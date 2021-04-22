Company Announcement no. 82 – 2021

Copenhagen, April 22nd, 2021

Results of the Annual General Meeting 2021

GreenMobility A/S (the “Company”) today held its Annual General Meeting, at which the Annual General Meeting:

Took note of the report on the Company’s activities in the past financial year;

Adopted the Annual Report for 2020;

Adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal to carry forward the loss related to the financial year ending 31 December 2021 and not distribute dividends to the shareholders

Granted discharge of liability to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management;

Approved the Remuneration report for 2020 in an advisory vote;

Approved the proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors for the remainder of 2021 and until the next Annual General Meeting;

Re-elected Tue Østergaard, Claus Schønemann Juhl and Miel Levi Fenger as members of the Board of Directors and elected Jørn P. Jensen and Thomas Alsbjerg as new members;

Re-elected Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as auditor of the company;

Adopted an authorization to the Board of Directors to acquire treasury shares in the period until 21 April 2026, on one or more occasions, with a total value of up to 10% of the Company’s share capital from time to time, subject to the Company’s holding of treasury shares after such acquisitions does not exceed 10% of the Company’s share capital. The consideration may not deviate more than 10% from the official price quoted on Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of the acquisition;

Adopted amendments to Article 3.1 of the Articles of Association regarding extension of the current authorization to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital with pre-emptive rights at a price at or below market price for a one-year period from the Annual General Meeting until 21 April 2021;

Adopted amendments to Article 3.2 of the Articles of Association regarding extension of the current authorization to the Board of Directors to increase share capital without pre-emptive rights at market price for a one-year period from the Annual General Meeting until 21 April 2021;

Adopted deletion of Article 3.3 of the Articles of Association regarding authorization to increase share capital without pre-emptive rights at a price at or below market price of the Company’s Article of Association;

Adopted amendments to Article 4.1 of the Articles of Association regarding extension and increase the authorization to the Board of Directors to issue up to 50,000 warrants corresponding to a capital increase of nominally DKK 20,000 for the remaining authorisation until 21 April 2026 and that the Board of Directors is authorised to re-use and re-issue warrants issued after 24 April 2021;

Adopted amendments to Article 5.2 of the Articles of Association regarding authorised the Board of Directors to decide to hold General Meetings as partially electronic or fully electronic General Meeting, provided that the General Meeting can be properly conducted and that other statutory requirements applicable to ta partially or a fully electronic General Meeting, respectively, are met;

Adopted amendments to Article 6.1 of the Articles of Association regarding including the presentation and advisory vote on the Company’s Remuneration Report in the standard agenda for the Annual General Meeting;

Adopted amendments to Article 9.3 of the Articles of Association regarding clarification that the Board of Directors may choose to elect a Deputy Chairman among its members; and

Adopted the revised Remuneration Policy for the Company.





After the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors constituted itself and elected Tue Østergaard as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, VP Investor Relations, Tel: +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible and sustainable transport in the form of electric, shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, or on a daily basis. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 950 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Malmö, Gothenburg, Antwerp, Gent and Helsinki. More than 115,000 people have signed up with GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

