (0.67 ) % DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE $ 0.32 $ 0.32 — %





PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 (Dollars in Thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate ASSETS: Tax-exempt loans $ 45,534 $ 349 3.11 % $ 52,979 $ 404 3.07 % All other loans 1,293,395 13,069 4.10 % 1,303,838 14,338 4.42 % Total loans 1,338,929 13,418 4.06 % 1,356,817 14,742 4.37 % Taxable securities 145,047 1,033 2.89 % 142,788 1,273 3.63 % Tax-exempt securities 36,369 216 2.41 % 23,773 184 3.15 % Total securities 181,416 1,249 2.79 % 166,561 1,457 3.56 % Interest-bearing deposits 195,995 46 0.10 % 26,716 86 1.29 % Total interest-earning assets 1,716,340 14,713 3.48 % 1,550,094 16,285 4.23 % Other assets 124,074 112,219 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,840,414 $ 1,662,313 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Savings $ 214,636 44 0.08 % $ 177,840 91 0.21 % Super Now deposits 289,236 267 0.37 % 219,826 424 0.78 % Money market deposits 306,000 267 0.35 % 210,708 477 0.91 % Time deposits 254,460 1,106 1.76 % 379,259 2,043 2.17 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,064,332 1,684 0.64 % 987,633 3,035 1.24 % Short-term borrowings 5,680 2 0.14 % 10,847 22 0.85 % Long-term borrowings 141,483 839 2.40 % 159,920 943 2.37 % Total borrowings 147,163 841 2.32 % 170,767 965 2.28 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,211,495 2,525 0.85 % 1,158,400 4,000 1.39 % Demand deposits 445,759 326,817 Other liabilities 22,872 19,991 Shareholders’ equity 160,288 157,105 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,840,414 $ 1,662,313 Interest rate spread 2.63 % 2.84 % Net interest income/margin $ 12,188 2.88 % $ 12,285 3.19 %





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Total interest income $ 14,595 $ 16,161 Total interest expense 2,525 4,000 Net interest income 12,070 12,161 Tax equivalent adjustment 118 124 Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) $ 12,188 $ 12,285





(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Quarter Ended 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Operating Data Net income $ 3,441 $ 3,901 $ 4,472 $ 3,760 $ 3,073 Net interest income 12,070 11,967 11,845 12,250 12,161 Provision for loan losses 515 585 645 645 750 Net security gains 119 374 1,011 196 27 Non-interest income, excluding net security gains 2,495 2,701 3,024 2,423 2,409 Non-interest expense 9,951 9,640 9,707 9,611 10,110 Performance Statistics Net interest margin 2.88 % 2.81 % 2.76 % 3.01 % 3.19 % Annualized return on average assets 0.75 % 0.85 % 0.97 % 0.85 % 0.74 % Annualized return on average equity 8.59 % 9.55 % 11.05 % 9.60 % 7.83 % Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.04 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.05 % 0.04 % Net charge-offs 116 211 193 168 144 Efficiency ratio 67.96 % 65.36 % 64.89 % 65.10 % 68.96 % Per Share Data Basic earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.55 $ 0.63 $ 0.53 $ 0.44 Diluted earnings per share 0.49 0.55 0.63 0.53 0.43 Dividend declared per share 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.32 Book value 23.25 23.27 23.05 22.66 22.23 Common stock price: High 27.78 27.30 22.83 27.75 35.36 Low 20.55 19.61 19.61 20.01 19.05 Close 24.09 26.01 19.85 22.71 24.30 Weighted average common shares: Basic 7,055 7,050 7,045 7,042 7,041 Fully Diluted 7,055 7,050 7,045 7,042 7,103 End-of-period common shares: Issued 7,537 7,533 7,528 7,523 7,521 Treasury 480 480 480 480 480





(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Quarter Ended 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Financial Condition Data: General Total assets $ 1,896,192 $ 1,834,643 $ 1,840,779 $ 1,838,364 $ 1,688,508 Loans, net 1,321,697 1,330,524 1,335,711 1,336,370 1,336,900 Goodwill 17,104 17,104 17,104 17,104 17,104 Intangibles 618 671 724 777 836 Total deposits 1,564,364 1,494,443 1,491,810 1,474,305 1,326,734 Noninterest-bearing 478,916 449,357 434,248 418,324 332,759 Savings 224,890 209,924 202,781 195,964 183,929 NOW 290,355 287,775 268,463 268,348 229,919 Money Market 324,207 283,742 274,480 247,753 204,832 Time Deposits 245,996 263,645 311,838 343,915 375,295 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,085,448 1,045,086 1,057,562 1,055,980 993,975 Core deposits* 1,318,368 1,230,798 1,179,972 1,130,389 951,439 Shareholders’ equity 164,059 164,142 162,422 159,578 156,562 Asset Quality Non-performing loans $ 9,272 $ 10,334 $ 10,553 $ 11,097 $ 11,300 Non-performing loans to total assets 0.49 % 0.56 % 0.57 % 0.60 % 0.67 % Allowance for loan losses 14,202 13,803 13,429 12,977 12,500 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.06 % 1.03 % 1.00 % 0.96 % 0.93 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 153.17 % 133.57 % 127.25 % 116.94 % 110.62 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.69 % 0.77 % 0.78 % 0.82 % 0.84 % Capitalization Shareholders’ equity to total assets 8.65 % 8.95 % 8.82 % 8.68 % 9.27 % * Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits





Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 2021 2020 GAAP net income $ 3,441 $ 3,073 Less: net securities gains, net of tax 94 22 Non-GAAP core earnings $ 3,347 $ 3,051 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Return on average assets (ROA) 0.75 % 0.74 % Less: net securities gains, net of tax 0.02 % 0.01 % Non-GAAP core ROA 0.73 % 0.73 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Return on average equity (ROE) 8.59 % 7.83 % Less: net securities gains, net of tax 0.24 % 0.06 % Non-GAAP core ROE 8.35 % 7.77 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Basic earnings per share (EPS) $ 0.49 $ 0.44 Less: net securities gains, net of tax 0.02 — Non-GAAP basic core EPS $ 0.47 $ 0.44 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Diluted EPS $ 0.49 $ 0.43 Less: net securities gains, net of tax 0.02 — Non-GAAP diluted core EPS $ 0.47 $ 0.43



